ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury

By Aidan Joly
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nAl35_0k1VFHYC00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association.

Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, CPR was performed on him on the field. About an hour later, the remainder of the game was postponed. According to an NFL statement, Hamlin is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.

“When you see something like this here, it’s scary,” said former Bills cornerback Booker Edgerson, who played for the Bills from 1962-1969. “What happened today, they needed to suspend this game because not only is it in the best interest of the individuals that get hurt, but to the other players and to the fans and to the nation, because it’s serious. It’s a person’s life.”

“Throughout my life in watching football, we’ve never seen anything like this happen, so we’re in unprecedented waters,” said Marlon Kerner, who played for the Bills from 1995 to 1998. “Something where if you look at it as a player, it’s pretty shocking to see… once I saw that and I saw the expressions on the players’ faces, I knew immediately that this game was over.”

Former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly chimed in on social media. “Never before have I witnessed anything like this. The game doesn’t matter. Praying for Damar and his family.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Bucs’ Brady breaks own record but suffers 1st losing season

ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady hasn’t tired of breaking records — even his own. He ended Sunday with a different record he’s never had: a losing one. Brady broke his own NFL mark for most completions in a season, quickly gaining the needed nine connections in Tampa Bay’s 30-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He played into the second quarter and then was taken out to avoid injury with the playoffs just a few days away.
TAMPA, FL
NEWS10 ABC

NJ artist builds tribute to Damar Hamlin using Rubik’s Cubes

An artist in New Jersey who uses Rubik’s Cubes in his work created a tribute to Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin after the athlete suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during a game on Monday, January 2, against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dylan Sadiq, also known as ‘The College Cuber,' recorded this timelapse video showing him building the artwork at his studio in Bayonne.
BAYONNE, NJ
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, January 6

The NFL has canceled the Bills-Bengals game after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Also today, police are investigating the death of a one-year-old in Glenville. Here are five things to know this Friday morning.
GLENVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay

Schnapp, 18, addressed his sexuality on TikTok Thursday with a video of himself with a subtitle reading: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was “we know.”
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

46K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy