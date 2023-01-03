John Gardner Fawcett, age 35, resident of Hickory Valley, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday evening, January 4, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Gardner was born March 14, 1987 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Thomas Lavoy Fawcett and Sue Gardner Fawcett. He graduated from Bolivar Central High School in Bolivar, Tennessee and was an entrepreneur throughout his life. He loved animals and was an avid outdoorsman. Gardner enjoyed hunting and fishing and was always looking out for everyone but himself.

HICKORY VALLEY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO