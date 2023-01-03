ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinDesk

Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks to Keep Grasp on $450M in Robinhood Shares

Sam Bankman-Fried is arguing that he should retain control of around $450 million in shares of financial trading app Robinhood Markets (HOOD), disputing a rival claim by the estate of the company he founded and once ran, the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Singapore Arbitrator Rules Against Mining Software Firm Poolin’s IOU Model, But the Firm Hasn't Paid Yet

An independent arbitrator in Singapore has ordered embattled crypto mining software firm Poolin to return 88 bitcoins (BTC), worth about $1.5 million at recent prices, to a customer whose withdrawals were halted and crypto turned into I-owe-you (IOU) tokens.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Bitcoin, Ether Options Market See Mixed Flow Ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls

The bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) options market saw mixed flows ahead of the crucial U.S. nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report, with a focus on setting strategies that profit from a potential post-data volatility explosion.
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

Crypto Markets Today: Huobi Tensions Sink Tron Token Price

The price of Tron (TRX), the 18th-largest token by market capitalization, tumbled Friday amid tensions at crypto exchange Huobi as the broader crypto market rose. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk's...
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Eclipses $17K, Breaking Out of Three-Week Trading Range

Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: Bitcoin decisively pushed past $17,000, appearing to break out of a three-week range. In the week ahead traders will be monitoring ongoing speculation involving Digital Currency Group, Tron, Huobi and Solana.
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

SEC Investigating FTX Investors’ Due Diligence: Reuters

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is examining whether investors in bankrupt crypto exchange FTX correctly followed due diligence procedures,Reuters reported on Thursday, citing two sources familiar with the inquiry. In December, the...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Block Manager Sees Self-Custody as Future of Crypto Post-FTX

Following the collapse of FTX, the future of crypto is self-custody, said Max Guise, bitcoin wallet lead at Block (SQ), the payments company led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. "We want to put customers...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Huobi Sees $60M Token Outflows in a Day: Nansen

Traders may be skeptical about the continued health of Huobi, on-chain data indicates. The exchange, which saw turbulent trading in its HT token during Asian daytime hours after it confirmed a 20% headcount reduction,...
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Almost $6M of COIN, Sells Silvergate Stock

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest grabbed another $5.8 million of Coinbase (COIN) shares on Thursday, as shecontinues to show confidence in the crypto exchange even as its share price falls. It closed down 11% on Thursday at $33.53. It fell almost 90% in 2022.
TEXAS STATE

