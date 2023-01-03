Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Why Patriots-Bills Rematch Is ‘Plastic Bag Game’ For New England
FOXBORO, Mass. — You’ve probably heard of a “hat and T-shirt game,” where a team has a chance to clinch a division title and receive the accompanying commemorative attire. Sunday’s contest in Buffalo could be the opposite for the New England Patriots. A win over...
What Jaguars Win Over Titans Means For Patriots Playoff Hopes
The Jaguars bought the Patriots a bit of wiggle room Saturday night. Jacksonville’s 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field both clinched the AFC South title for the Jags and increased New England’s chances of landing the AFC’s third and final wild-card berth. The...
NFL Writer Offers This Team As Possible Bill O’Brien Destination
Bill O’Brien is rumored to return to the NFL, and his connections might lead him to this team. The Patriots are the favorite in the rumor mill, and despite the Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator saying he has not spoken to anyone in the organization since April, a New England reunion appears likely.
Patriots Rumors: Why Jack Jones, Jake Bailey Got Suspended
The 2022 Patriots season ended on a sour note for Jack Jones and Jake Bailey. New England on Friday officially suspended the rookie cornerback and veteran punter, who had been dealing with a knee and back injury, respectively. Jones, who injured his knee during the road game against the Arizona Cardinals, was placed on season-ending injured reserve last week, whereas Bailey had been in and out of practice for the last couple of weeks.
David Andrews Started Crying When Asked About These Patriots Teammates
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following the Patriots’ season-ending 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, neither Devin McCourty nor Matthew Slater confirmed whether they planned to retire. But, after listening to David Andrews and others talk about the two Patriots legends, it’s hard to imagine them being...
Patriots Rumors: What Bill Belichick Told Team About Jack Jones Suspension
Bill Belichick clearly isn’t happy with Jack Jones. The New England Patriots on Friday officially suspended the rookie cornerback, who a week earlier was placed on season-ending injured reserve. Jones, who suffered a knee injury on Dec. 12, reportedly was late to rehab sessions. His agent expressed confusion about the “unknown suspension” in an official statement.
NFL Survivor League Player Loses Millions As Colts Collapse Vs. Texans
If you thought you were having a bad day, just be thankful you’re not the incredibly unlucky NFL survivor league player who lost out on at least $2 million when the Indianapolis Colts collapsed against the Houston Texans in Week 18. The player, known as “The Enemy Within,” participated...
This Stat Makes Missing Playoffs Sting More For Patriots, Fans
The New England Patriots’ season officially ended Sunday with a Week 18 loss to the Buffalo Bills. That much is sure sting for the Patriots and their fans, but some added context makes their 8-9 season feel even worse. The Minnesota Vikings, who have cliched a top-three seed in...
Damar Hamlin Shows Love To Tee Higgins With Simple Tweet
Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins expressed how much the support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and the safety’s family meant to him leading up to Week 18. It’s fair to assume that Hamlin continuing to do the same will never get old for Higgins. Hamlin offered another...
NFL Rumors: Sean McVay’s Coaching Future With Rams ‘In Limbo’
The future of Sean McVay’s position as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams remains in question. McVay, 36, reportedly is expected to contemplate his future with the organization following Sunday’s season finale against the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. After McVay and the Rams reached the promised land last season, their Super Bowl-defending campaign took a complete 180 turn.
Vikings Yank Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens Takes Over vs. Bears
The Minnesota Vikings are throwing in the towel. Regardless of how the games play out on Sunday, the Vikings are assured of the second or third seed. Kevin O’Connell trotted his starters out for the first half but yanked them early in the third quarter. Nick Mullens replaced Kirk...
NFL Playoff Picture: 2023 Field Set Following Week 18 Frenzy
It came all the way down to the last snap of the regular season, but the 2023 NFL playoff field has finally been set. Despite being eliminated just for minutes before kickoff of their regular-season-capping matchup with the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions knocked off Aaron Rodgers and company in Week 18 to hand the final playoff spot in the NFC to the Seattle Seahawks. The upset victory finalized the field of 14 that will vie for Super Bowl LVII. Here is a look at the field in each conference:
Patriots Rumors: Concerning New Detail On Jack Jones Suspension
The more we learn about Jack Jones’ suspension, the easier it becomes to understand why the Patriots disciplined the rookie cornerback. After New England officially suspended Jones on Friday, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer revealed the punishmend stemmed from the 25-year-old being late to rehab sessions for his injured knee. The next day, Breer added that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick used the situation as a teaching moment for his players, explaining that Jones’ approach to rehab wasn’t acceptable.
AFC Team Appears Set To Interview Sean Payton For Head Coaching Job
With a smattering of already vacant NFL head coaching positions, and more surely to come, retired coach Sean Payton will be a sought-after candidate this offseason. And it appears one organization has already targeted Payton as a potential fit to coach its team. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the...
Texans Pull Off Insane Comeback Win, Lose No. 1 Pick In Draft
For the majority of the 2022 campaign, it seemed like the Houston Texans were destined for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But a late-season hot streak — culminating with a flat-out bonkers ending at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday — prevented Houston from making the first selection this spring.
How Cancellation Of Bills-Bengals Affected NFL Futures Bets
The NFL decided to cancel the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals “Monday Night Football” game as teams prepare for Week 18 and the postseason. Safety Damar Hamlin’s condition has gotten better since he suffered a cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium on Monday. The positive updates are a sigh of relief for his teammates, who are preparing for their regular-season finale against the New England Patriots.
Commanders' Brian Robinson won't Play Sunday vs. Cowboys
Brian Robinson won’t play Sunday for the Washington Commanders, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. Robinson has a knee injury that will end his season. Robinson has been an incredible story when you consider that he played at all after suffering gunshot wounds during the offseason. The Alabama alum will finish his rookie season with 797 yards rushing, 60 yards receiving, and three total touchdowns. Robinson will likely go into 2023 as the top running back for the Commanders.
Patriots Players Honor Bills’ Damar Hamlin With Pregame T-Shirts
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin’s name and number were featured in and around Highmark Stadium on Sunday, including on shirts worn by New England Patriots players and coaches. Like the teams that played Saturday, the Patriots wore “Love for Damar 3” shirts while warming up for their...
Here’s When Patriots Will Pick In First Round Of 2023 NFL Draft
The Patriots’ reward for their disappointing 2022 season is their highest draft pick in a decade-and-a-half. By finishing 8-9 and missing the playoffs, New England officially will receive the 14th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The last time the Patriots picked higher than 15th was in 2008,...
