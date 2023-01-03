Donations to Damar Hamlin's Charity Skyrocket Since His Injury

On one of football's scariest nights, fans came together for a cause dear to the Bills safety's heart.

Hamlin, who is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after collapsing during Buffalo's game against the Bengals on Monday night, ran a toy drive through his Chasing M's Foundation. The drive was run through GoFundMe, with a goal of raising $2,500 to "positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic."

Fans responded to Hamlin’s injury with a flurry of donations. The drive’s goal has now been exceeded by millions of dollars, as the total amount is at $3.44 million and climbing as of 8:49 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning, including a contribution from one donor who gave $5,000 identifying themselves only as a “Fan of Damar.”