ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury

By Aidan Joly
abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TqIMO_0k1VFPMm00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association.

Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, CPR was performed on him on the field. About an hour later, the remainder of the game was postponed. According to an NFL statement, Hamlin is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.

“When you see something like this here, it’s scary,” said former Bills cornerback Booker Edgerson, who played for the Bills from 1962-1969. “What happened today, they needed to suspend this game because not only is it in the best interest of the individuals that get hurt, but to the other players and to the fans and to the nation, because it’s serious. It’s a person’s life.”

“Throughout my life in watching football, we’ve never seen anything like this happen, so we’re in unprecedented waters,” said Marlon Kerner, who played for the Bills from 1995 to 1998. “Something where if you look at it as a player, it’s pretty shocking to see… once I saw that and I saw the expressions on the players’ faces, I knew immediately that this game was over.”

Former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly chimed in on social media. “Never before have I witnessed anything like this. The game doesn’t matter. Praying for Damar and his family.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Brian Laundrie’s mother offered shovel to help bury body, claims attorney for Gabby Petito’s parents

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The attorney for Gabby Petito’s parents claims Brian Laundrie’s mother offered her son a shovel to bury Petito’s body, according to a new court filing in the lawsuit against Laundrie’s parents. Pat Reilly, the attorney for Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, wrote to Laundrie attorney Matthew Luka to settle a dispute […]
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
abc27 News

Maryland man charged in pedestrian accident in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Maryland man has been charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle in Chambersburg, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 4, police responded to the intersection of S. Second Street and E. McKinley Street for a pedestrian accident, according to the Police Department. The […]
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
KTLA

Bills’ Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, team says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
abc27 News

Penn State All-American Kyle Brady remembers 1995 Rose Bowl

(WHTM) — Penn State football has only won one game inside the Rose Bowl Stadium, back in 1995. The Nittany Lions defeated Oregon 38-20 to finish the season undefeated. It was a historic team, featuring Lebanon’s Kerry Collins, Ki-Jana Carter and Cedar Cliff’s Kyle Brady. Cedar Cliff grad Kyle Brady, a Penn State All-American and […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Bishop McDevitt blows by Steel-High on the road

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — In a matchup between football state champions Friday night, the Crusaders rode off into the night victorious. Bishop McDevitt took an early lead over Steel-High on the road Friday and didn’t look back on their way to an 80-54 win. The Crusaders jumped out to an 18 point halftime lead before […]
WYNCOTE, PA
abc27 News

Penn State celebrates second-ever Rose Bowl win

PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) — It was on the Rose Bowl Stadium field that Ki-Jana Carter made his name known in that 1995 Rose Bowl. Monday, it was Central Pennsylvania native Nick Singleton. The freshman running back broke out to an 87 yard touchdown that sealed a 35-21 win over the Utah Utes. Securing the Nittany […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Athlon Sports

Video: Buffalo Bills Take Opening Kickoff To The House

Hollywood couldn't script it any better than how the Buffalo Bills did this Sunday afternoon.  Buffalo's first play from scrimmage since Damar Hamlin's medical emergency last Monday night just went for a touchdown.  Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff 96 yards to the house to give the ...
BUFFALO, NY
abc27 News

Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer. On Jan. 5, 2023, the 18-month anniversary of Griffith’s death, Northern York County Regional Police said they […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

How to watch the 2023 Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah

PASADENA, Ca. (WHTM) — In one of the biggest New Year’s Six bowl game clashes this season, No. 11 Penn State will square off against No. 8 Utah in the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Monday (Jan. 2). How To Watch The Rose Bowl The 109th Rose Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy