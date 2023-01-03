ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Police investigate shooting that left two people dead

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead on the far west side of town. The incident happened at the 7000 block of Calle Fincias at around 9 p.m. Police say that a vehicle was observed leaving the location with several reports of gunshots...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Missing 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo has a medical condition

SAN ANTONIO - Have you seen this missing teen? Police tells us 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo has a medical condition. Maldonaldo was last seen Friday in the 200 block of Stark Street near downtown. She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and has a light complexion. She has wavy, shoulder-length hair and has both ears pierced. The teen was last wearing a navy blue Kipp Espire jacket with black pants.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Woman hospitalized after altercation at West side bar led to shooting

SAN ANTONIO – An altercation at a West side bar led to a shooting that left one woman hospitalized. The incident happened at the 800 block of Ruiz Street at around 2:17 a.m. Police say that an altercation took place outside a bar when suddenly, shots were fired. The 19-year-old woman was hit in the leg. The woman was driven to the Children’s Hospital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

FOUND: Police say the 15-year-old was safely located

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl last seen Thursday on the West Side. San Antonio Police are looking for Neveah Terrazas, 15, who was last seen on Potosi Street near South Laredo Street. Neveah is 5 foot, 9 inches tall, 210 pounds with straight shoulder...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Person killed, another hospitalized after being shot inside vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after they were found shot inside a vehicle Friday night, police say. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. by the Broadstone Medical Apartments on Medical Dr. near Wurzbach Rd. Upon arrival, officers found two individuals shot...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

'Learn and Remember' the victims and survivors of the Holocaust

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Public Library and the Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio are hosting an opening ceremony for their "Learn and Remember" series. Taking place at the Holzman Auditorium, the 11th annual series will focus on censorship and how the Nazi regime used censorship tactics to restrict information from persecuted individuals during the holocaust.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Woman's car goes airborne after she swerves to miss dog in road

SAN ANTONIO – The decision to swerve her car to miss a dog in the road resulted in an accident that sent the 24-year-old driver and her baby to the hospital. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the Southwest Side. A 24-year-old woman was driving down the 13800-block of Somerset Road when she jerked the steering wheel to the right to avoid a dog in the road. Her silver Kia Forte then veered off the road and over an elevated road drainage pipe. Her car went airborne and crashed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Empty home goes up in flames

SAN ANTONIO – A home in the 800-block of North New Braunfels Ave burned to the ground early Sunday morning. Luckily, no one is currently living there. Firefighters responded just before 1:45 a.m. just east of downtown to find the house already completely engulfed in flames. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

SeaWorld offering 'behind the scenes' opportunities

SAN ANTONIO - This weekend only, SeaWorld is inviting guests behind the scenes for an inside look into the habitats of their favorite animals. "Behind the scenes look at how we care for all the animals that call SeaWorld home. You know people think about the whales and the dolphins but there's so many other animals we want to exhibit the amazing care that our zoological staff takes with these animals. So, we're breaking down the barriers letting our guests come behind the scenes and show what does it take to take care of a 9-thousand-pound orca." Matthew Love, Supervisor of Animal Training, SeaWorld San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy