ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Recapping the Chicago Bulls: Donovan Mitchell scores 71 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ comeback win in OT

By Julia Poe, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 6 days ago

The Chicago Bulls fell apart under the fury of Donovan Mitchell in Monday’s 145-134 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell scored 71 points, eclipsing a Cavs scoring record held by LeBron James.

With an 18-point halftime lead, the Bulls seemed set to cement a crucial win in Cleveland after dropping a home game to the Cavaliers two days earlier . But Mitchell ignited in the second half on the way to his career-best scoring total, forcing the Bulls on their heels

Mitchell forced overtime at the free-throw line with 4.4 seconds remaining. With one free throw remaining and a two-point lead, Bulls coach Billy Donovan knew the importance of the rebound and brought in rebounding specialist Andre Drummond.

Yet Mitchell wriggled free, flying off the line after missing his free throw and flipping up a layup as he tumbled to the ground to tie the score at 130 with three seconds remaining.

The teams traded blows in the final minute of regulation. Nikola Vučević nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the arc and Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White each hit a pair of free throws to regain leads for the Bulls. Jarrett Allen responded with a dunk and a hook shot to keep the Cavaliers within a point, allowing Mitchell’s last-gasp effort to send the game into overtime.

The Bulls then caved in the extra session, scoring only four points as the Cavaliers finished off the win.

The highs

  • The Bulls flipped the script on the Cavaliers in the first half by allowing their defense to drive the offense, scoring 13 points off turnovers. A combination of active hands and intelligent gambits into the passing lane resulted in six first-half steals. DeMar DeRozan tallied a season-high four steals overall to lead the Bulls’ disruptive efforts.
  • With the defense creating scoring, the Bulls offense thrived on balance that prioritized playmaking over individual scoring. The Bulls tallied 13 assists on 23 made baskets in the first half, and all 10 players who saw the court scored. Zach LaVine led the team with six assists.

The lows

  • After building their success in regulation on paint points and ball movement, the Bulls cornered the entirety of their overtime offense on 3-pointers. They opened with five 3-point attempts from Dosunmu, Patrick Williams, LaVine and DeRozan. By the time the Bulls ditched the strategy, the Cavaliers had taken a 10-point lead that could not be overcome.
  • Mitchell demolished the Bulls’ 18-point halftime lead almost single-handedly in the third quarter, scoring 24 points to pull the Cavaliers within five. They closed the quarter on a 10-4 run.
  • Alex Caruso fouled out with 3:26 remaining in regulation as the Bulls struggled with foul calls throughout the second half. Three Bulls players had four fouls by the end of the third quarter: Caruso, LaVine and Dosunmu. The Bulls finished with 33 fouls as Mitchell scored 20 of his 71 points from the free-throw line.
  • Monday’s game marked the 20th clutch finish of the season for the Bulls, whose last four games have had a margin of five or fewer points in the final five minutes. The Bulls’ recent 7-6 run in clutch games is an improvement after an 0-7 start to the season, but their 7-13 record is still a concern as they continue to find themselves in tight games.

The standout

Mitchell joined rarified air with his 71-point night, only the 12th 70-point performance in NBA history. He scored 42 in the second half and 13 in overtime. Mitchell finished 22-for-34 from the field and 7-for-15 from the 3-point arc while leading the Cavaliers with 11 assists.

The previous franchise record of 57 points was set by James in 2017. Mitchell’s previous career high was 57 with the Utah Jazz.

Mitchell’s teammates swarmed him in celebration at the final buzzer, posing for a group picture to commemorate the historic moment. After the game, Mitchell joked to reporters that the only time he’d scored 71 points was while playing the “NBA 2K” video game.

Quote of the night

Donovan voiced frustration with a pair of lane violation calls — and what he perceived to be a no-call — that could have decided the game.

Caruso was called for back-to-back lane violations on Mitchell’s 20th free-throw attempt in the third quarter after lunging over the 3-point line before the shot. Donovan acknowledged that Caruso was in the wrong on both violations, but he felt the officiating was uneven when Mitchell similarly stepped over the line to beat a boxout by Williams and collect the rebound for his game-tying shot.

