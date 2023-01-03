Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 19:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-09 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Ashley and Union Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam...Minor flooding is forecast to continue. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 71.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM CST Sunday was 71.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 72.5 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 72.5 feet on 02/03/1995. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 20:26:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-09 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Arkansas Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and Columbia County. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast to continue. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of private boat ramps. Move livestock to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Sunday was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.3 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.3 feet on 04/06/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Caldwell, Grant, La Salle, Winn by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 19:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; La Salle; Winn The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle affecting La Salle, Caldwell, Winn and Grant Parishes. For the Little River Of Louisiana...including Rochelle...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle. * WHEN...From this evening to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with some camps and recreational areas facing flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 32.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM CST Sunday was 32.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 33.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 33.1 feet on 09/05/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 20:26:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-09 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Arkansas Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and Columbia County. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast to continue. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of private boat ramps. Move livestock to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Sunday was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.3 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.3 feet on 04/06/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 20:28:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-09 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast to continue. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Sunday was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.2 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.2 feet on 12/27/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0