Tenant shoots landlord after being told to vacate Seminole County home, deputies say
SANFORD, Fla. – A man renting a bedroom in Seminole County was arrested Sunday, accused of shooting his landlord after being told to leave the residence, deputies said. Michael Mathews, 50, was with his girlfriend in the bedroom of a home on South Crystal View when his landlord — who deputies noted has one arm — entered the room and demanded they both leave within 10 minutes, warning that a friend of his was present and ready to help remove the two by force, according to an arrest report.
Man shot, found dead in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally shot late Saturday at an apartment complex in Orange County, deputies said. Deputies responded at 11:11 p.m. to the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle, according to a news release. [TRENDING: SpaceX plans nighttime OneWeb launch of 40 satellites from Cape...
Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces murder charges
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – After her arrest in Georgia and subsequent extradition to Lake County, the person of interest in the slaying of a Mount Dora couple last weekend now faces first-degree murder charges. 50-year-old Vickie Lynn Williams, of Savannah, Georgia, appeared in court via Zoom for her first...
Man accused of murder in Maryland, on the run since 2021, caught in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of murder and on the run from Maryland law enforcement officials since 2021 was arrested in Orange County Thursday after deputies said he was caught dealing fentanyl. Dorian James, 44, was wanted out of Prince George’s County, which borders the eastern portion...
Teen hospitalized in shooting outside Wekiva High School gym after basketball game
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Wekiva High School on Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office announced that deputies responded to the school for the shooting at 9:08 p.m. [TRENDING: ‘There was no...
2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured after a shooting in Volusia County, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach on Saturday. [TRENDING: Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces...
Family loses home, 4 dogs dead after fire at duplex in Orange County, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A family lost their home after their duplex caught fire Sunday morning on Balboa Drive in Orange County. The fire also resulted in the deaths of four dogs, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. [TRENDING: SpaceX plans nighttime OneWeb launch of 40 satellites from Cape...
Kissimmee man dies after motorcycle rear-ends car in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old man from Kissimmee died early Sunday after he was thrown from a motorcycle in a rear-end crash near Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. on South Orange Avenue, north of Wetherbee Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: SpaceX...
Heart screening event held in Merritt Island as Hamlin’s collapse resonates with parents
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A local organization aimed at raising awareness of sudden cardiac deaths held an already-planned heart screening event Saturday in Merritt Island, stressing the importance of EKG tests. This comes in light of 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse on Monday. Doctors said it’s too...
2 killed, 1 hurt in crash near Davenport, Polk deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are dead and another was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Friday night north of Davenport, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash at 9:03 p.m., reported on U.S. 17-92 at Ernie Caldwell Boulevard. A Facebook post made...
4 accused of terrorizing elderly woman with clown masks in Orange County home burglary
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Four people have been arrested after deputies said they “terrorized an elderly woman” in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the four startled the woman from her sleep on Dec. 1 as they broke into her home while wearing clown masks.
Man robs Circle K at gunpoint in Daytona Beach, steals clerk’s car, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday said a man had robbed a convenience store at gunpoint that morning and drove away in an employee’s car. Officers responded to the Circle K at 201 Main Street Bridge, which was robbed just before 8 a.m., according to a news release. Police, seeking information from the public, shared photos of the suspect on social media, describing him as a Black man about 6 ft. tall who wore a dark gray, two-tone Russell Athletic zip-up coat with red lettering and a hood, a black durag, dark pants and black shoes.
76-year-old woman knocked down in violent Casselberry robbery recounts attack
CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A 76-year-old woman who was robbed and knocked to the ground last week in a Casselberry parking lot just had one question: Why?. “I’m old. I’m 76 years old,” Melija Alla, the victim whose purse was snatched in the violent robbery, told News 6 on Friday. “Why?”
New details emerge in DeSantis-Disney’s Reedy Creek district battle
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Legislature will get Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to remake the special taxing district for Walt Disney World in the upcoming legislative session, according to a notice filed in Osceola County. The notice said the government intends to seek a bill before the Florida...
Man found shot to death at apartments near Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Friday morning at an apartment complex near Winter Park, deputies said. The fatal shooting was reported around 6:50 a.m. at the Seabrook Apartments near Terry Brook Drive and State Road 436 in Orange County. [TRENDING: ‘Woman struck in...
Girl accused in shootout with Volusia deputies rejects plea deal; trial set for February
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A teenaged girl accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies in June 2021 rejected the state’s final offer for a plea deal. The state offered the girl a plea deal of 20 years followed by probation. During a court hearing on Thursday, the 15-year-old rejected the offer and her trial was set for February. Now, she faces a possible life sentence, if convicted.
Man shot, critically injured during confrontation outside his Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and critically wounded late Thursday during a confrontation outside an Orlando home, police said. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near Prince Hall Boulevard and Solomon Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said the suspected shooter drove to the...
Man sentenced for shooting death of 18-year-old in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the State Attorney's Office, a man has been sentenced for the death of an 18-year-old after a shooting. Jaquez Head, 23, was sentenced to two consecutive terms of life in prison, the State Attorney's Office said. Head along with three other men went...
Florida burglars spotted driving pickup with ‘stolen tag’ written on cardboard, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two men in a pickup truck with “stolen tag” written on a piece of cardboard to serve as a license plate were arrested in connection with multiple burglaries in Brevard County, according to sheriff’s officials. Anthony Sosa, 31, and Chad Doulette, 36,...
Man arrested after pregnant woman found dead during well-being check in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – Deputies in Orange County have arrested a man in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found Thursday during a well-being check. A booking document shows Pierre Floriant, 41, faces charges of first-degree murder and killing of an unborn child by injury to the mother.
