Silsbee, TX

Related
Orangefield ISD reports potential threat at high school

ORANGE, Texas — Administrators at Orangefield Independent School District are working to reassure the community that students and staff are safe after a potential threat on the high school campus. According to the district, administrators learned about the potential threat late Friday. After a thorough investigation, the student in...
ORANGE, TX
Damar Hamlin collapse emphasizes importance of CPR training

BEAUMONT, Texas — After Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s football game, EMS responders resuscitated him, using CPR. In just seconds, those EMS responders saved his life. Founder and Director of the Lewis Health and Safety nonprofit, says that in an emergency, time can be the difference between...
BEAUMONT, TX
Dream Center of Southeast Texas opens women's recovery program

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Dream Center of Southeast Texas started a new program for women in recovery. The Supernatural Understanding for Conquering Chaos and Eradicating Self-Sabotage (S.U.C.C.E.S.S.) program is a three-phase recovery program. The S.U.C.C.E.S.S program includes a residential facility for up to 24 women who are recovering from...
BEAUMONT, TX
Big Thicket National Preserve asking for help in removing exotic, non-native deer species

KOUNTZE, Texas — The Big Thicket National Preserve is asking for the Southeast Texas community's help in removing an exotic deer species. The national preserve is allowing hunters who already have a Big Sandy Creek Unit hunting permit to "dispatch" any Axis deer they find. This is due to an unexpected introduction of the exotic species, according to a Big Thicket National Preserve release.
KOUNTZE, TX
L’Auberge Casino Resort announces partnership with restaurant owner, chef Aarón Sánchez

LAKE CHARLES, La. — L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles has announced a new partnership with chef, author and television personality Aarón Sánchez. Aarón Sánchez is the chef and owner of Johnny Sánchez Mexican restaurant in New Orleans. He will be bringing a second location to L’Auberge summer 2023, according to a press release from L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Beaumont, TX
