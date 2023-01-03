ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1/2/23 Rutgers, Fletcher Loyer, Mason Gillis, Zach Edey

 2 days ago
After hitting a 3-pointer to lift Purdue into a 2-point lead late in the game, Mason Gillis and Zach Edey come to congratulate him. Loyer's shot did not end up being the game-winner because Cam Spencer hit his own 3-pointer to earn Rutgers the 65-64 win on Monday night.

Community Policy