A North Naples man was arrested Thursday after detectives say he operated a phony air conditioning company that defrauded an elderly client out of more than $14,000. On the surface, Kola Cooling looks like a real business. They have photos of air conditioners and an average 4.8 rating review on Google, but the Collier County Sheriff’s Office says none of it is real. They say the mastermind of this fraud is 24-year-old Marian Kola.

NAPLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO