Stamford father named suspect in death of 2-year-old found buried in park

WARNING: This story contains content that some might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man is now a suspect in the death of his 2-year-old son, who was found in a plastic bag buried in a park, Stamford police said.

Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw said they received a call around 11:50 a.m. Monday for the report of the possible kidnapping and harming of Edgar Ismaleh-Gomez’s son, Liam Rivera.

The police chief said information led officers to Cummings Park, where they spotted an area of disturbed dirt. Officers found the child buried in a plastic bag, Shaw said.

The chief medical examiner’s office ruled Rivera’s death a homicide caused by multiple blunt-force injuries to the head. Stamford Police Capt. Tom Scanlon said they believe he died in “preceding days.”

Scanlon said the child had an order of protection against his father at the time of his death.

Edgar Ismalej-Gomez (Stamford Police Department)

“We know there are days that are tougher than others,” Shaw said. “What the officers saw yesterday is not something they signed up for. No one should witness what they did yesterday [Monday]. Nobody.”

On Monday, police identified Ismalej-Gomez as a person of interest in the case. Later that evening, officers found his vehicle in Scalzi Park. Shaw said a community member recognized a person who fit the suspect’s description early Tuesday morning.

Based on this tip, Shaw said officers stopped a taxi on West Main Street around 1:30 a.m. and took Ismalej-Gomez into custody on an active warrant for violating probation on a 2021 charge.

According to court records, Ismalej-Gomez was charged in August 2021 with a risk of injury to a child in August 2021. He pleaded guilty in April 2022, and as part of the deal, he served 60 days in prison and was given three years probation.

Authorities have not yet filed charges in the homicide case.

Ismalej-Gomez is being held on a $3 million bond on the violation of probation charge.

