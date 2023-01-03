ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers player grades: Los Angeles ends road trip on a positive note

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers started 2023 with a 121-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, and after going through a dry spell that lasted through much of December, they have won three of their last four games.

After a slow start, L.A. built a sizable lead that ballooned to as many as 24 in the third quarter. It coasted the rest of the way, which unfortunately meant the Hornets scored 39 points in the fourth quarter and made the game semi-competitive in the closing moments.

But behind another huge game from LeBron James, the Lakers made sure they emerged victorious, which means they will return home with some much-needed momentum.

LeBron James: A

Is James really 38 years of age? It doesn’t seem like it the way he continues to rack up big numbers with high efficiency.

On Monday he scored 43 points on 16-of-26 shooting from the field and 11-of-15 from the free throw line while adding 11 rebounds and six assists. He hasn’t been getting to the charity stripe as much as he did in the past, but lately, that part of his game has trended upward.

The only thing James isn’t doing well this season is hit from 3-point range – he missed all five of his attempts versus Charlotte. Other than that, he remains very much in his prime.

Troy Brown Jr.: A

Brown continued his improved play by going 4-of-8 from the field (all shot attempts were 3-pointers) to go along with five rebounds, three steals and two assists. It will be a major bonus for Los Angeles if he maintains anywhere close to this type of level of play for the rest of the season.

Thomas Bryant: A

Bryant’s energy, activity and spirit have been a major boon for the Lakers. On Monday he went 9-of-17 to score 18 points while also grabbing 15 rebounds and adding two assists and a steal.

He has become quite a weapon on pick and rolls, dives to the basket and fast-break opportunities, making him a pretty versatile offensive player for L.A.

Bryant had perhaps the play of the game with less than a minute left and the team clinging to a 112-106 lead. After Patrick Beverley missed, he grabbed an offensive rebound near the basket and scored on a putback dunk to help seal a win.

Patrick Beverley: B

Beverley was 2-of-7 overall, but he went 2-of-4 from downtown, continuing his hot outside shooting of late. He also had seven rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists, and he was a reason LaMelo Ball shot just 9-of-22.

Juan Toscano-Anderson: B-minus

Toscano-Anderson didn’t score (he attempted just one shot in 11 minutes), but his value to the Lakers goes well beyond how many points he scores. He grabbed two rebounds, and his energy and intensity, especially on the defensive end, is what the team likely values most from him.

Russell Westbrook: D

In 11 minutes in the first half, Westbrook struggled, going only 1-of-8 overall and committing three turnovers while contributing four rebounds and two assists.

He was ruled out of the second half due to foot soreness, which he has been dealing with lately.

Austin Reaves: A-plus

After two very bad outings, Reaves shined brightly versus the Hornets. He missed only one of his seven shot attempts, made both of his 3-point attempts and finished with 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and one steal in just 22 minutes.

