Victoria Lee, a rising phenom in mixed martial arts, has died at the age of 18. Angela Lee, Victoria's sister, wrote a message on Instagram about her sister:. "On December 26, 2022 our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through...It is incredibly difficult to say this...Our Victoria passed away. She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then. We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same.

1 DAY AGO