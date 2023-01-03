ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cardinals players react to in-game medical emergency involving Bills' Damar Hamlin

By José M. Romero, Arizona Republic
 6 days ago
Sports, in particular football and the NFL, became an afterthought after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed right after making a tackle in the first quarter of Monday night's highly anticipated Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game between to of the league's top teams.

Football players joined the many sending out their prayers and well-wishes to Hamlin and his family. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field at Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium, then taken by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition.

Before that, ESPN's Monday Night Football cameras showed images of Bills players and head coach Sean McDermott clearly shaken by what had happened on the field after Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins, got to his feet and then collapsed. Some Buffalo players were in tears.

The game was suspended. Both teams left the field to go to their locker rooms, and ultimately the NFL called off the game and postponed it.

The NFL is a brotherhood of players, and many Arizona Cardinals shared their messages for Hamlin, a second-year pro and former sixth-round pick out of Pittsburgh. Injuries in games are common, but not the kind that looked so very life-threatening as Hamlin's appeared.

Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt had his own health scare earlier this season, so he has perspective.

Former Cardinal Larry Fitzgerald, like Hamlin, played in college at Pitt.

Other Cardinals who tweeted messages of hope for Hamlin included Budda Baker, Greg Dortch, Matt Prater and Antonio Hamilton, who survived a life-threatening emergency before the start of this season.

The Cardinals also offered support.

