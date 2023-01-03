1/2/23 Rutgers, Zach Edey, Ethan Morton, Brandon Newman

Related
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter gives fiery press conference after Rutgers upsets No. 1 Boilermakers
Purdue basketball and head coach Matt Painter suffered their first of of the 2022-23 season Monday when they fell 65-64 to Rutgers. Cam Spencer hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final 14 seconds. "I thought our looks were pretty good. I thought the turnovers for us — it was those...
UCLA adds RB Carson Steele from transfer portal
Former Ball State running back Carson Steele, who finished ninth in rushing yards in all of FBS last season, has committed to UCLA for the 2023 season. Steele earned first team All-MAC honors after rushing for 1,556 yards and 14 touchdowns over 12 games this past season for the Cardinals, who mustered a fourth-place finish in the MAC West. Steele has two years of eligibility remaining.
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann speaks on preparing for Purdue star big man Zach Edey
As Ohio State basketball prepares to host No. 1 Purdue on Thursday night, Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann understands he will face a unique challenge in Boilermakers big man Zach Edey. In previous matchups against Purdue, Holtmann looked to Kyle Young for help against the 7-foot-4, 300-pound Purdue center. Now, the responsibility will be on OSU’s 6-foot-8, 255-pound Zed Key.
Rutgers stuns top-ranked Purdue, again, behind game-winning 3-pointer from Cam Spencer
Rutgers is getting good at this. The Scarlet Knights, for the second straight season, have stunned top-ranked Purdue. Rutgers, thanks to a clutch 3-pointer from Cam Spencer in the final seconds, knocked off No. 1 Purdue 65-64 on Monday night in West Lafayette, Indiana. The win followed last season’s incredible half-court buzzer-beater win over the Boilermakers in New Jersey.
Reports: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh drawing heavy NFL interest
At least three NFL teams have included Michigan's Jim Harbaugh on their list of head coach candidates in the upcoming hiring cycle, ESPN reported Monday. The Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers all are planning to discuss their vacancy with Harbaugh, according to the report. NFL Network reported Sunday...
Indiana basketball: Mike Woodson's radio show notes and quotes (January 2)
A 13-day holiday break came at a good time for No. 15 Indiana as it looks ahead to the resumption of Big Ten play, beginning with a road trip Thursday night to battle the Iowa Hawkeyes. Head coach Mike Woodson discusses the impending Big Ten season and more on this week's edition of 'Inside Indiana Basketball,' hosted by Don Fischer.
Clemson DL Bryan Bresee enters NFL draft
Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Bresee, a junior and former five-star recruit, is projected as a first-round pick by Field Level Media. "It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the NFL," Bresee said. "After much thought and many...
Ohio State working hard to fill The Schott for match-up with No. 1 Purdue
Ohio State is working hard to fill Value City Arena as the men’s basketball team hosts No. 1-ranked Purdue on Thursday night. The game tips off at 7 p.m. and will be televised nationally by Fox Sports 1. OSU played in front of some sparse crowds for several of...
Northrop girls roll Northridge in top ten matchup
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 6 Northrop crushed 4A no. 9 Northridge 66-27 at Mark Schoeff Gymnasium on Wednesday night to headline area prep basketball action in northeast Indiana. Neveah and Saniya Jackson each tallied 15 points to pace the Bruins. Northrop improves to 12-1 on the season with the win. The Bruins […]
Indiana's Anthony Leal, Sister Lauren Featured on CBS Evening News
Indiana basketball player Anthony Leal became something of a national hero on Christmas Day after he thrilled his older sister Lauren by paying off all of her student loans for her gift. The video went viral, and the pair was featured in a story on the CBS Evening News on Monday night. Here's the video.
Express Analysis/Wrap Video--Rutgers loss
For the second time in as many season, it was Rutgers that knocked the Boilermakers from the ranks of the unbeaten and likely the No. 1 spot in the rankings, as the Scarlet Knights knocked off Purdue 65-64 in Mackey Arena Monday night. Here’s our GoldandBlack.com post-game analysis and Wrap Video.
SBLive Indiana high school boys basketball Power 25 rankings (Jan. 3): Cathedral faces Illinois No. 1 on Friday
By Mike Clark Unbeaten Ben Davis continues to roll through a strong schedule, while Noblesville Tournament champ Lawrence Central and Munster enter the rankings. • PREVIOUS RANKINGS: DEC. 20 | DEC. 27 Here's a look at the SBLive Power 25 boys basketball rankings (with records through ...
