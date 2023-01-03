Read full article on original website
AEW's Paul Wight Praises Mercedes Moné as a 'Tremendous Asset' amid WWE Rumors
While rumors have been swirling for weeks, it's not yet known whether Mercedes Moné (formerly known as Sasha Banks) will join AEW. Paul Wight certainly hopes she does. Wight, who was among the earliest defectors from WWE to AEW, said "any company" should be in hot pursuit of Moné.
UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov Retires as MMA Coach to Focus on His Family
Having already retired from fighting, Khabib Nurmagomedov is making a clean break from mixed martial arts altogether. The former UFC lightweight champion announced Friday on Instagram that he's leaving his coaching role to be with his family. Javier Mendez, who trained Khabib and coached alongside him at American Kickboxing Academy,...
Former NFL Star Shawne Merriman Open to MMA Fight vs. WWE Stars, Former Pro Athletes
Former Pro Bowl linebacker Shawne Merriman says he would be open to fighting in MMA against former athletes or a WWE star. "I'm not opposed to [fighting]," Merriman said on Fox Sports 1's TMZ Sports show. "I would fight the right former athlete, another guy in the WWE, something that people would pay to see in Lights Out.
MMA Fighter Victoria Lee Dies at Age 18
Victoria Lee, a rising phenom in mixed martial arts, has died at the age of 18. Angela Lee, Victoria's sister, wrote a message on Instagram about her sister:. "On December 26, 2022 our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through...It is incredibly difficult to say this...Our Victoria passed away. She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then. We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same.
