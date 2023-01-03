ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

NFL Writer Offers This Team As Possible Bill O’Brien Destination

Bill O’Brien is rumored to return to the NFL, and his connections might lead him to this team. The Patriots are the favorite in the rumor mill, and despite the Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator saying he has not spoken to anyone in the organization since April, a New England reunion appears likely.
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Why Jack Jones, Jake Bailey Got Suspended

The 2022 Patriots season ended on a sour note for Jack Jones and Jake Bailey. New England on Friday officially suspended the rookie cornerback and veteran punter, who had been dealing with a knee and back injury, respectively. Jones, who injured his knee during the road game against the Arizona Cardinals, was placed on season-ending injured reserve last week, whereas Bailey had been in and out of practice for the last couple of weeks.
NESN

David Andrews Started Crying When Asked About These Patriots Teammates

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following the Patriots’ season-ending 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, neither Devin McCourty nor Matthew Slater confirmed whether they planned to retire. But, after listening to David Andrews and others talk about the two Patriots legends, it’s hard to imagine them being...
NESN

Patriots Rumors: What Bill Belichick Told Team About Jack Jones Suspension

Bill Belichick clearly isn’t happy with Jack Jones. The New England Patriots on Friday officially suspended the rookie cornerback, who a week earlier was placed on season-ending injured reserve. Jones, who suffered a knee injury on Dec. 12, reportedly was late to rehab sessions. His agent expressed confusion about the “unknown suspension” in an official statement.
NESN

Damar Hamlin Shows Love To Tee Higgins With Simple Tweet

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins expressed how much the support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and the safety’s family meant to him leading up to Week 18. It’s fair to assume that Hamlin continuing to do the same will never get old for Higgins. Hamlin offered another...
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

NFL Rumors: Sean McVay’s Coaching Future With Rams ‘In Limbo’

The future of Sean McVay’s position as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams remains in question. McVay, 36, reportedly is expected to contemplate his future with the organization following Sunday’s season finale against the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. After McVay and the Rams reached the promised land last season, their Super Bowl-defending campaign took a complete 180 turn.
NESN

NFL Playoff Picture: 2023 Field Set Following Week 18 Frenzy

It came all the way down to the last snap of the regular season, but the 2023 NFL playoff field has finally been set. Despite being eliminated just for minutes before kickoff of their regular-season-capping matchup with the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions knocked off Aaron Rodgers and company in Week 18 to hand the final playoff spot in the NFC to the Seattle Seahawks. The upset victory finalized the field of 14 that will vie for Super Bowl LVII. Here is a look at the field in each conference:
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Concerning New Detail On Jack Jones Suspension

The more we learn about Jack Jones’ suspension, the easier it becomes to understand why the Patriots disciplined the rookie cornerback. After New England officially suspended Jones on Friday, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer revealed the punishmend stemmed from the 25-year-old being late to rehab sessions for his injured knee. The next day, Breer added that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick used the situation as a teaching moment for his players, explaining that Jones’ approach to rehab wasn’t acceptable.
NESN

AFC Team Appears Set To Interview Sean Payton For Head Coaching Job

With a smattering of already vacant NFL head coaching positions, and more surely to come, retired coach Sean Payton will be a sought-after candidate this offseason. And it appears one organization has already targeted Payton as a potential fit to coach its team. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the...
DENVER, CO
NESN

Texans Pull Off Insane Comeback Win, Lose No. 1 Pick In Draft

For the majority of the 2022 campaign, it seemed like the Houston Texans were destined for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But a late-season hot streak — culminating with a flat-out bonkers ending at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday — prevented Houston from making the first selection this spring.
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

How Cancellation Of Bills-Bengals Affected NFL Futures Bets

The NFL decided to cancel the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals “Monday Night Football” game as teams prepare for Week 18 and the postseason. Safety Damar Hamlin’s condition has gotten better since he suffered a cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium on Monday. The positive updates are a sigh of relief for his teammates, who are preparing for their regular-season finale against the New England Patriots.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Commanders' Brian Robinson won't Play Sunday vs. Cowboys

Brian Robinson won’t play Sunday for the Washington Commanders, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. Robinson has a knee injury that will end his season. Robinson has been an incredible story when you consider that he played at all after suffering gunshot wounds during the offseason. The Alabama alum will finish his rookie season with 797 yards rushing, 60 yards receiving, and three total touchdowns. Robinson will likely go into 2023 as the top running back for the Commanders.
WASHINGTON, DC
NESN

Patriots Players Honor Bills’ Damar Hamlin With Pregame T-Shirts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin’s name and number were featured in and around Highmark Stadium on Sunday, including on shirts worn by New England Patriots players and coaches. Like the teams that played Saturday, the Patriots wore “Love for Damar 3” shirts while warming up for their...
NESN

Here’s When Patriots Will Pick In First Round Of 2023 NFL Draft

The Patriots’ reward for their disappointing 2022 season is their highest draft pick in a decade-and-a-half. By finishing 8-9 and missing the playoffs, New England officially will receive the 14th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The last time the Patriots picked higher than 15th was in 2008,...
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
51K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy