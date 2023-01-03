Read full article on original website
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
Winston-Salem man is 'lucky for life' after winning yearly prize
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Carl Fargervik Jr. played numbers in the Lucky for Life game that holds a special significance for him and his wife, and that brought them a $25,000 a year for life prize. "I always play our wedding, anniversary and birthdays," he said. Fargervik, 67, said his...
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?
Tyarra Cacique WilliamsPhoto byThe Charley Project. Tyarra Cacique Williams was born on June 18, 1996. When she was young, her parents got divorced and Tyarra lived with her mother, Danielle Williams, and her little brother. Tyarra graduated from Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina in 2014. The 19-year-old planned to start school at Guilford Technical Community College. On January 7, 2016, Tyarra registered for classes in early childhood development at the school. She made plans with her mother, Danielle, to go shopping for textbooks and a laptop the next day reports Investigation Discovery. Later that evening, Tyarra walked in the frigid cold to a friend's house.
C&H Cafeteria, a Beloved After-Church Gathering Spot for Regulars, Closes Permanently
In 2022, the local restaurant scene suffered the loss of institutions like Dos Perros, Garland, and Saint James Seafood. As the economy slowly regains its footing and local cities take measures to help bring foot traffic back to downtowns, 2023 looks to be brighter for restaurants. But just days into...
Silver alert canceled for missing 74-year-old Greensboro man
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A silver alert was canceled for a missing man in Greensboro, police said. Church members had been searching for 74-year-old Howard Robbins Jr. after he wandered away from his home. On Friday, Robbins' pastor said he was found on Patterson Avenue. He was taken to a...
US 52 reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — All lanes of southbound US 52 are now open after a tractor-trailer overturned in Winston-Salem. The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries. No other cars were involved in the crash. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2...
Downtown Durham welcomes two new restaurants
Downtown Durham has added two new restaurants — one focused on Mexican-inspired cocktails and another that combines a coffee shop, deli and beer bar. Driving the news: Right before the holiday rush, The Daily Beer Bar opened at 108 E. Main St., serving coffee in the morning hours before turning into a beer bar and deli in the afternoons. Founded by John and Rosa Paradiso, the restaurant serves coffee from Raleigh-based Yonder Coffee and makes a delicious set of hot or cold sandwiches and salads. The all-day cafe has taken over the space of the former Talk of the...
Nicholas Snead found submerged in his car in Greensboro creek, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 20-year-old Nicholas Snead of High Point was found submerged in a car off a heavily traveled road Friday, according to Greensboro police. The car was discovered in Buffalo Creek right by a busy section of Wendover Avenue near South Holden Road in the afternoon. Greensboro Police...
Armed robbery at Family Dollar in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Greensboro business Friday night. Greensboro police got a call around 8:58 p.m. to the Family Dollar on 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to an attempted robbery of the business. A man with a gun...
2 minors among 3 killed in wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County
*On Friday, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office reported four fatalities in this wreck. On Saturday FOX8 learned that there were three fatalities from North Carolina State Highway Patrol* DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been killed in a wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The […]
5 dead, including 3 children, in High Point murder-suicide
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Five people are dead after a murder-suicide in High Point. High Point police responded to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive to find a man and a woman screaming for help around 7:00 a.m. Saturday. "Officers did force entry into the home and went...
Grocery store formerly known as Save A Lot robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for the man responsible for robbing a grocery store Thursday night. Police said a man walked into a grocery store formerly known as Save A Lot on 429 West Meadowview Road with a handgun demanding cash before running off. Investigators described the...
CAA Saturday Hoops: UNC-Wilmington vs. North Carolina A&T
UNC-Wilmington extends their winning streak to 13 straight in the 66-61 victory. Kam Woods led the Aggies with 24 points.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $940 million, even as someone in NC won $10K in last drawing. Was it you?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone in North Carolina earned a big prize in the latest Mega Millions drawing. But not THE big prize. Picking the right numbers Friday night could land you one of the biggest lottery jackpots in history — $940 million. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that there was a $10,000 […]
Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
18-year-old hit by car after failing to yield to oncoming traffic on Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An 18-year-old was hit by a car in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, police say. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a vehicle crash involving a person walking along the roadway. When officers arrived, they found Adair Villareal Molina, laying on the ground on the 3200 block of Patterson Avenue.
Car crashes into Costco in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police confirm a vehicle has crashed into the Costco on West Wendover Avenue Thursday. WFMY News 2 crews were not allowed on the property because it is privately owned and crews couldn't find immediate damage to the wholesale retailer. This story is developing. MORE WAYS...
Winston-Salem fire crews rescue person from house fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire crews were able to successfully rescue a person from a house fire. Fire officials say it happened on the 2500 block of Craver Street. Winston-Salem fire officials said the cause of the fire was due to electrical wiring. Now, one adult and four children...
