Orange County, FL

Tenant shoots landlord after being told to vacate Seminole County home, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. – A man renting a bedroom in Seminole County was arrested Sunday, accused of shooting his landlord after being told to leave the residence, deputies said. Michael Mathews, 50, was with his girlfriend in the bedroom of a home on South Crystal View when his landlord — who deputies noted has one arm — entered the room and demanded they both leave within 10 minutes, warning that a friend of his was present and ready to help remove the two by force, according to an arrest report.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Man shot, found dead in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally shot late Saturday at an apartment complex in Orange County, deputies said. Deputies responded at 11:11 p.m. to the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle, according to a news release. [TRENDING: SpaceX plans nighttime OneWeb launch of 40 satellites from Cape...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured after a shooting in Volusia County, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach on Saturday. [TRENDING: Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
2 killed, 1 hurt in crash near Davenport, Polk deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are dead and another was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Friday night north of Davenport, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash at 9:03 p.m., reported on U.S. 17-92 at Ernie Caldwell Boulevard. A Facebook post made...
DAVENPORT, FL
Man robs Circle K at gunpoint in Daytona Beach, steals clerk’s car, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday said a man had robbed a convenience store at gunpoint that morning and drove away in an employee’s car. Officers responded to the Circle K at 201 Main Street Bridge, which was robbed just before 8 a.m., according to a news release. Police, seeking information from the public, shared photos of the suspect on social media, describing him as a Black man about 6 ft. tall who wore a dark gray, two-tone Russell Athletic zip-up coat with red lettering and a hood, a black durag, dark pants and black shoes.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
New details emerge in DeSantis-Disney’s Reedy Creek district battle

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Legislature will get Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to remake the special taxing district for Walt Disney World in the upcoming legislative session, according to a notice filed in Osceola County. The notice said the government intends to seek a bill before the Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Man found shot to death at apartments near Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Friday morning at an apartment complex near Winter Park, deputies said. The fatal shooting was reported around 6:50 a.m. at the Seabrook Apartments near Terry Brook Drive and State Road 436 in Orange County. [TRENDING: ‘Woman struck in...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Girl accused in shootout with Volusia deputies rejects plea deal; trial set for February

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A teenaged girl accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies in June 2021 rejected the state’s final offer for a plea deal. The state offered the girl a plea deal of 20 years followed by probation. During a court hearing on Thursday, the 15-year-old rejected the offer and her trial was set for February. Now, she faces a possible life sentence, if convicted.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Man shot, critically injured during confrontation outside his Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and critically wounded late Thursday during a confrontation outside an Orlando home, police said. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near Prince Hall Boulevard and Solomon Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said the suspected shooter drove to the...
ORLANDO, FL

