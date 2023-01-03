ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

1/2/23 Rutgers, Zach Edey

The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
Zach Edey takes a shot against Rutgers on Monday night.

Cam Spencer, a transfer from Loyola (Maryland), hit a game-winner for Rutgers (10-4, 2-1) wi…

FOX Sports

Unranked Rutgers knocks off No. 1 Purdue for second year in a row

Cam Spencer's 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left gave Rutgers the lead and No. 1 Purdue failed to convert on its final two chances Monday night as the Scarlet Knights held on for a shocking 65-64 road victory. It's the second straight year coach Steve Pikiell's team has upset top-ranked...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

UCLA adds RB Carson Steele from transfer portal

Former Ball State running back Carson Steele, who finished ninth in rushing yards in all of FBS last season, has committed to UCLA for the 2023 season. Steele earned first team All-MAC honors after rushing for 1,556 yards and 14 touchdowns over 12 games this past season for the Cardinals, who mustered a fourth-place finish in the MAC West. Steele has two years of eligibility remaining.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Exponent

QB concerns aplenty, Dolphins add Mike Glennon

Mike Glennon joined the Miami Dolphins' practice squad as the team deals with two ailing quarterbacks. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa would not play Sunday and backup Teddy Bridgewater is not able to throw a football at the moment because of a dislocated right pinkie.
MIAMI, FL
The Exponent

What Is Commotio Cordis? The Possible Cause Of Damar Hamlin's Collapse

On Jan 2, Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after taking a hit in the NFL game between the Bengals and Bills. The hit looked harmless, at least for professional football standards, but it led to a terrifying scene. So what could have caused a healthy young athlete to collapse after taking such a hit? Some experts have suggested that a condition known as commotio cordis could be the reason. It is rare, but it has been described in athletes and always as a consequence of blunt trauma to the chest, Dr. Julio Panza, The Chief Of Cardiology At Westchester Medical Center. The condition is described as "the sudden arrhythmic death caused by a low/mild chest wall impact." The condition mostly occurs in younger athletes competing in sports with projectiles, such as baseball or hockey. NHL star Chris Pronger suffered it after taking a puck to the heart in a 1998 Stanley Cup Playoff game. Pronger tweeted that he hoped Hamlin would survive, just as he did.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

How To Watch/Predictions: Penn State basketball at Michigan

Penn State heads back on the road in Big Ten play when it faces Michigan in Ann Arbor Wednesday night. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on BTN. The Nittany Lions are 11-3 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten under second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry. Penn State is coming off of a precarious 83-79 home win over Iowa Sunday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

Express Analysis/Wrap Video--Rutgers loss

For the second time in as many season, it was Rutgers that knocked the Boilermakers from the ranks of the unbeaten and likely the No. 1 spot in the rankings, as the Scarlet Knights knocked off Purdue 65-64 in Mackey Arena Monday night. Here's our GoldandBlack.com post-game analysis and Wrap Video.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

