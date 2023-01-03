PHILADELPHIA – Brown women's basketball (7-6, 0-1 Ivy) fell in its Ivy League opener, 74-53, to Penn (8-5, 1-0 Ivy) on Monday (Jan. 2). Brown was led by Grace Arnolie with 11 points and Kyla Jones finished with 10 points. Both Isabella Mauricio and Alyssa Moreland tallied seven points for the Bears. Brown shot 41.1 percent from the floor for the game but went just 3-for-21 from three-point range.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO