Cleveland, OH

Week ahead weather: Snow coming our way?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It was so nice to see some sunshine today, although a bit deceiving with our cold temperatures. We will continue to fall back into the low 30s tonight and upper 20s. Mostly cloudy with a few flurries, mainly south of Canton. Little to no accumulation expected.
CANTON, OH
Wintry weather is here: A look at weekend forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Scattered rain/snow mix Friday morning. Mainly wet pavement although some slush on untreated surfaces. Overall flurries from time to time. The last 9 days (Dec 28 to Jan 5) have been the warmest on record in northern Ohio and its not even close!. No big systems...
CLEVELAND, OH
Show Info: January 6, 2023

Quality t-shirts! 7th Floor Clothing can be found inside the Northside Marketplace in Akron. Online art classes! Learn more about Artist At Heart Paint Party by visiting them online. Beagle Bay Knot Works. Nautical home decor and more! Beagle Bay Knot Works is located on Main Street in Huron. Cafe...
AKRON, OH
Kenny works up a sweat at Glow Fitness

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visits Glow Fitness in North Ridgeville. The concept for this unique experience originated in Spain and Northeast Ohio has one of only a few studios here in the United States that offer this innovative form of fitness training. Glow Fitness uses interactive floors and walls, along with motivational music and lighting to motivate clients.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
AKRON, OH

