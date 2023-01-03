Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
JCPD: Woman arrested after child found wandering in parking lot
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman has been charged with child abuse and neglect or endangerment, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). According to a release from the JCPD, officers arrested Sarah McCurry after they responded to the 400 block of Pickens Ridge Road at approximately 11:44 a.m. in reference to a […]
Semi-truck fire reported on I-81 in Hamblen County
A vehicle fire in Hamblen County was shown on the Tennessee Department of Transportation map Sunday morning.
wjhl.com
Relocation of utilities to impact traffic in Elizabethton
Relocation of utilities to impact traffic in Elizabethton. Relocation of utilities to impact traffic in Elizabethton. Bucs struggle shooting, fall to Furman at Freedom …. Bucs struggle shooting, fall to Furman at Freedom Hall. Roundball Roundup: Blazers earn sweep in JC, West …. Roundball Roundup: Blazers earn sweep in JC,...
Sheriff: 1 in custody amid Washington County, Va. death investigation
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person is in police custody as police investigate a death in Southwest Virginia. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, a death investigation is underway as of Friday night. Andis told News Channel 11 that one person was in custody related to the reported incident along the Pocahontas Trail. […]
Johnson City Press
Kingsport police officers recognized for accomplishments
The Kingsport Police Department recognized several officers this week for their recent professional achievements. “I am extremely proud of these officers for these significant achievements in their career development,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud them for representing the Kingsport Police Department and the City of Kingsport at the highest level.”
WCSO: Va. man confesses to killing wife
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Virginia man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after an incident that left his wife dead, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). According to a release from the (WCSO), George William Morgan, 76 from Meadowview, Virginia, was arrested and charged after he went to the […]
Police: Accused Monarch shooter could face more charges
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Upgraded charges are possible for a man police say fired shots at Monarch Apartments when a 19-year-old Kingsport man was fatally shot early News Years Day, Johnson City police said Friday. According to an affidavit charging him with 12 counts of reckless endangerment, Dae’Vo Amir Jennings Worrell, 22, was identified […]
1 person ‘pinned’ after crash in New Tazewell
Crews worked to rescue a person who was "pinned" after a car crash in New Tazewell Friday.
‘I heard screaming, running down the hallway’: 911 caller recalls fatal Monarch Apartments shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The same day Monarch Apartments’ owners sent residents a lengthy description of planned security changes at the complex, News Channel 11 spoke with Timmothy Walker, a Monarch resident who called 911 the night Ja’Shon Yates was killed there. Walker lives a few doors down from apartment 4205, where the Jan. […]
supertalk929.com
Juvenile Stabbed Outside Unaka High School, Suspect In Custody
An investigation is underway in Carter County after a juvenile was stabbed outside of Unaka High School Friday evening. Sheriff Mike Fraley says several juveniles got into a fight Friday around six thirty at the Unaka High School football field. Fraley says during the fight one of the juveniles stabbed another juvenile several times. The victim was take to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. The other juvenile is in custody.
Monarch shooting victim’s father: ‘Nobody should go through this’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As police investigate the fatal shooting at Monarch apartments early on New Year’s Day, family and friends of victim Ja’Shon Yates gathered to remember the 19-year-old Kingsport resident. “Nobody should go through this,” Yates’ father, Chriss Hess, told News Channel 11. He was among those who gathered for the vigil […]
Juvenile stabbed at Unaka High School football field
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A juvenile was stabbed outside of Unaka High School on Friday, according to authorities. According to Sheriff Mike Fraley, several juveniles were involved in a fight around 6:30 p.m. at the football field. During the fight, one juvenile stabbed another juvenile several times. The sheriff said the victim was taken to […]
wjhl.com
Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop
Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop. Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport …. Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop. 2 years later: 2 Tri-Cities men sentenced for role …. 2 years later: 2 Tri-Cities men sentenced for role in Capitol...
wjhl.com
Reward offered for info on Chilhowie robbery suspect
Reward offered for info on Chilhowie robbery suspect. Reward offered for info on Chilhowie robbery suspect. Roundball Roundup: Blazers earn sweep in JC, West …. Roundball Roundup: Blazers earn sweep in JC, West Ridge and DB split district matchups. Waterline break damages military and medical artifacts. Historic military and medical...
Accused JCMC drug-diverting nurse shows up at hearing without attorney, given delay
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former travel nurse for Ballad Health charged with fraudulently obtaining narcotics while on the job had a court hearing reset Friday morning after showing up without an attorney. Jacqueline Brewster, of Belfry, Ky., told Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street that she had not hired an attorney. She was supposed to […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport nets lion's share of state water grants
KINGSPORT — More than $10.3 million in state water infrastructure grants has been awarded to four municipalities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, state officials said Friday. The bulk of the money is going to Kingsport, which was awarded almost $7 million.
wymt.com
Virginia police department investigating explicit viral video
GRUNDY, Va. (WYMT) - Virginia police are investigating after a video went viral on social media. Grundy Chief of Police J. Seth McGlothlin said his department is aware of an incident that happened at a Double Kwik gas station on January 1. Police told CBS affiliate WJHL the video shows...
WATE
$10,000 reward offered in Grainger County arson investigation
The scent of burned wood and hay is what you’ll smell in the air on Ritter Ridge in Grainger County. Right now, the sheriff’s office is investigating a possible arson after several buildings were destroyed Thursday night. $10,000 reward offered in Grainger County arson investigation. The scent of...
Johnson City woman swallows Xanax bars while in custody, WCSO reports
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman is facing various drug charges after reportedly swallowing Xanax bars while being transported to a local detention center, police say. According to a release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), officers arrested and charged Ronni Ashleigh Kelley, 20, of Johnson City, on Wednesday due […]
Greeneville police identify body found in burned vehicle
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville police have released the identity of the body found inside a burned vehicle in a church parking lot. The body was identified as Sandra Kay Peterson, 56 of Greeneville. Peterson’s body was discovered after firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church on Serral Drive on Dec. 20. The […]
