Friend shares medical update on Damar Hamlin

By Larry Brown
 6 days ago
Jul 27, 2022; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) warms up during training camp at St. John Fisher University. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

A friend of Damar Hamlin shared a medical update regarding the status of the Buffalo Bills safety.

Jordon Rooney, who runs the sports marketing company Jaster Athletes, shared an update via Twitter Monday night about the status of Hamlin.

“His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests,” Rooney wrote on Twitter.

“We will provide updates as we have them.”

Rooney added the following message to those questioning his sourcing: “Source is me – His friend and marketing rep.”

Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old safety was given CPR and later taken away in an ambulance.

A reporter said that Hamlin needed an AED in addition to receiving CPR .

The NFL announced that the game would not be continued that evening. They said in their statement on the situation that Hamlin was in critical condition at a local hospital.

Hamlin’s agent Ira Turner issued the following statement on his client:

“Please continue to pray for Damar and his family. We currently have no update at this time. Will ask that you keep the family in your prayers.“

Carolyn Riley
5d ago

praying for him and praying for his family that God do your will walk through the hospital touch the hands of the doctors give his family the peace that surpasses all understanding only you know what to do God and we trust you in Jesus name amen 🙏 🙌 ❤️ ✨️ 💖

Leny
5d ago

Prayers for Damar health and to his family especially his mother. Can’t imagine what she’s going through and feeling since Damar is in the hands of doctors. Please God let him be ok. Mother of God please wrap him with your mantle.

Nicole Patterson
5d ago

I'm keeping Damar family and especially his mom in my prayers I was watching it on TV and when I saw it happened I started praying for Damar God is with you and your son

