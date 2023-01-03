Effective: 2023-01-08 19:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; La Salle; Winn The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle affecting La Salle, Caldwell, Winn and Grant Parishes. For the Little River Of Louisiana...including Rochelle...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle. * WHEN...From this evening to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with some camps and recreational areas facing flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 32.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM CST Sunday was 32.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 33.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 33.1 feet on 09/05/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CALDWELL PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO