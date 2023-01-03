Effective: 2023-01-08 19:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-09 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Ashley and Union Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam...Minor flooding is forecast to continue. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 71.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM CST Sunday was 71.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 72.5 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 72.5 feet on 02/03/1995. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

