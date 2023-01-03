Football World Sends Support for Bills’ Damar Hamlin

Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing during Monday night’s game against the Bengals.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals came to an abrupt, frightening halt midway through the first quarter when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, and eventually taken off in an ambulance and transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he received treatment while in “critical condition.”

After initially saying the game would resume, officials announced on the field that the game would be “temporarily suspended.” After over an hour of waiting, the league eventually announced that the game would be postponed .

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills . We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the NFL announced in a statement. “The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”

As the traumatic scene unfolded, people from across the football world offered their support for Hamlin and his family. Read some of the posts below.