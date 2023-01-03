ST. PAUL, Minn. - Brayden Schenn burst out of the St. Louis penalty box, joined the rush and scored the insurance goal 12 seconds later.The banged-up Blues sure haven't given up on this season.Brandon Saad extended his goal streak to a career-best four straight games, Schenn scored twice in the third period, and Thomas Greiss made 36 saves for his first shutout of the season to lead the Blues past the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Sunday night."They know that we've lost a lot of players here, but we've got guys who are coming up and doing the job," Blues coach Craig...