Despite this frustration, Donovan said Williams and the rest of his players need to take responsibility for missing the rebound.

“We’ve got to find a way to come up with the ball in that situation,” Donovan said.

Injury report

Bulls forward Javonte Green returned to the sideline as he continues to struggle with a bone bruise in his right knee. Green has missed eight games with the injury, returning briefly for a pair of three-game stints before requiring further rest when his pain became unmanageable.

Before the knee injury, Donovan planned to move Green into the starting lineup to replace Williams, but that plan has been put on hold until the injury is fully resolved.

The Cavaliers were missing guard Darius Garland (right thumb) and forward Evan Mobley (right ankle).

Where they stand

The Bulls dropped to 16-21 with the loss, falling back into a tie for 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Up next

The Bulls return home to host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at the United Center.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

Swish — with help from the Chicago Bulls — aims to grow confidence and acceptance through basketball for the queer BIPOC community

On a Sunday afternoon at Harrison Park in Pilsen, the members of the Swish basketball organization are guaranteed to clap for one play: an air ball. An average Swish session follows the paces of a typical practice: warmups, dribbling drills, shooting exercises, scrimmages. But that’s not the point of the organization, which seeks to connect the queer Black Indigenous and People of Color ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Recapping the Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan fuel 126-118 win against the Utah Jazz

The Chicago Bulls spoiled the homecoming of 2017 first-round draft pick Lauri Markkanen, muscling out a 126-118 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday at the United Center. It was a seesaw battle — the Bulls led by as many as 10 points, the Jazz by as many as eight. The Bulls improved to 12-13 against teams with a .500 record or better and won their third straight against the top-three teams from ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Former Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen enjoys newfound success with the Utah Jazz — enough to fuel an All-Star push

For a moment in the third quarter of Saturday’s Chicago Bulls win against the Utah Jazz, Lauri Markkanen seemed to hover over the head of Bulls center Nikola Vučević. Markkanen’s arm stretched back, ball cradled in his palm, frozen over the larger center. Then he brought it down with violence. As he landed, Markkanen turned out to a crowd that once cheered for him, roaring in celebration as ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

3 Chicago Blackhawks in the spotlight: Alex Stalock, Jake McCabe and Lukas Reichel stand out in win against the Arizona Coyotes

Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson might want to take Friday night’s game and frame it. The 2-0 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at the United Center was one of their most complete games of the season. “Had four lines going, our defense played very solid and played their position,” Richardson said. “We had a goaltender kicking, but the power play, I know we didn’t score but they ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Prospects are providing reinforcements at a key time for the NHL-worst Chicago Blackhawks. Here’s a breakdown of their progress.

Lukas Reichel was a bit surprised he didn’t make the Chicago Blackhawks out of training camp but remained undeterred. “It was a little bounce back, but you get stronger from there and try to make it a hard job” for Hawks management, Reichel said Thursday. “If I play good in Rockford, they kind of have to call me up. “That’s what I felt like I did pretty good and I want to show it here now.” ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls place center Tony Bradley in the COVID-19 protocol — the team’s 1st case of the season

The Chicago Bulls placed center Tony Bradley into the COVID-19 protocol Saturday, marking the first time this season a player on the team tested positive. This time last year, COVID-19 was the Bulls’ worst opponent on and off the court. Eighteen Bulls players and coaches tested positive between Dec. 1, 2021, and Jan. 5, 2022. Games were postponed throughout the league because of the spread of ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

CBS 4's Steve Goldstein: Finally! It's playoff time again for the Dolphins

MIAMI-- Throw out style points and forget about how they got it done. For the first time since 2016, the Dolphins are in the playoffs. No, it wasn't pretty down the stretch and yes they went through a lot of adversity and injuries to get there. But Sunday's 11-6 grinding win against the Jets, coupled with New England's loss in Buffalo puts Mike McDaniel's team back in the NFL postseason. And, it's back to Buffalo for the first-round game, a third meeting with the Bills this season.Skylar Gets the WinThe Dolphins Needed their rookie 7th-round draft pick to start at quarterback...
MIAMI, FL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy