Collier County, FL

Fort Myers Beach 100 days after Hurricane Ian

Southwest Florida has come a long way since Hurricane Ian devastated communities across our area 100 days ago, but there’s still a long way to go. Much storm debris littering the streets is gone, and more businesses are opening every day. But a lot of people are still displaced...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
North Naples man accused of stealing over $14K from elderly client with phony company

A North Naples man was arrested Thursday after detectives say he operated a phony air conditioning company that defrauded an elderly client out of more than $14,000. On the surface, Kola Cooling looks like a real business. They have photos of air conditioners and an average 4.8 rating review on Google, but the Collier County Sheriff’s Office says none of it is real. They say the mastermind of this fraud is 24-year-old Marian Kola.
NAPLES, FL
Connecticut man wanted in vehicular manslaughter case arrested on Marco Island

A Connecticut man wanted for vehicular manslaughter was arrested after authorities tracked him down in Marco Island. Michael Matthew Talbot, 24, of Greenwich, Conn., was arrested while he played bingo with family members at San Marco Catholic Church on Thursday night. Deputies from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Warrants...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Precautionary boil water notice in Lee County

There is a precautionary boil water notice in Lee County on Saturday. According to the City of Fort Myers, the boil water notice in the McGregor Reserve Area is still in effect. The City of Fort Myers expects the boil water notice to be “rescinded soon”.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Curfew and parking changes to Fort Myers Beach Monday

Starting Monday some changes to the curfew and parking are coming to Fort Myers Beach. People will have to pay for parking at the beach again because fees are going to be reinstated for the first time since Hurricane Ian. The parking fee will be $5.00 per hour but the...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Suspect wanted for theft of lawnmower from Lehigh Acres furniture store

Lee County deputies are looking for a man suspected of stealing a lawnmower from a store in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a man seen in security footage stole a Troy Bilt Zero Turn mower from the Badcock Home Furniture at 4110 Lee Blvd. on Monday. If you can identify the man in the picture, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Jan. 4

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
FORT MYERS, FL

