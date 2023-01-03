1/2/23 Rutgers, Fletcher Loyer, Mason Gillis, Zach Edey

Related
Reports: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh drawing heavy NFL interest
At least three NFL teams have included Michigan's Jim Harbaugh on their list of head coach candidates in the upcoming hiring cycle, ESPN reported Monday. The Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers all are planning to discuss their vacancy with Harbaugh, according to the report. NFL Network reported Sunday...
Bryce Young, Will Anderson among Alabama trio NFL-bound
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and running back Jahmyr Gibbs all declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Young and Anderson are expected to be top-five picks, with Young likely to go No. 1 overall if the Houston Texans earn the first pick. Gibbs projects to be a late first-round pick.
No. 8 Ramapo boys basketball sends message at home, upsets No. 5 Bergen Catholic
The suddenness of the cut was so quick that Ramapo’s Nate Burleson left his defender stuck in place as he broke to the rim, took a pass and slammed down one of the biggest dunks New Jersey has seen this winter. It was a highlight-reel play that gave Ramapo the energy it needed to turn things around.
Paterson Kennedy defeats Bergen Tech - Boys basketball recap
Z’yaire Simmons posted a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double with eight assists to go along with it as Paterson Kennedy defeated Bergen Tech 70-36 in Paterson. Keyshawn Cody also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds with Jaden Mason adding 12 points and four steals. Paterson Kennedy (2-3) jumped...
Boys basketball: No. 1 Roselle Catholic uses 13-0 3Q run to get past Manasquan
Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, shook off a shaky start in the first half and turned its efforts up a notch defensively to get past a feisty Manasquan team on its way to a 68-59 win in front of a crowd of over 1,000 in Manasquan.
LSU defeats Purdue 63-7
LSU’s offense posted seven unanswered touchdowns before Purdue finally found its way into the end zone early in the fourth quarter. The Boilermakers (8-6, 6-3 Big Ten) fell 63-7 to the Tigers (10-4, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) in the Citrus Bowl on an 80 degree and cloudless Monday afternoon in Orlando.
Girls Basketball: Watchung Hills shuts down Immaculata
Julia Puglisi scored a game high 20 points as Watchung Hills defeated Immaculata 51-30, in Somerville. Watchung Hills (5-3) held a big 11-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Warriors would go on to give up only five more points in the second quarter and scored another 12 to take a 23-9 lead into the halftime break.
Alabama K Will Reichard changes mind, to return in 2023
Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced Tuesday that he will return to the Crimson Tide for one more season rather than enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Reichard had previously accepted an invite to play at the Senior Bowl, an indication he was going pro after four seasons at Alabama. The kicker...
Another team-first underdog QB center stage in national title game
Forgive the coach of a private Christian college for saying so, but the Hollywood backdrop only adds kerosene to TCU coach Sonny Dykes' belief his quarterback might be a piece of divine intervention. Dykes and TCU (13-1) paused more than a time or three this season to ponder the reasons...
Girls Basketball: Bogutskyy’s 19 leads J.P. Stevens to GMC win
J.P. Stevens (2-5) picked up its second win in the Greater Middlesex Conference - White division in the process. The first three quarters of the game belonged to J.P. Stevens, as the Hawks opened the game on a 10-3 run then scored 24 points combined in the second and third quarters. Going into the fourth the Hawks led by 13 points at 34-21.
Bishop Eustace over Glassboro - Boys basketball recap
James Iannelli led three players in double figures with 16 points as Bishop Eustace remained undefeated with a 55-43 win over Glassboro in Glassboro. Tommy Semiraglo scored 15 points and Ian Glassmacher added 11 for Bishop Eustace, which led by four at halftime and six after three quarters before finally pulling away in the fourth to raise its record to 7-0.
Plainfield over Johnson - Girls basketball recap
Haszah Ward scored 15 points as Plainfield defeated Johnson 48-41 in Plainfield. The game was tied 13-13 at the end of the first quarter with Johnson leading 26-22 at the half after a 13-9 run in the second. Plainfield would took a 39-35 lead at the end of the third quarter after a 17-9 run in the third quarter and held on in the fourth after a 9-6 run.
Second half surge helps Barringer take down Newark Academy - Boys basketball recap
Zy’aire Gordon netted 17 points to propel Barringer to a 58-47 victory over Newark Academy in Newark. In a back-and-forth first half, Barringer (4-4) held a two-point lead at halftime. However, Barringer took complete control of the game after going on a 16-4 run in the third quarter, giving them a 47-33 lead through three quarters.
Hackettstown over Newton- Boys Basketball recap
Jacob Mendez and Ethan Almeida each scored 16 points to lead Hackettstown to a 61-33 win over Newton in Newton. Darien Santos netted nine points for Hackettstown (6-0), which raced out to a 31-12 halftime lead. Troy Strelec added seven points in the win. Jake Benitz led Newton (2-4) with...
Boys bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Jan. 2
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Jan 2. The top 20 scores for high game and high series will be listed. Girls competing on a co-ed team will be included in this list. Come back every day for updates. *These numbers...
Boys Ice Hockey: Wayne Hills defeats West Milford-Pequannock to break six game winless streak
Wayne Hills broke a six game winless streak with a 5-2 victory over West Milford-Pequannock at the Ice Vault, in Wayne. In its previous six games Wayne Hills (3-5-1) had lost five times and tied once while averaging just two goals a game in the process. On Monday it scored two goals in each of the second and third periods on its way to a victory.
Girls basketball: Cross carries West Deptford past Salem
Janie Cross scored 22 points while Sophia Belbin added 10 as West Deptford outlasted Salem 47-41 in Salem. Isabella DeCaesar chipped in with seven points for West Deptford (2-5), which has won two of its last three games. Nora Ausland led Salem (2-3) with 10 points and Ryann Foote had...
Hudson Catholic edges out Kearny in OT - Girls basketball recap
KendraLee Ramirez posted 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals to lead Hudson Catholic as it defeated Kearny 58-52 in overtime in Kearny. Hudson Catholic (4-4) trailed 26-24 at the half, but went on a 13-9 run in the third quarter to take a 37-35 lead. Regulation would end with the score tied at 50. In overtime, KendraLee Ramirez was fouled on a three-point shot which led to Kearny Head Coach Jody Hill receiving a technical foul after being upset with the call.
The Exponent
West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.https://www.purdueexponent.org/
Comments / 0