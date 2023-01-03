Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks to Keep Grasp on $450M in Robinhood Shares
Sam Bankman-Fried is arguing that he should retain control of around $450 million in shares of financial trading app Robinhood Markets (HOOD), disputing a rival claim by the estate of the company he founded and once ran, the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.
CoinDesk
Singapore Arbitrator Rules Against Mining Software Firm Poolin’s IOU Model, But the Firm Hasn't Paid Yet
An independent arbitrator in Singapore has ordered embattled crypto mining software firm Poolin to return 88 bitcoins (BTC), worth about $1.5 million at recent prices, to a customer whose withdrawals were halted and crypto turned into I-owe-you (IOU) tokens.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin, Ether Options Market See Mixed Flow Ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls
The bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) options market saw mixed flows ahead of the crucial U.S. nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report, with a focus on setting strategies that profit from a potential post-data volatility explosion.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Huobi Tensions Sink Tron Token Price
The price of Tron (TRX), the 18th-largest token by market capitalization, tumbled Friday amid tensions at crypto exchange Huobi as the broader crypto market rose. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk's...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin Trades Flat for the Week; Ether Breaches Top Range of Technical Indicator
Bitcoin and Ether maintained their penchant for flat trading this week, with prices moving just 1.3% and 4.6%, respectively, over the most recent seven days. On a relative basis, BTC's seven-day performance was 18th...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Eclipses $17K, Breaking Out of Three-Week Trading Range
Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: Bitcoin decisively pushed past $17,000, appearing to break out of a three-week range. In the week ahead traders will be monitoring ongoing speculation involving Digital Currency Group, Tron, Huobi and Solana.
CoinDesk
SEC Investigating FTX Investors’ Due Diligence: Reuters
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is examining whether investors in bankrupt crypto exchange FTX correctly followed due diligence procedures,Reuters reported on Thursday, citing two sources familiar with the inquiry. In December, the...
CoinDesk
Block Manager Sees Self-Custody as Future of Crypto Post-FTX
Following the collapse of FTX, the future of crypto is self-custody, said Max Guise, bitcoin wallet lead at Block (SQ), the payments company led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. "We want to put customers...
CoinDesk
Crypto Bank Silvergate Downgraded by Wall Street Banks, Moody's After Q4 Results, Shares Slump
Silvergate Capital (SI) witnessed worse-than-expected deposit outflows in the fourth quarter and the financial impacts of these outflows will have implications on long-term profitability, J.P. Morgan said in a research report on Friday. J.P....
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Huobi Sees $60M Token Outflows in a Day: Nansen
Traders may be skeptical about the continued health of Huobi, on-chain data indicates. The exchange, which saw turbulent trading in its HT token during Asian daytime hours after it confirmed a 20% headcount reduction,...
CoinDesk
Tron's Price Sinks 8%, USDD Depegs Amid Drama at Justin Sun-Related Huobi Crypto Exchange
The price of Tron (TRX), the 18th-largest token by market capitalization, tumbled Friday amid tensions stemming from crypto exchange Huobi as the broader crypto market held steady. Tron founder Justin Sun sits on Huobi's...
CoinDesk
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Almost $6M of COIN, Sells Silvergate Stock
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest grabbed another $5.8 million of Coinbase (COIN) shares on Thursday, as shecontinues to show confidence in the crypto exchange even as its share price falls. It closed down 11% on Thursday at $33.53. It fell almost 90% in 2022.
