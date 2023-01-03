1/2/23 Rutgers, Fletcher Loyer, Mason Gillis, Zach Edey

Haszah Ward scored 15 points as Plainfield defeated Johnson 48-41 in Plainfield. The game was tied 13-13 at the end of the first quarter with Johnson leading 26-22 at the half after a 13-9 run in the second. Plainfield would took a 39-35 lead at the end of the third quarter after a 17-9 run in the third quarter and held on in the fourth after a 9-6 run.

PLAINFIELD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO