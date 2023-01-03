ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donations to Damar Hamlin's Charity Skyrocket Since His Injury

On one of football's scariest nights, fans came together for a cause dear to the Bills safety's heart.

In response to one of the scariest nights in NFL history, fans came together to support a cause dear to Bills safety Damar Hamlin .

Hamlin, who is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after collapsing during Buffalo's game against the Bengals on Monday night, ran a toy drive through his Chasing M's Foundation. The drive was run through GoFundMe, with a goal of raising $2,500 to "positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic."

Fans responded to Hamlin’s injury with a flurry of donations. The drive’s goal has now been exceeded by millions of dollars, as the total amount is at $3.44 million and climbing as of 8:49 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning, including a contribution from one donor who gave $5,000 identifying themselves only as a “Fan of Damar.”

