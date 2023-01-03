ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ daughter already loves ketchup, too

By Makenzie Koch
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C7aLU_0k1VFteS00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It looks like Patrick isn’t the only one in the Mahomes family who loves ketchup.

It’s no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is a big fan of the condiment.

Mahomes’ love for ketchup dates back to his MVP season when it was made public knowledge that he puts ketchup on steak . He told an ESPN reporter he likes it so much that people would get him bottles for his birthday.

Chiefs fan snags souvenir from McKinnon’s touchdown milestone

The “backlash” earned him a sponsorship deal with Hunt’s ketchup .

His Fortnite character even comes with a “saucy” outfit that features Mahomes wearing a suit covered in bottles of ketchup

Now it seems he’s passed that love on to his daughter, Sterling — but he’s not taking credit for it just yet.

“I’m not saying it’s my fault but my daughter loves ketchup,” Mahomes wrote on Twitter .

We’d guess 1-year-old Sterling isn’t putting it on her steaks just yet, but there’s still plenty of time for that unique habit.

Comments / 0

 

KSNT News

