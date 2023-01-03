ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

1/2/23 Rutgers, Fletcher Loyer, Brandon Newman

 2 days ago
Fletcher Loyer celebrates after hitting a 3-point shot to put Purdue ahead late in the game on Monday night.

Cam Spencer, a transfer from Loyola (Maryland), hit a game-winner for Rutgers (10-4, 2-1) wi…

FOX Sports

Unranked Rutgers knocks off No. 1 Purdue for second year in a row

Cam Spencer’s 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left gave Rutgers the lead and No. 1 Purdue failed to convert on its final two chances Monday night as the Scarlet Knights held on for a shocking 65-64 road victory. It’s the second straight year coach Steve Pikiell’s team has upset top-ranked...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Reports: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh drawing heavy NFL interest

At least three NFL teams have included Michigan's Jim Harbaugh on their list of head coach candidates in the upcoming hiring cycle, ESPN reported Monday. The Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers all are planning to discuss their vacancy with Harbaugh, according to the report. NFL Network reported Sunday...
DENVER, CO
The Exponent

Bryce Young, Will Anderson among Alabama trio NFL-bound

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and running back Jahmyr Gibbs all declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Young and Anderson are expected to be top-five picks, with Young likely to go No. 1 overall if the Houston Texans earn the first pick. Gibbs projects to be a late first-round pick.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Exponent

Deion Burks taken off field on stretcher

Deion Burks was discharged from the hospital, all medical scams were normal and he is feeling better, Purdue football shared in Twitter. Burks was taken off the field on a stretcher after getting injured late in Purdue’s bowl game after he hit his head on the turf. The freshman...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Dainja leads Illinois against Northwestern after 22-point showing

Illinois Fighting Illini (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Illinois faces the Northwestern Wildcats after Dain Dainja scored 22 points in Illinois' 85-52 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. The Wildcats are 7-2 on their home court. Northwestern has a 9-3 record against teams...
EVANSTON, IL
The Exponent

Clemson DL Bryan Bresee enters NFL draft

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Bresee, a junior and former five-star recruit, is projected as a first-round pick by Field Level Media. "It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the NFL," Bresee said. "After much thought and many...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

How To Watch/Predictions: Penn State basketball at Michigan

Penn State heads back on the road in Big Ten play when it faces Michigan in Ann Arbor Wednesday night. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on BTN. The Nittany Lions are 11-3 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten under second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry. Penn State is coming off of a precarious 83-79 home win over Iowa Sunday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

Express Analysis/Wrap Video--Rutgers loss

For the second time in as many season, it was Rutgers that knocked the Boilermakers from the ranks of the unbeaten and likely the No. 1 spot in the rankings, as the Scarlet Knights knocked off Purdue 65-64 in Mackey Arena Monday night. Here’s our GoldandBlack.com post-game analysis and Wrap Video.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
West Lafayette, IN
