Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Dog rescued from drain by firefighters, and returned to family

Pictures from the Phoenix Fire Department show crews rescuing a dog stuck in a storm drain in Maryvale. Someone noticed the dog named Bigsley stuck in the drain. Neighbors couldn't get in to help, so fire crews came to the scene and used special search equipment to find him. Once they got Bigsley up and out of there, he was returned to his owners and is said to be OK.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

15 people displaced by northwest Phoenix apartment fire

PHOENIX — An apartment complex fire in northwest Phoenix on Friday night displaced 15 people, but no injuries were reported on the scene. Firefighters responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 6 p.m. after receiving a 911 call that a tenant’s apartment was “on fire,” the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

Driver Miraculously Survives Ejection Rollover Wreck | Phoenix

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-07-2022 | 2:50 AM LOCATION: I-17 at 16th Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: AZDPS and Phoenix Fire responded to reports of a single vehicle rollover collision with one male ejected on southbound I-17 at 16th Street. Upon arrival crews found a Jeep SUV that had rolled off the freeway and down an embankment with one male occupant on the ground unconscious. Miraculously, the drivers condition has been declared stable/ non life threatening. Troopers are currently working to determine what led to the wreck. The southbound 16th Street off ramp is closed for the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police: Missing Gilbert woman found dead

GILBERT, Ariz. — A Gilbert woman who has been missing since Friday evening was found dead, Gilbert police announced on Sunday. There was no sign of foul play, officials said. 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord had last been seen at Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday, Jan. 6. Gaylord reportedly...
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Fire starts at Phoenix hotel after man reportedly shocked doing electrical work

PHOENIX — A fire started at a Phoenix hotel Friday afternoon after a man doing electrical work was reportedly shocked, authorities said. The man was doing work on the fourth floor of the Sheraton Crescent Hotel, located near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue, at about 1:30 p.m. when the electrical failure happened, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Family dogs seriously injure mother, son in attack at Buckeye home

PHOENIX – A Buckeye mother and son were taken to a hospital with serious injuries Thursday after two of the family’s dogs attacked them, authorities said. The Buckeye Police Department said the woman called around 4 p.m. to report the dogs had bitten her and the son at their home near Southern Avenue and State Route 85.
BUCKEYE, AZ
KOLD-TV

SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Gilbert woman

GILBERT, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Gilbert Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord. She is 5-feet tall, 100 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes. Gaylord’s her last known location was at the Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday. Police said a cell phone and Apple Watch we found near the pond at the park. The last contact with Gaylord was by phone on Thursday.
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

Police: Homeowner kills man in Mesa Saturday

MESA, Ariz. — A 26-year-old man was killed near East University Drive and the Loop 202 in Mesa early Saturday morning, Mesa police said. Mesa officers found Omar Valdez laying in the street in the 8800 block of East Colby Circle around 3:40 a.m., Saturday. He had been shot and had a semiautomatic pistol next to him.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after allegedly threatening son of a Mesa homeowner who reportedly shot him

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly shot by a Mesa homeowner who told police the man threatened his son with a gun. Mesa police responded to a shooting at a home near 88th St. and E. University Drive, just west of Ellsworth Road, around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday. Officers said they found Omar Valdez, 26, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and a semiautomatic handgun next to him. Valdez was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

At least 100 Valley firefighters respond to blaze at north Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX — At least 100 firefighters in the Valley worked to extinguish a hotel fire in north Phoenix Tuesday evening, authorities said. Fire personnel received reports around 5 p.m. of a blaze in the ballroom at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa hotel, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
