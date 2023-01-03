ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of woman found dead in Texas remembers her as suspect is in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The suspect in the death of a young woman in Elgin is in the hospital after a police chase Wednesday. Raul Anthony Caballero was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he crashed in Navasota. The body of his girlfriend, Sofia Vera, was found in Bastrop County on December 30th. The 22-year-old is charged with murder.
Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting federal magistrate judge, evading police

AUSTIN, Texas — Police arrested a woman on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a federal magistrate judge and fleeing from the scene, according to an arrest affidavit. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene around 2:06 p.m. Officers found the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Angela Esther Bryan, actively attacking a woman near the intersection of Congress Avenue and East 8th Street.
Eanes ISD hosts fentanyl awareness event

Eanes ISD held an event to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl Thursday evening. Deputies with the Hays County Sheriff's Office and families who have lost children to fentanyl overdoses spoke at the presentation. Monique Kleck is a concerned parent who attended the event. She explained why the presentation...
New year, new you: How to curb your social media addiction in 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — During the holidays, we all try to put down our electronic devices and focus on family. But there are ways to commit to curbing social media addiction year-round. Brian Boxer Wachler, MD, is a Beverly Hills eye surgeon specializing in keratoconus. He has opened up about...
Police searching for 2 men suspected of armed robbery in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help identifying two aggravated robbery suspects. Police said on Oct. 18, 2022, around 5:45 a.m., officers received a report of an assault in the 1700 block of Rutland Drive in North Austin. Two suspects approached a man...
Tim Hortons seeking franchisees in the Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas — A Canadian coffee chain could be coming to Central Texas. The Austin Business Journal reports that Tim Hortons could open more than 40 stores in the Austin area within the next five years. The chain started in Canada, and most of its U.S. stores are in...
Boyfriend arrested after 19-year-old found shot dead in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a teenage woman was found shot dead on FM 1704 last month. Sofia Vera, 19, was found lying in the roadway on Dec. 30 at 8:07 p.m. by a passerby. Upon arrival, police located Vera's body with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her face.
New Braunfels local named 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels woman and non-profit leader has been selected as the 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree. Susie Vybiral is the founder and CEO of Room Redux, an international non-profit organization focused on transforming the physical spaces to promote healing for children that have been physically and/or sexually abused.
