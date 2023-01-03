ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsburg, IN

KISS 106

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Warehouse, office damaged in Louisville's California neighborhood

CALIFORNIA, Ky. — Arson officials are trying to figure out what caused a late night fire in the California neighborhood. Around 10 p.m. Saturday, the Louisville Fire Department responded to the 800 block of South 26th Street to find an auto body warehouse and office building in flames. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Special Olympics Kentucky host Winter Games in Indiana

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — More than 100 Special Olympians are headed to Lawrenceburg, Indiana, to take to the slopes. Special Olympics Kentucky is celebrating the State Winter Games at Perfect North Slopes. This will be the 26th year at the Indiana venue. The competition will run from Jan. 22-24. Athletes...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WLKY.com

Family continues search for missing Louisville mother

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than three years, Louisville mother Andrea Knabel has been missing. On her 41st birthday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and draw awareness to her disappearance. “I feel like in some ways it has definitely made me stronger but in other ways,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
korncountry.com

Hope firefighter honored for 50 years

HOPE, Ind. – The members of the Hope Fire Volunteer (HVFD) Department gathered Thursday night to congratulate and honor firefighter Bruce Neal for his 50 years of service to the agency and the community. Presented to Neal was an award from Indiana State Fire Marshal Stephen Jones and IVFA...
HOPE, IN
WLKY.com

Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have died from gun violence just days into 2023. 43-year-old Sherry Allen, a mother of two daughters, was shot and killed Tuesday morning on West Kentucky street. 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of "Linkin' bridge" was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Village...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Source: Indiana asks Louisville about canceling 3-game football series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In August 2015, Indiana and Louisville agreed to a 3-game series in men’s basketball as well as a 3-game series in football. The basketball series was completed in December 2018. The football series is supposed to begin next Sept. 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with follow-up games at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville in 2024 and Memorial Stadium in Bloomington in 2025.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

7th homicide in 6 days: Man killed in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There have now been seven homicides reported in the first six days of 2023 in Louisville. Louisville Metro police said a man was killed around 1 a.m. on S. 26th street, which is in the Parkland neighborhood. The victims was identified as Mitchell Eddings, 69. We...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened shortly after midnight when LMPD Fourth Division officers on patrol said they heard gunfire. They also got a report of a shooting in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
korncountry.com

2-vehicle crash in Taylorsville injures 3

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – The German Township Volunteer Fire Department (GTVFD), Columbus Regional Health EMS, and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at around 1:45 p.m.on Friday to U.S.31 and County Road 650N to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, Deputy Chief Goodin advised one person was...
TAYLORSVILLE, IN

