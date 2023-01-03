INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-07-2022 | 2:50 AM LOCATION: I-17 at 16th Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: AZDPS and Phoenix Fire responded to reports of a single vehicle rollover collision with one male ejected on southbound I-17 at 16th Street. Upon arrival crews found a Jeep SUV that had rolled off the freeway and down an embankment with one male occupant on the ground unconscious. Miraculously, the drivers condition has been declared stable/ non life threatening. Troopers are currently working to determine what led to the wreck. The southbound 16th Street off ramp is closed for the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO