ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Man dies in Greenville Co. shooting

By Jaylan Wright
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qSm95_0k1VGMvc00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s said deputies responded to a shooting on Monday night.

According to officials, deputies are currently on the scene investigating a shooting.

Deputies responded to the scene at 106 Old Cleveland Road in Piedmont, to a 911 call about shots being fired around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found two people with at least one gunshot wound. Deputies and investigators believe the two people were involved in the incident against each other.

The two people have been transported to the hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Greenville County Coroner has identified one deceased victim as Rick C. Hickman, 71, of Piedmont. Hickman died from his injuries later at this hospital.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday and of which the cause and manner of death are both pending further investigation.

This case is actively being investigated by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no potential danger to the public.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
wspa.com

Mother and child carjacked at gunpoint

A mother says she never believed it could happen to her. She was left shocked at a Union County gas station with her child, after they were carjacked at gunpoint. A mother says she never believed it could happen to her. She was left shocked at a Union County gas station with her child, after they were carjacked at gunpoint.
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenwood Co. deputies find missing 27-year-old man

NINETY SIX, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office found a missing man who was last seen on Saturday. Deputies said 27-year-old Alexander Hendrix was last seen wearing dark pants, a black jacket, a brown hat and glasses leaving his house on Highway 34 near Island Ford Road at 4 p.m.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

SCHP investigating deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg Co.

A pedestrian died early Friday morning following a hit-and-run crash in Boiling Springs. SCHP investigating deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg …. A pedestrian died early Friday morning following a hit-and-run crash in Boiling Springs. Mother and child carjacked at gunpoint. A mother says she never believed it could happen to her....
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Gun drawn on woman with child in Union carjacking, deputies say

UNION, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after a carjacking at an Upstate gas station, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say officers were dispatched a little after 9:20 p.m. to the Lil' Cricket gas station on South Duncan Bypass on Friday. According to deputies, the victim said...
UNION COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner responds to crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office responded to a crash Saturday morning. It happened on Highway 29 near Anderson County PAWS around 10:55 a.m., according to the coroner's office. The coroner said the driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling north on U.S. 29 when he...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from hit-and-run in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight hit-and-run near Boiling Springs. According to Highway Patrol, the victim was on SC-9 around 1:16 a.m. on Friday when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. Sadly, they passed away at the scene.
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy