Man dies in Greenville Co. shooting

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s said deputies responded to a shooting on Monday night.

According to officials, deputies are currently on the scene investigating a shooting.

Deputies responded to the scene at 106 Old Cleveland Road in Piedmont, to a 911 call about shots being fired around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found two people with at least one gunshot wound. Deputies and investigators believe the two people were involved in the incident against each other.

The two people have been transported to the hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Greenville County Coroner has identified one deceased victim as Rick C. Hickman, 71, of Piedmont. Hickman died from his injuries later at this hospital.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday and of which the cause and manner of death are both pending further investigation.

This case is actively being investigated by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no potential danger to the public.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.