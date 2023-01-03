Read full article on original website
Annual Bridal show returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —The Carl Perkins Civic Center welcomes an annual event. For the 27th year the Jackson Bridal Show returns again. The bridal show is put on every year by Bridal Communications. The event is held to help brides plan their special day. And they want to make it...
Hardeman Co. mother and son celebrate a special day
BOLIVAR, Tenn.—A local producer is celebrating a very special day with his mother. Local singer and songwriter, Ruth Boyd-Lake celebrated her birthday today, along with her son J. Lake at Bricks Café in Bolivar. On the same day, the two released her new gospel single “Here I Am...
January programs at Jackson Madison County Library
The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for adults, teens and children to enjoy in January. Check out all the library has to offer. January 24 at 6:00 p.m. at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. This month’s book is “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn. Game Nights.
Monthly flea market returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The monthly flea market in Jackson is back!. The flea market will still be held at the Jackson Fairgrounds on the first weekend of each month. Vendors and customers come from all over to buy and sell unique items. Owners of Southern Market Promotions say it...
Jackson beauty institute taking enrollment
JACKSON, Tenn. — If you’re looking to take a new career path, Thrive Beauty Institute is now open and taking enrollment. Thrive Beauty is a hybrid cosmetology school and apprenticeship. It is catered to those who would like to pursue cosmetology school, but can’t be in those four walls. It’s a virtual approach.
Mrs. Ivory Cleora Carpenter Merriweather
Mrs. Ivory Cleora Carpenter Merriweather was born on September 5, 1934 in Madison County, Tennessee. She departed this life on January 2, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at St. Paul C.M.E. Church. Open Visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.
West Tenn. communities to get boost for water improvements
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Communities throughout the state will be seeing improvements to their water infrastructure through new grants announced by The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. Coming from the state’s American Rescue Plan fund, the grants total nearly $126,000,000 and will be distributed across 24 different cities, towns...
Funeral for Marine with no family open to public
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
Dustin Alan Poe
Dustin Alan Poe, Age 15, departed earth on December 24, 2022, in Memphis, TN, where he passed away at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. Funeral Serves will be conducted on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Bro. Grover Westover officiating. Burial to follow at the Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Bells Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.
Vehicle crashes into Savannah store
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Car crashes into a Savannah business causing injuries. According to information from the Savannah Police Department’s social media, on Saturday, January 7, a vehicle crashed into the Dodge’s Store located at 650 Wayne Road in Savannah. According to the department’s post, two customers inside...
The Ned announces new traveling theatre group
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Ned announces a new theater opportunity. According to information from The Ned they will now offer a new theater troupe for high schoolers and college aged students. The group called JETT (Jackson Educational Theatre Troupe) will have the opportunity to travel around parts of West...
Local painter bringing new mural to life in east Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. – A local painter used her craft to build her new life. “I left home. I was really young. And this is what I did. I traveled around and I painted to earn my money,” said Loralea Landrum, who is creating a mural for Doe’s Eat Place.
Fisherman found dead in Pickwick Lake
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for a missing fisherman has come to an end. Friday morning, members of Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and Hardin County Fire Department recovered the body of a missing fisherman on Pickwick Lake. Jimmy C. Franks, 72, was a commercial fisherman that lived nearby...
USJ theater teacher talks about upcoming performance
JACKSON, Tenn. — The University School of Jackson has announced their upcoming play. Students will perform an adaptation of “Murder on the Orient Express” by the famous murder mystery writer Agatha Christie. The play will tell the story of a detective looking for a murderer after the...
Dry January: Doctor talks signs, solutions for alcohol abuse
JACKSON, Tenn. — The holidays — a time for celebration and spending time with loved ones. But for some, it could mean hitting the bottle a little too hard. Dr. George Koob with the National Institutes of Health says there are a few warning signs that might indicate a drinking issue.
No injuries in Wednesday morning house fire
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire Wednesday morning. The department says their crews responded to a home that was heavily involved, but was brought under control within several minutes. The fire department reports no one was injured, but the family...
John Gardner Fawcett
John Gardner Fawcett, age 35, resident of Hickory Valley, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday evening, January 4, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Gardner was born March 14, 1987 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Thomas Lavoy Fawcett and Sue Gardner Fawcett. He graduated from Bolivar Central High School in Bolivar, Tennessee and was an entrepreneur throughout his life. He loved animals and was an avid outdoorsman. Gardner enjoyed hunting and fishing and was always looking out for everyone but himself.
Hernando E. Porto
Hernando E. Porto, age 88, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Neila Cepeda Porto, departed this life Thursday morning, January 5, 2023 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee. From the beaches of Cartagena, Colombia, to the deserts of Saudi Arabia and many points in between, Hernando Porto lived...
Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
Investigation leads to TennCare fraud charge for West TN woman
COVINGTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announces a TennCare fraud charge for one West Tennessee woman. According to the TBI, in March 2022, agents began investigating fraudulent time sheets submitted for in-home care services for a TennCare patient, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity.
