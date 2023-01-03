Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesCorrie WritingAustin, TX
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
Texas man goes viral for getting a P Terry's logo tattoo on his armAsh JurbergAustin, TX
SXSW Festival Without a BadgeRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Related
Man sentenced to 2 years for 2020 ‘sudden passion’ murder in Austin
A man was sentenced to two years in a Texas prison Friday in connection to an August 2020 fatal shooting in southeast Austin.
Austin PD investigating after woman found dead inside vehicle Friday night
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Friday night. APD received a call around 8:40 p.m. reporting shots fired and a car crash in the 500 block of East Stassney Lane. That's in South Austin. APD arrived at the scene and...
Break-in at Austin church leaves its leaders frustrated with police response
AUSTIN, Texas — On New Year's Day, someone broke into Hope Lutheran Church. Security video shows a man walking around the campus and breaking the lock off a door to get in. He took thousands of dollars worth of items, including about 20 Chromebook laptops, a 65-inch flat-screen TV, a lawn mower and leaf blower among other things.
abc7amarillo.com
Family of woman found dead in Texas remembers her as suspect is in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — The suspect in the death of a young woman in Elgin is in the hospital after a police chase Wednesday. Raul Anthony Caballero was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he crashed in Navasota. The body of his girlfriend, Sofia Vera, was found in Bastrop County on December 30th. The 22-year-old is charged with murder.
Health Alliance for Austin Musicians helping hundreds more musicians get health care
AUSTIN, Texas — Last month, Central Health approved to increase funding by $1 million to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM). This will help an additional 500 local artist enroll in health coverage. "We have money that we can spend now," said Rachel Blair, HAAM chief operating officer....
Austin moves to 'medium' COVID-19 community level as new omicron subvariant is detected
AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Austin Public Health (APH) announced that due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Community Level has been raised to "medium". At this level, APH advises mask wearing in many circumstances. In addition, local health leaders have detected the new, highly transmissible omicron subvariant...
MAP: Where have Austin’s homicides occurred in 2023?
KXAN is keeping track of the number of homicides in the City of Austin in 2023. An interactive map shows where those homicides have occurred.
CBS Austin
Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting federal magistrate judge, evading police
AUSTIN, Texas — Police arrested a woman on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a federal magistrate judge and fleeing from the scene, according to an arrest affidavit. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene around 2:06 p.m. Officers found the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Angela Esther Bryan, actively attacking a woman near the intersection of Congress Avenue and East 8th Street.
Eanes ISD hosts fentanyl awareness event
Eanes ISD held an event to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl Thursday evening. Deputies with the Hays County Sheriff's Office and families who have lost children to fentanyl overdoses spoke at the presentation. Monique Kleck is a concerned parent who attended the event. She explained why the presentation...
KVUE
New year, new you: How to curb your social media addiction in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — During the holidays, we all try to put down our electronic devices and focus on family. But there are ways to commit to curbing social media addiction year-round. Brian Boxer Wachler, MD, is a Beverly Hills eye surgeon specializing in keratoconus. He has opened up about...
Illegal dumping continues causing issues across Central Texas
TAYLOR, Texas — Illegal dumping has continued to prove to be an issue many Texas communities are facing, including right here in Central Texas. It's a problem the Williamson County Constable's office, specifically Precinct 4, is dealing with daily. "There's so much space in between mailboxes here and so...
fox7austin.com
Police searching for 2 men suspected of armed robbery in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help identifying two aggravated robbery suspects. Police said on Oct. 18, 2022, around 5:45 a.m., officers received a report of an assault in the 1700 block of Rutland Drive in North Austin. Two suspects approached a man...
APD release drawing of north Austin kidnapping suspect
The Austin Police Department released a drawing of a man Wednesday who was suspected of kidnapping a child in north Austin in November 2022, according to a APD news release.
KVUE
Tim Hortons seeking franchisees in the Austin area
AUSTIN, Texas — A Canadian coffee chain could be coming to Central Texas. The Austin Business Journal reports that Tim Hortons could open more than 40 stores in the Austin area within the next five years. The chain started in Canada, and most of its U.S. stores are in...
kagstv.com
Boyfriend arrested after 19-year-old found shot dead in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a teenage woman was found shot dead on FM 1704 last month. Sofia Vera, 19, was found lying in the roadway on Dec. 30 at 8:07 p.m. by a passerby. Upon arrival, police located Vera's body with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her face.
New Braunfels local named 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels woman and non-profit leader has been selected as the 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree. Susie Vybiral is the founder and CEO of Room Redux, an international non-profit organization focused on transforming the physical spaces to promote healing for children that have been physically and/or sexually abused.
Missing baby found, search for parents still active, APD says
Missing 2-month-old Austin baby found, but the search for her parents is still active, APD said.
KBTX.com
Murder suspect receiving treatment for self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County was chased by law enforcement from Bryan to the Navasota city limits on Wednesday before crashing the vehicle on Highway 6. Traffic on the highway came to a complete stop for...
APD makes arrest after security guard assaulted with crowbar
Austin Police said a man was arrested Monday morning after smashing a bank window and hitting a security guard in the head with a crowbar.
APD: Woman, 86, identified in fatal 2022 north Austin traffic crash
On Thursday, Austin Police identified a woman that died as a result of injuries sustained in a Dec. 20 traffic crash in north Austin.
Comments / 0