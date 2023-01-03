Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLKY.com
Warehouse, office damaged in Louisville's California neighborhood
CALIFORNIA, Ky. — Arson officials are trying to figure out what caused a late night fire in the California neighborhood. Around 10 p.m. Saturday, the Louisville Fire Department responded to the 800 block of South 26th Street to find an auto body warehouse and office building in flames. The...
WLKY.com
Special Olympics Kentucky host Winter Games in Indiana
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — More than 100 Special Olympians are headed to Lawrenceburg, Indiana, to take to the slopes. Special Olympics Kentucky is celebrating the State Winter Games at Perfect North Slopes. This will be the 26th year at the Indiana venue. The competition will run from Jan. 22-24. Athletes...
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Northwestern
Indiana fell to 1-3 in the Big Ten on Sunday after an 84-83 loss to Northwestern that was not nearly as close as the final score indicated. Here's the full video of Indiana coach Mike Woodson's postgame press conference, plus the full transcript.
WLKY.com
Louisville organization expanding women's recovery program to other parts of Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Volunteers of America is expanding its Freedom House in Louisville to other parts of the state. The announcement was made in Frankfort on Friday. Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman was one of the many officials on hand. Freedom House is a nationally recognized recovery program for pregnant...
WLKY.com
Police: Cousins charged in southern Indiana murder detailed their plans in text
MADISON, Ind. — A few miles from downtown Madison, and on a rural county road, the parking lot of a southern Indiana business became a crime scene in the final days of 2022. When a man was shot and killed on the morning of Dec. 29, those responding feared a workplace shooting at Madison Precision Products.
WLKY.com
Indiana state rep. pushes for investigation into carbon monoxide issues
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — It was around 3:30 a.m. the morning of Christmas Eve when a Clarksville couple woke up to the blaring of their security system, which also serves as a carbon monoxide detector. "The firefighters said you're lucky to be alive. There were near-lethal levels of carbon monoxide...
wdrb.com
Family of 69-year-old Caesars employee shot to death in Louisville begging for answers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week into the new year, there have already been seven homicides in Louisville. The city's most recent victim was a 69-year-old Mitchell Eddings, who family members said was shot and killed early Friday morning as he was getting home from work. They described...
WLKY.com
Family continues search for missing Louisville mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than three years, Louisville mother Andrea Knabel has been missing. On her 41st birthday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and draw awareness to her disappearance. “I feel like in some ways it has definitely made me stronger but in other ways,...
korncountry.com
Hope firefighter honored for 50 years
HOPE, Ind. – The members of the Hope Fire Volunteer (HVFD) Department gathered Thursday night to congratulate and honor firefighter Bruce Neal for his 50 years of service to the agency and the community. Presented to Neal was an award from Indiana State Fire Marshal Stephen Jones and IVFA...
wdrb.com
Linkin' Bridge devastated after former member, Jeremiah Buckner, killed in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's shock and sadness in Louisville after of one of the founding members of the singing group Linkin' Bridge was shot and killed, according to police. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of a shooting...
WLKY.com
Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have died from gun violence just days into 2023. 43-year-old Sherry Allen, a mother of two daughters, was shot and killed Tuesday morning on West Kentucky street. 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of "Linkin' bridge" was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Village...
wdrb.com
Source: Indiana asks Louisville about canceling 3-game football series
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In August 2015, Indiana and Louisville agreed to a 3-game series in men’s basketball as well as a 3-game series in football. The basketball series was completed in December 2018. The football series is supposed to begin next Sept. 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with follow-up games at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville in 2024 and Memorial Stadium in Bloomington in 2025.
WLKY.com
Victim of shooting was founding member of Louisville music group Linkin' Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just days into the new year, gun violence has claimed six lives in Louisville. One of those was 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of Linkin Bridge, who coroners identified as the victim of a shooting in the Russell neighborhood. All four members of Linkin' Bridge...
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wintry mix possible Sunday for central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — An area of low pressure will move in late tonight into Sunday. This will bring light precipitation to central Indiana. Light snow and freezing rain will be possible, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s. As temperatures warm above the freezing mark, precipitation will be in the...
WLKY.com
7th homicide in 6 days: Man killed in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There have now been seven homicides reported in the first six days of 2023 in Louisville. Louisville Metro police said a man was killed around 1 a.m. on S. 26th street, which is in the Parkland neighborhood. The victims was identified as Mitchell Eddings, 69. We...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened shortly after midnight when LMPD Fourth Division officers on patrol said they heard gunfire. They also got a report of a shooting in the...
WLKY.com
Annual 'Night of Remembrance' honors victims lost to gun violence in Louisville in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families gathered Friday night to honor victims of gun violence and discussed ways to bring peace to the city. “I made my son a promise at the casket that he would never be forgotten and that his life has purpose and meaning,” said Elgina Bullock-Smith.
korncountry.com
2-vehicle crash in Taylorsville injures 3
TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – The German Township Volunteer Fire Department (GTVFD), Columbus Regional Health EMS, and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at around 1:45 p.m.on Friday to U.S.31 and County Road 650N to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, Deputy Chief Goodin advised one person was...
