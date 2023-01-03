Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Dog rescued from drain by firefighters, and returned to family
Pictures from the Phoenix Fire Department show crews rescuing a dog stuck in a storm drain in Maryvale. Someone noticed the dog named Bigsley stuck in the drain. Neighbors couldn't get in to help, so fire crews came to the scene and used special search equipment to find him. Once they got Bigsley up and out of there, he was returned to his owners and is said to be OK.
KTAR.com
15 people displaced by northwest Phoenix apartment fire
PHOENIX — An apartment complex fire in northwest Phoenix on Friday night displaced 15 people, but no injuries were reported on the scene. Firefighters responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 6 p.m. after receiving a 911 call that a tenant’s apartment was “on fire,” the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
onscene.tv
Driver Miraculously Survives Ejection Rollover Wreck | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-07-2022 | 2:50 AM LOCATION: I-17 at 16th Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: AZDPS and Phoenix Fire responded to reports of a single vehicle rollover collision with one male ejected on southbound I-17 at 16th Street. Upon arrival crews found a Jeep SUV that had rolled off the freeway and down an embankment with one male occupant on the ground unconscious. Miraculously, the drivers condition has been declared stable/ non life threatening. Troopers are currently working to determine what led to the wreck. The southbound 16th Street off ramp is closed for the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Young child rushed to hospital after accidentally shooting themselves, police say
PHOENIX — A young child was taken to the hospital in critical condition after accidentally shooting themselves with a gun found in their home, Phoenix police said. As of Sunday morning, the child's condition has stabilized. According to early reports, police were called to an apartment complex near 19th...
Police: Missing Gilbert woman found dead
GILBERT, Ariz. — A Gilbert woman who has been missing since Friday evening was found dead, Gilbert police announced on Sunday. There was no sign of foul play, officials said. 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord had last been seen at Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday, Jan. 6. Gaylord reportedly...
Electrical fire breaks out at Phoenix hotel for the second time this week
PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters said a man was rushed to the hospital after he was reportedly shocked while doing electrical work at the Sheraton Crescent Hotel. Firefighters were dispatched to the hotel near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Friday after a fire broke out at the building.
Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting near Black Canyon Highway and Camelback Road
PHOENIX — A man’s body was found early Sunday morning near Black Canyon Highway and Camelback Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police have identified the man as Justin Finch, 32. He had been shot, according to police. Authorities said at 4:06 a.m., officers responded to a...
KTAR.com
Fire starts at Phoenix hotel after man reportedly shocked doing electrical work
PHOENIX — A fire started at a Phoenix hotel Friday afternoon after a man doing electrical work was reportedly shocked, authorities said. The man was doing work on the fourth floor of the Sheraton Crescent Hotel, located near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue, at about 1:30 p.m. when the electrical failure happened, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
KTAR.com
Family dogs seriously injure mother, son in attack at Buckeye home
PHOENIX – A Buckeye mother and son were taken to a hospital with serious injuries Thursday after two of the family’s dogs attacked them, authorities said. The Buckeye Police Department said the woman called around 4 p.m. to report the dogs had bitten her and the son at their home near Southern Avenue and State Route 85.
'It's like kicking over a tombstone.' When is a statue more than just a statue?
PHOENIX — Four days after a statue was stolen from in front of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the artist is now pleading for its return. On Tuesday night, the four-foot statue was ripped from the ground in front of the Make-A-Wish Foundation headquarters. The artist and his wife told 12News the news of the the theft is gut-wrenching to hear.
KOLD-TV
SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Gilbert woman
GILBERT, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Gilbert Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord. She is 5-feet tall, 100 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes. Gaylord’s her last known location was at the Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday. Police said a cell phone and Apple Watch we found near the pond at the park. The last contact with Gaylord was by phone on Thursday.
Widower files ambulance 'refusal' lawsuit against Phoenix
A widower has filed a lawsuit alleging Phoenix firefighters failed to perform medical tests and refused to bring an ambulance for his wife who died.
fox10phoenix.com
Little library built & dedicated to a Phoenix family killed in an apparent murder-suicide
PHOENIX - A little library is being built in Phoenix filled with books and a lot of love in honor of a mother and her three kids killed in November 2022 in an apparent murder-suicide. Bright colors, sunshine and soccer all remind the Phoenix mothers organizing the tribute of 40-year-old...
Police: Homeowner kills man in Mesa Saturday
MESA, Ariz. — A 26-year-old man was killed near East University Drive and the Loop 202 in Mesa early Saturday morning, Mesa police said. Mesa officers found Omar Valdez laying in the street in the 8800 block of East Colby Circle around 3:40 a.m., Saturday. He had been shot and had a semiautomatic pistol next to him.
AZFamily
Man dead after allegedly threatening son of a Mesa homeowner who reportedly shot him
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly shot by a Mesa homeowner who told police the man threatened his son with a gun. Mesa police responded to a shooting at a home near 88th St. and E. University Drive, just west of Ellsworth Road, around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday. Officers said they found Omar Valdez, 26, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and a semiautomatic handgun next to him. Valdez was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
fox10phoenix.com
Human remains, including a skull, found in remote desert area of Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye Police say human remains were found in a remote area of the desert on Saturday, Jan. 7. Among the remains, police say a skull and other bones were found near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue around 1 p.m. "Investigators are currently processing the scene. The remains...
Firefighters rescue man from roof in fire near I-17 and Camelback Road
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a fire in an abandoned building near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road on Wednesday afternoon. The call about the fire at a vacant apartment building came in before 4 p.m., according to authorities with the fire department. Firefighters rescued a man...
KTAR.com
At least 100 Valley firefighters respond to blaze at north Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX — At least 100 firefighters in the Valley worked to extinguish a hotel fire in north Phoenix Tuesday evening, authorities said. Fire personnel received reports around 5 p.m. of a blaze in the ballroom at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa hotel, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
californiaexaminer.net
Man Who Shot Scottsdale Sergeant While Serving Warrant At Phoenix Apartment Identified
Man Who Shot Scottsdale Sergeant While Serving Warrant At Phoenix Apartment Identified: The guy suspected of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant in downtown Phoenix on Friday night has been named by Phoenix police. In relation to the incident, police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying 37-year-old Kenneth...
ABC 15 News
Man who allegedly shot Scottsdale officer Friday shot, killed by police in Tempe Saturday
TEMPE — The man who allegedly shot a Scottsdale police officer Friday night was shot and killed by Phoenix police Saturday afternoon. Video in the player above contains coverage on Friday night's shooting. Tempe police confirmed 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne has died from injuries suffered in Saturday's shooting. He was...
12 News
