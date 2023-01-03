Read full article on original website
Drunk Collier County man arrested for throwing beer on 5-month-old baby
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– The Naples Police Department arrested a man who allegedly threw an open cup of beer at a baby while drunk. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man throws beer on 5-month-old baby during drunken outburst. A victim told deputies her family was on the sidewalk on 5th Avenue South when...
Fort Myers Beach man spends 12 days in coma after falling from three-story hotel balcony
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Myers Beach man is still in the hospital after he fell from the outside of a hotel on the island. Tyler Marshall, 24, was staying at the Harbour House at the Inn on First Street and San Carlos Boulevard. He lost everything in the storm, including his home, his belongings and his job.
Dead chickens continue turning up at same Cape Coral stop sign
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — At first, seeing a dead chicken at a stop sign at the intersection of Southwest 21st Street and Southwest 7th Place in Cape Coral was just weird. “The first time I saw one, I thought someone had hit it with a vehicle,” said Stanley Krause.
Several changes happening this week in Fort Myers Beach
The Town of Fort Myers Beach wants people to know about several changes happening this week after Hurricane Ian.
Robbery suspect pointed a gun at Dollar General employee in Fort Myers
SWFL Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a person of interest related to a robbery at a Dollar General on New York Drive in Fort Myers. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, the male suspect was seen wearing a mostly black, multicolored Nike shirt with dark pants and dark shoes. Crime Stoppers...
Fort Myers Beach 100 days after Hurricane Ian
Southwest Florida has come a long way since Hurricane Ian devastated communities across our area 100 days ago, but there’s still a long way to go. Much storm debris littering the streets is gone, and more businesses are opening every day. But a lot of people are still displaced...
Motorcyclist speaks after losing leg in crash that threw him into Luckett Rd retention pond
A man who was thrown from his bike into a retention pond fought to pull himself to safety. Now, he is living without a leg. We want to warn you that what you’re about to see and read may be difficult for some people. Dashcam video of the crash...
North Naples man accused of stealing over $14K from elderly client with phony company
A North Naples man was arrested Thursday after detectives say he operated a phony air conditioning company that defrauded an elderly client out of more than $14,000. On the surface, Kola Cooling looks like a real business. They have photos of air conditioners and an average 4.8 rating review on Google, but the Collier County Sheriff’s Office says none of it is real. They say the mastermind of this fraud is 24-year-old Marian Kola.
Last day to put storm debris on the curb is Sunday in Collier County
Sunday is the last day for people to put their debris on the curb, but they can also drop it off at one of the recycling drop-off centers. You should also note that all drop-off sites are for residents only, so no contractors or businesses are allowed to use them.
Are people returning to Fort Myers Beach too quickly for the island to handle?
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — If you’ve been to Fort Myers Beach recently, you’ve likely seen the swarms of people that line the beach. Many days, it looks like a normal day during season. “I am really surprised at how many people are at the beach,” said...
Crash causes traffic backup near Caloosahatchee Bridge
Lee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash at the end of the Caloosahatchee Bridge in North Fort Myers.
Long waits for Cape Coral permits upsetting roofing company customers
People are giving a roofing company negative reviews after they say it’s taking the roofer too long to get the work done. The roofing company in Cape Coral said it’s not their fault. Even before Ian hit, Cape Coral permits were hard to come by. Now, a roofing...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape Coral
Cape Coral might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cape Coral.
Connecticut man wanted in vehicular manslaughter case arrested on Marco Island
A Connecticut man wanted for vehicular manslaughter was arrested after authorities tracked him down in Marco Island. Michael Matthew Talbot, 24, of Greenwich, Conn., was arrested while he played bingo with family members at San Marco Catholic Church on Thursday night. Deputies from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Warrants...
Precautionary boil water notice in Lee County
There is a precautionary boil water notice in Lee County on Saturday. According to the City of Fort Myers, the boil water notice in the McGregor Reserve Area is still in effect. The City of Fort Myers expects the boil water notice to be “rescinded soon”.
Curfew and parking changes to Fort Myers Beach Monday
Starting Monday some changes to the curfew and parking are coming to Fort Myers Beach. People will have to pay for parking at the beach again because fees are going to be reinstated for the first time since Hurricane Ian. The parking fee will be $5.00 per hour but the...
Suspect wanted for theft of lawnmower from Lehigh Acres furniture store
Lee County deputies are looking for a man suspected of stealing a lawnmower from a store in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a man seen in security footage stole a Troy Bilt Zero Turn mower from the Badcock Home Furniture at 4110 Lee Blvd. on Monday. If you can identify the man in the picture, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.
Beachgoers enjoy sunshine as Collier County reopens beach access points
A number of beach access points have reopened — 14 to be exact. Marking the first time they’ve been open since Hurricane Ian.
Two Naples women dead after driver loses control, collides with tree in Lely, troopers say
Two Naples women, ages 20 and 22, died just before midnight Monday when the driver lost control and collided with a tree. The crash happened at 11:59 p.m. in Lely. The car was traveling west on U.S. 41, approaching Tobago Boulevard, when it traveled off the road, entered the raised grass median and collided with a tree.
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Jan. 4
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
