Providence, RI

brownbears.com

Bears fall at Penn in Ivy League opener

PHILADELPHIA – Brown women's basketball (7-6, 0-1 Ivy) fell in its Ivy League opener, 74-53, to Penn (8-5, 1-0 Ivy) on Monday (Jan. 2). Brown was led by Grace Arnolie with 11 points and Kyla Jones finished with 10 points. Both Isabella Mauricio and Alyssa Moreland tallied seven points for the Bears. Brown shot 41.1 percent from the floor for the game but went just 3-for-21 from three-point range.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Wrestling Starts 2023 at Franklin & Marshall for Duals and Tournament

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Following a successful trip at the Midlands Championship, Brown wrestling continues its season at Franklin & Marshall Marshall College for a trio of dual matches on Thursday and the David H. Lehman F&M Open on Friday. On Thursday, the Bears face Franklin & Marshall at 12 p.m....
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Men's Hockey Returns to Action with Tuesday Night Battle at #15 UMass

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Bears (4-9-2, 1-7-2 ECAC) return to action after more than three weeks off to take on the 15th-ranked UMass Minutemen (8-7-3, 3-6-1 HEA) Tuesday night at Mullins Arena. Tuesday's game in Amherst is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will broadcast locally on...
AMHERST, MA

