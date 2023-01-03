ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Why Bears Wanted to Sign Equanimeous St. Brown Contract Extension

Why Bears wanted to re-sign Equanimeous St. Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made their first big decision for 2023 this week when they announced a contract extension for Equanimeous St. Brown. It will be a one-year deal for St. Brown, and according to Ian Rapoport he’ll earn $1.25 million.
NBC Chicago

Damar Hamlin Makes First Social Media Post Since Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin makes first social media post since cardiac arrest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The world has heard from Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety posted a message of support and gratitude to his social media accounts on Saturday, nearly five days after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game during Monday Night Football.
NBC Chicago

Bears Get No. 1 Overall Pick in 2023 Draft After Texans Beat Colts

Bears land No. 1 overall pick in 2023 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears technically lost their final game of the season when they fell to the Vikings 29-13, but in the long run, they won the day. Since the Bears lost and the Texans beat the Colts 32-31, the Bears now have the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.
NBC Chicago

Damar Hamlin Tweets Reaction to Bills' Opening Touchdown Vs. Patriots

Damar Hamlin tweets reaction to Bills’ opening touchdown vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Buffalo Bills are playing for Damar Hamlin on Sunday, and they didn’t wait long to give him something to cheer for. Nyheim Hines sent Highmark Stadium into a frenzy when he...
NBC Chicago

Players Across NFL Show Love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18

Players across NFL show love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL is wrapping up the regular season on Sunday, and players and teams from across the league are using the day as a chance to celebrate Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills safety...
NBC Chicago

Report: Sean McVay Considering Stepping Away From Rams

Report: Sean McVay considering stepping away from Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Sean McVay reportedly is considering stepping away from the Los Angeles Rams. The 36-year-old head coach is expected to take some time after the Rams’ Week 18 finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday to determine whether he wants to return in the role, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday, citing sources.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

