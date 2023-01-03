Read full article on original website
Popular Springdale restaurant damaged in fire
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A popular Springdale restaurant suffered extensive damage after a second alarm fire Thursday night. According to Springdale fire officials, they were called around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 5 for a report of a fire at Joe’s Italian Grill on East Robinson Avenue. On-scene fire crews...
The pilot behind the deadly plane crash in Fayetteville
ARKANSAS, USA — Saturday afternoon, 5NEWS got to speak with people who knew and worked with Lewis Brant Barnes, the man who died after a plane crash on Friday, Jan. 7. “He will be remembered forever for sure. He’s just gone too soon, and that breaks my heart,” said Jared Chronister, former Papa John's Pizza business partner of Brant Barnes.
Crews battle house fire in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Crews in Fort Smith responded to a fire in the 1500 block of Boston Street on Friday, Jan. 6 at around 10 a.m. According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), crews worked to put out a house fire in the area.
Crews respond to house fire in Fort Smith, traffic delays expected
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Crews in Fort Smith are responding to a fire in the 1500 block of Boston Street. According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), crews are working to put out a house fire in the area.
2023 Fort Smith Polar Plunge for Special Olympics to be held next month
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 2023 Polar Plunge will be held at Creekmore Park in Fort Smith on Feb. 4. The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) will be taking the plunge along with other area agencies, and organizations to benefit Special Olympics Arkansas. FSPD invites the public to help...
Fayetteville City Council approves $200,000 in ARPA funds for nonprofits
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Welcome health provides medical and dental care for those in need, and they asked for $75,000 in ARPA funds to provide no-cost medical and dental services to low-income, uninsured Fayetteville residents. “Well we look at statistics from northwest Arkansas and currently there are 52,000 people who...
Multiple crews respond to plane crash in rural Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash in rural Fayetteville Friday evening. According to officials with the Fayetteville Fire Department, crews were called to an area in the rural east side of town for an "aircraft emergency" on Jan. 6. Officials say a property owner called for help just before 6 p.m. after discovering the crash hundreds of yards from their home.
Some hospitals in Arkansas report full ICUs after COVID, flu surge
ARKANSAS, USA — Hospitals across our area are seeing a lot of patients being admitted with respiratory illnesses like COVID and the flu. Mercy Hospital Northwest and Fort Smith both continue to see a high number of patients with respiratory illnesses— so many that they are currently at ICU capacity.
Volunteers needed for Fort Smith Christmas Honors wreath pick-up
FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Dec. 3, 2022, volunteers helped place wreaths on veterans' headstones for the 14th Annual Christmas Honors at the Fort Smith National Cemetery. Christmas Honors is a nonprofit organization that places wreaths on the headstones of those who served our country every December. The program has grown to serve over 16,000 veterans in this act of kindness.
One-on-one with newly appointed Crawford County Sheriff Daniel Perry
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — It has been a long-awaited arrival for residents of Crawford County. Daniel Perry won a run-off election for sheriff against Shannon 'Pudge' Gregory, of Mulberry, in the spring, and ran unopposed in November. On Jan. 1, Perry was officially sworn in as the next...
Fire at Rogers senior living facility caused by cigarette, fire chief says
ROGERS, Ark. — Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire at Morada Senior Living located at the 2500 block of N 22nd St. around 6 a.m. in Rogers on Wednesday. According to the Rogers Fire Department, they responded to an alarm fire where the arriving crews reported a fire on the third floor. No injuries have been reported and there is little smoke damage, officials say.
Sunday alcohol sales go into effect in parts of Benton County
ROGERS, Ark. — Thanks to voters this past November, anyone over the age of 21 can now buy alcohol on Sundays in Rogers and Bentonville. Frank Jameson, the general manager at Spiritueux Wines and Liquors in Rogers, says he's excited to sell alcohol seven days a week. But for the first Sunday of the year, he anticipated sales would be slow.
Washington Co. selects bid from Karas Health Care for jail medical provider
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dr. Rob Karas, the jail's current doctor, was awarded a new contract for 2023 after the medical provider pulled out of his current contract earlier this month. Karas dropped out of the contract due to the increased cost of malpractice insurance, according to the sheriff-elect. Today,...
Burn ban issued for residents in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Ark — On Wednesday, Dec. 28, the Benton County Fire Marshal issued a 24-hour county-wide burn ban due to high winds. During the burn ban, no outdoor and open burning will be permitted. Violations of a burn ban are considered a Class A misdemeanor and are enforceable...
Boil orders issued across areas in Arkansas
HACKETT, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for some residents in Sebastian and Crawford counties over the last few days, whether due to cold weather, consumption or water line issues. Sebastian County. According to officials with James Fork Regional Water, customers were asked to conserve water on...
Crews battle fire at senior home in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire at Morada Senior Living located at the 2500-block of N 22nd St. around 6 a.m. in Rogers. According to the Rogers Fire Department, they responded to a second alarm fire where the arriving crews reported a fire on the third floor Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Lawyers for Capitol rioter Richard Barnett ask for continuance ahead of trial
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The federal trial for Richard "Bigo" Barnett, one of the most prominent people seen storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, has been asked to be delayed again by his lawyers after the newest trial date was set for January 9. On Monday, Jan. 2, his...
Washington County searching for a new medical provider
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The deadline for Washington County to find a new medical provider for its jail is quickly approaching. Wednesday, officials heard from 3 possible medical providers to replace its current provider by the new year. "It's imperative that we get someone identified, on-site to provide that needed...
Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
Rescue groups team up to house animals after broken pipe left Springdale shelter without water and electricity
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Over 60 animals housed at the Springdale Animal Shelter have been moved and placed at various local shelters after a broken pipe left the facility without water and electricity. The broken pipe was caused by recent winter weather which brought freezing temperatures and snow into the...
