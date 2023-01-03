1/2/23 Rutgers, Zach Edey, Ethan Morton, Brandon Newman

For the second time in as many season, it was Rutgers that knocked the Boilermakers from the ranks of the unbeaten and likely the No. 1 spot in the rankings, as the Scarlet Knights knocked off Purdue 65-64 in Mackey Arena Monday night. Here’s our GoldandBlack.com post-game analysis and Wrap Video.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO