Read full article on original website
Related
More Than 600,000 Washing Machines Recalled Due to Fire Hazard
More than 50 reports of washing machines smoking, melting, overheating, or catching on fire have prompted a massive recall. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says six models of Samsung Top-Load Washing Machines are being recalled due to a fire hazard. More than 663,000 of the washers were sold at Best...
Washing Machines Recalled Due to Injuries
Photo byRaysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
2 young girls died from suffocation inside a weighted blanket from Target, prompting the store to recall 200,000 products
Target has recalled 204,000 Pillowfort weighted blankets after a 4-year-old and 6-year-old died while trapped inside the blanket's cover.
Important Washer Recall Due to Fire Risk
The washing machine has been in American homes for nearly 86 years. These days, washer/dryer units are a staple in nearly every American home. In fact, it's estimated that approximately 80% of American homes have a washer and dryer. As we replace older model machines or purchase these machines for...
Popular water gear sold at Costco pulled from shelves after drowning fears – see the thousands of models affected
COSTCO has halted selling Surf 9 paddle boards after the popular brand recalled nearly 13,300 products. The Body Glove boards were recalled due to the glue on the inflatable paddle boards possibly separating at the seams. Surf 9 said this may lead to unexpected deflation, posing a drowning hazard. While...
Comments / 0