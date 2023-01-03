ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Exponent

1/2/23 Rutgers, Zach Edey, Ethan Morton, Brandon Newman

The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VfFzC_0k1VKn8b00
Zach Edey celebrates with teammate Ethan Morton and Brandon Newman after making a basket. Edey led Purdue with 19 points and 9 rebounds as No. 1 Purdue lost to visiting Rutgers, 65-64 on Monday night in Mackey Arena.

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

UCLA adds RB Carson Steele from transfer portal

Former Ball State running back Carson Steele, who finished ninth in rushing yards in all of FBS last season, has committed to UCLA for the 2023 season. Steele earned first team All-MAC honors after rushing for 1,556 yards and 14 touchdowns over 12 games this past season for the Cardinals, who mustered a fourth-place finish in the MAC West. Steele has two years of eligibility remaining.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann speaks on preparing for Purdue star big man Zach Edey

As Ohio State basketball prepares to host No. 1 Purdue on Thursday night, Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann understands he will face a unique challenge in Boilermakers big man Zach Edey. In previous matchups against Purdue, Holtmann looked to Kyle Young for help against the 7-foot-4, 300-pound Purdue center. Now, the responsibility will be on OSU’s 6-foot-8, 255-pound Zed Key.
COLUMBUS, OH
102.5 The Bone

Rutgers stuns top-ranked Purdue, again, behind game-winning 3-pointer from Cam Spencer

Rutgers is getting good at this. The Scarlet Knights, for the second straight season, have stunned top-ranked Purdue. Rutgers, thanks to a clutch 3-pointer from Cam Spencer in the final seconds, knocked off No. 1 Purdue 65-64 on Monday night in West Lafayette, Indiana. The win followed last season’s incredible half-court buzzer-beater win over the Boilermakers in New Jersey.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Reports: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh drawing heavy NFL interest

At least three NFL teams have included Michigan's Jim Harbaugh on their list of head coach candidates in the upcoming hiring cycle, ESPN reported Monday. The Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers all are planning to discuss their vacancy with Harbaugh, according to the report. NFL Network reported Sunday...
DENVER, CO
The Exponent

Clemson DL Bryan Bresee enters NFL draft

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Bresee, a junior and former five-star recruit, is projected as a first-round pick by Field Level Media. "It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the NFL," Bresee said. "After much thought and many...
CLEMSON, SC
WANE 15

Northrop girls roll Northridge in top ten matchup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 6 Northrop crushed 4A no. 9 Northridge 66-27 at Mark Schoeff Gymnasium on Wednesday night to headline area prep basketball action in northeast Indiana. Neveah and Saniya Jackson each tallied 15 points to pace the Bruins. Northrop improves to 12-1 on the season with the win. The Bruins […]
MIDDLEBURY, IN
On3.com

Express Analysis/Wrap Video--Rutgers loss

For the second time in as many season, it was Rutgers that knocked the Boilermakers from the ranks of the unbeaten and likely the No. 1 spot in the rankings, as the Scarlet Knights knocked off Purdue 65-64 in Mackey Arena Monday night. Here’s our GoldandBlack.com post-game analysis and Wrap Video.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy