ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL players go after NFL for Dec. 24 ‘cement’ turf game

By Morgan Frances
Queen City News
Queen City News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax1S3_0k1VGEro00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The turf wars between real and fake playing surfaces continue between the NFL and its players.

Over the weekend, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the NFL Players Association took issue with the NFL and the Panthers for field conditions during their Christmas Eve game.

That game versus the Lions was the coldest home game on record for the Panthers. Some say the drop in temperature made the turf rock hard. The players are renewing the calls for NFL owners to revert to grass fields.

Bills safety collapses, MNF game temporarily suspended

“I don’t know what the deal is here, but they need to figure out a way to make the turf not feel like cement,” said Lions quarterback Jared Goff following the loss.

Now, a week after Goff slammed the turf at Bank of America Stadium, Schefter tweeted the NFL Players Association is filing a grievance against the NFL and Carolina.

“I thought the field conditions were below NFL-level standard,” Goff said.

Today, Panthers players say they agree with Goff.

“It was like concrete [if] I’m just going to be honest with you,” Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson told Queen City News. “It was hard, you know what I mean? Slipping everywhere.”

The turf issue renewed calls for NFL owners to revert to natural grass. The Carolina Panthers are one of 16 NFL teams with artificial playing surfaces. The team just installed artificial FieldTurf in 2021 ahead of Charlotte FC’s inaugural season and more concerts at the stadium.

“I understand it’s a business, and they’re doing other things, and stadiums have concerts in them and bowl games with bowl season going on right now. I understand that,” said Panthers offensive lineman Austin Corbett. “It’s the business part. They got to make their money; I get it. Players’ health and our prolonged safety throughout the year is definitely got to be at the forefront.”

The League office tells Queen City News they’re unaware of any grievance from the NFLPA but elaborated that no one from the union brought up delaying or postponing the game.

Former NFL coach of the year interested in Panthers?

A spokesperson added league and union field experts were in touch before kickoff and took remedial measures on game day, but he didn’t elaborate on what those were.

Injuries on the field are a top concern in the NFL right now. Just two months ago, NFLPA President JC Tretter shared an online letter stating players have a 28% higher rate of non-contact lower extremity injuries when playing on artificial turf, according to NFL injury data from 2012-2018.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

NFL players are urging people to stop posting Damar Hamlin collapse video

Current and former NFL players are urging people to stop sharing videos of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the pitch.Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and remains in critical condition in the hospital.Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders took to Twitter and wrote, “PLEASE STOP SHARING THE VIDEO OF MY BROTHER PLEASE.”Robert Griffin III, a former NFL player and now commentator, posted a picture of the players praying on the field after the incident: “Please don’t share the video of the Damar Hamlin play. Share this because...
The Spun

Breaking: Legendary NFL Referee Died On Sunday

The NFL lost one of the most distinguished referees in history today with the passing of Art McNally. He was 97 years old. McNally was one of the top officiating members of the NFL for the better part of 50 years. He spent 20 years as supervisor of officials, and another 20 in the NFL front office in a variety of officiating roles.
Yardbarker

2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)

This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
ATLANTA, GA
KTLA

5 NFL players who suffered career-altering injuries during a game

While injuries are a part of the game of football, they can also be its kryptonite. Buffalo Bill defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was indefinitely postponed. “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac […]
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Football World Is Furious With National Title Game Announcement

SoFi Stadium won't allow a sporting tradition before Monday's College Football National Championship. Jake Crain posted an email from the event stating that tailgating is prohibited in the stadium's parking lot. The decision has agitated football fans, some of whom responded as if they'd been deprived of a constitutional right.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game

It is all hands on deck for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their pivotal Week 18 game against the Tennessee Titans. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Monday that the Jaguars have signed veteran defensive end Taco Charlton, best known for his stint with the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton will be joining Jacksonville’s practice squad. The 28-year-old... The post Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
tigerdroppings.com

Chris Simms Goes Off On ESPN and 'SportsCenter' Instagram Account During Interview

NFL analyst Chris Simms was on PFT Live recently and said the following about injured Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts...“. There’s just no way he’s more valuable to his team than Mahomes, Burrow, or Allen. Those teams are not the same teams if they don’t have them at quarterback. If you put Gardner Minshew (in for) the Eagles, they’d still be really damn good.”
The Spun

NFL Agent Thinks Quarterback "Quit" On His Team

Marcus Mariota has not been with the Atlanta Falcons since Dec. 4, when he made his last start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the time, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced that rookie Desmond Ridder would be replacing Mariota, who would be heading to injured reserve with a knee injury.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

NFL, sports world reaction to injury to Bills' Damar Hamlin

—- “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland.” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter. “Please pray for our brother.” — Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Twitter. “My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.” — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was tackled by Hamlin on the play during which the Bills safety was injured.
BUFFALO, NY
Queen City News

Queen City News

71K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy