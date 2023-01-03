ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tontitown, AR

5NEWS

Popular Springdale restaurant damaged in fire

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A popular Springdale restaurant suffered extensive damage after a second alarm fire Thursday night. According to Springdale fire officials, they were called around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 5 for a report of a fire at Joe’s Italian Grill on East Robinson Avenue. On-scene fire crews...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

The pilot behind the deadly plane crash in Fayetteville

ARKANSAS, USA — Saturday afternoon, 5NEWS got to speak with people who knew and worked with Lewis Brant Barnes, the man who died after a plane crash on Friday, Jan. 7. “He will be remembered forever for sure. He’s just gone too soon, and that breaks my heart,” said Jared Chronister, former Papa John's Pizza business partner of Brant Barnes.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Crews battle house fire in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Crews in Fort Smith responded to a fire in the 1500 block of Boston Street on Friday, Jan. 6 at around 10 a.m. According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), crews worked to put out a house fire in the area.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Multiple crews respond to plane crash in rural Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash in rural Fayetteville Friday evening. According to officials with the Fayetteville Fire Department, crews were called to an area in the rural east side of town for an "aircraft emergency" on Jan. 6. Officials say a property owner called for help just before 6 p.m. after discovering the crash hundreds of yards from their home.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Volunteers needed for Fort Smith Christmas Honors wreath pick-up

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Dec. 3, 2022, volunteers helped place wreaths on veterans' headstones for the 14th Annual Christmas Honors at the Fort Smith National Cemetery. Christmas Honors is a nonprofit organization that places wreaths on the headstones of those who served our country every December. The program has grown to serve over 16,000 veterans in this act of kindness.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Fire at Rogers senior living facility caused by cigarette, fire chief says

ROGERS, Ark. — Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire at Morada Senior Living located at the 2500 block of N 22nd St. around 6 a.m. in Rogers on Wednesday. According to the Rogers Fire Department, they responded to an alarm fire where the arriving crews reported a fire on the third floor. No injuries have been reported and there is little smoke damage, officials say.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Sunday alcohol sales go into effect in parts of Benton County

ROGERS, Ark. — Thanks to voters this past November, anyone over the age of 21 can now buy alcohol on Sundays in Rogers and Bentonville. Frank Jameson, the general manager at Spiritueux Wines and Liquors in Rogers, says he's excited to sell alcohol seven days a week. But for the first Sunday of the year, he anticipated sales would be slow.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Burn ban issued for residents in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — On Wednesday, Dec. 28, the Benton County Fire Marshal issued a 24-hour county-wide burn ban due to high winds. During the burn ban, no outdoor and open burning will be permitted. Violations of a burn ban are considered a Class A misdemeanor and are enforceable...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Boil orders issued across areas in Arkansas

HACKETT, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for some residents in Sebastian and Crawford counties over the last few days, whether due to cold weather, consumption or water line issues. Sebastian County. According to officials with James Fork Regional Water, customers were asked to conserve water on...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Crews battle fire at senior home in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire at Morada Senior Living located at the 2500-block of N 22nd St. around 6 a.m. in Rogers. According to the Rogers Fire Department, they responded to a second alarm fire where the arriving crews reported a fire on the third floor Wednesday, Dec. 28.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Washington County searching for a new medical provider

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The deadline for Washington County to find a new medical provider for its jail is quickly approaching. Wednesday, officials heard from 3 possible medical providers to replace its current provider by the new year. "It's imperative that we get someone identified, on-site to provide that needed...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

