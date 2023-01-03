Read full article on original website
Red Cross to install free smoke alarms for Selma residents
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The American Red Cross and the Selma Fire Department are teaming up for the annual “Sound the Alarm” initiative. Saturday, volunteers with the Red Cross canvassed neighborhoods in west Selma to find homes that were in need of a smoke alarm. “The number one...
Heavy law enforcement presence in Hayneville
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A heavy law enforcement presence is on the scene of an incident in Hayneville. WSFA 12 News found the scene near Dollar General on County Road 26. While no details about the situation have been released, we’re told multiple agencies are involved. Check back for...
Family thankful to be alive after Montgomery tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From monster machinery to simple rakes and gloves, crews could be seen picking up the mess in Montgomery’s Halcyon neighborhood Thursday. One home’s roof was swept away, and neighbors said a red truck out front was blown off the street. “Before this thing happened,...
Police: Abandoned vehicle in Hayneville connected to Tuscaloosa Co. double murder
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Hayneville Police Chief Kelvin Mitchell confirms an abandoned vehicle found in the town on Sunday is connected to a double murder investigation in Tuscaloosa County. WBRC reports one person’s body was found on I-59 near Fosters and the other was found on Frog Ridge Road in...
Selma man dies after ATV crash in Dallas County
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma man has died following an early morning crash involving an all-terrain vehicle. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Antonio Martin, 33, was killed when the 2013 Yamaha Raptor 700R that he was operating left the roadway and struck a fence before overturing. According to ALEA, Martin was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
River Region United Way launches disaster relief fund to help those in need
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The River Region United Way is no stranger to stepping up when there is a need. Thanks to your generous donations, they’ve been able to raise about $100,000 for families impacted by a tornado that hit the Flatwood community in November. “We are so grateful...
Suspect sought in Montgomery bank robbery Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery robbery Friday. According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of McGehee after a report of a robbery. At the scene, officers were told the suspect came into the business demanding money and fled. Montgomery police...
Tuskegee mayor says 2023 looks positive for the city
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood says the city is moving in the right direction. He predicts 2023 will be a good year. ”There’s new industry that we hope to announce very soon,” Tony Haygood said. The mayor says that new business is connected to the...
Arrest made in Montgomery shooting that left 2 minors critically injured
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made after two minors were injured in a Montgomery shooting earlier this week. Montgomery police have charged Jakari Craig, 18, with attempted murder. According to the Montgomery Police Department, at around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, MPD and fire medics responded to a...
2 dead after separate shootings in Marion
MARION, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead following separate shootings in Marion. According to District Attorney Michael Jackson, the first shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday during a robbery incident at an unknown location. Jackson said the shooting victim, Christopher Lewis, later died at a hospital in Greensboro. Jackson...
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Communications Workers of America, a labor union that represents American Airlines subsidiary Piedmont Airlines, has confirmed the name of the victim killed in a job site accident at Montgomery Regional Airport. Courtney Edwards was killed New Year’s Eve after walking towards a plane and being...
Montgomery man charged in November shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in relation to a shooting that took place in November. According to an arrest affidavit, Keitavious Franklin, 24, of Montgomery, has been charged with assault second-degree and shooting or discharging a weapon into an unoccupied vehicle. Court documents indicate the...
Montgomery man held hostage, beaten before being found dead in Lapine
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are revealing new details in the death of a missing Montgomery man who was found dead in Lapine. Montgomery police have arrested Jonathan Antonio Hoover, also of Montgomery, and charged him with capital murder and kidnapping first-degree in the death of Nakel Johnson, 42.
Tuskegee officially names school’s 18th head football coach
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University has officially named Aaron James, the school’s 18th head football coach. James, who is no stranger to the Golden Tigers, served as the offensive coordinator last season and was the school’s quarterback from 1998-2001. As a starter, he compiled an impressive 42-5 record, three SIAC championships, and a perfect 12-0 season, topped off with an HBCU National Championship in 2000.
