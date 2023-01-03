Read full article on original website
Orangefield ISD reports potential threat at high school
ORANGE, Texas — Administrators at Orangefield Independent School District are working to reassure the community that students and staff are safe after a potential threat on the high school campus. According to the district, administrators learned about the potential threat late Friday. After a thorough investigation, the student in...
Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival in Beaumont kicked off Friday, will benefit non-profit organization
BEAUMONT, Texas — An event that kicked off Friday is benefitting a non-profit organization and giving Southeast Texas a chance to enjoy good whiskey. The Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival kicked off Friday, January 6, 2023. Friday festivities are already done, but there is still a chance to get tickets for Saturday, January 7, 2023.
Citizens Police Academy course offers behind the scenes look into the life of law enforcement
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look into the life and responsibilities of law enforcement thanks to an upcoming community program. The Beaumont Police Department’s bi-annual Citizens Police Academy begins on January 19, 2022. It is a free 14-week course that lasts until...
South East Texas Regional Planning Commission conducting Regional Transit Connectivity Study
BEAUMONT, Texas — The South East Texas Regional Planning Commission (SETRPC) is conducting a study to assess the demand for regional transit services connecting cities, towns in Southeast Texas. The goal of the study is to analyze potential regional connections, such as Port Arthur, Beaumont, Silsbee, Orange, Jasper or...
LIST: Here's how you can celebrate MLK Day 2023 in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several events are happening around Southeast Texas in January to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. including the return of Beaumont's annual parade in his honor. This year MLK Day, which is a national holiday, falls on Monday, January 16, 2023. The holiday...
Beaumont residents can share their ideas, opinions on downtown development at upcoming meeting
BEAUMONT, Texas — An upcoming meeting will give Beaumont residents a chance to share their ideas about downtown development with city officials. The first public meeting of the downtown development committee is set to take place Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Downtown Event Centre.
'Absolutely historic moment': Tribe in Texas comes under new leadership, change makes tribal history
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A tribe in Texas has come under new leadership and the change has made tribal history. On Tuesday, the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas introduced its new principal chief, Donnis Battise, and second chief, Millie Thompson Williams. Battise and Williams were officially inaugurated on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Lamar University blocks TikTok on campus due to Texas Gov's ban of app use by state agencies
BEAUMONT, Texas — On Friday, Lamar University will be implementing the Governor’s statewide ban against the use of TikTok by state agencies. In Late 2022, Governor Greg Abbott issued a ban of the social media site TikTok to all state agencies. The directive called for immediate ban of...
'We love this town, this community' : Tacos La Shula in Orange officially closes
ORANGE, Texas — Owners of a beloved Mexican restaurant and Southeast Texas staple have announced their business is officially closed. The owners of Taco La Shula made the announcement in a Monday afternoon Facebook post. "It has been an amazing journey filled with times that we will never forget...
13-year-old in custody after threats were made to Vidor ISD via Snapchat Friday night, sheriff's office says
VIDOR, Texas — A 13-year-old is in custody after a threat was made to a Southeast Texas school district via social media. Officials with the Vidor Independent School District were made aware of a threatening post Friday night, according to a district release. The threats were via Snapchat. At...
Port Neches Police Department celebrates the retirement of longtime K9 officer
PORT NECHES, Texas — The one and only K9 officer of the Port Neches Police Department is hanging up his harness. Officer Rico has been on the force for the past eight years. Sergeant Eric Heilman has been Rico's handler for seven of those years. Heilman says that It's...
Longtime NAACP leader, Pastor Michael Cooper announces run for Beaumont Council At-Large seat
BEAUMONT, Texas — Longtime NAACP-Beaumont chapter leader and pastor says he will be running for the Beaumont Council At-Large seat. Michael Cooper announced his run Thursday at the R.C. Miller Memorial Library in Beaumont. Cooper is pastor for The Church of I Am. He says he wants to "paint...
Lamar University students share experience filming for 'The College Tour' Amazon Prime series
BEAUMONT, Texas — Ten students from Lamar University students are being featured in Amazon Prime's newest show. "The College Tour" series takes viewers behind the scenes through the life of college students from around the country, which now includes a special stop in Southeast Texas. From top ranked education,...
Happy 2023 | Couple welcomes CHRISTUS Southeast Texas' first baby of the new year
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas was just a little more than an hour into 2023 when a couple began celebrating a new addition to their family. Dawson Reid Taylor is the first baby to be born at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas in 2023. He was born on January 1, 2023 at 1:03 a.m. to Kaci and Thomas Taylor.
Damar Hamlin collapse emphasizes importance of CPR training
BEAUMONT, Texas — After Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s football game, EMS responders resuscitated him, using CPR. In just seconds, those EMS responders saved his life. Founder and Director of the Lewis Health and Safety nonprofit, says that in an emergency, time can be the difference between...
Bridge City family thanks community for support after losing home to fire just days before Christmas
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — It’s been two weeks since the Yu family managed to escape from their Bridge City home as it as it burst into flames just days before Christmas. The family lost all their belongings, only escaping with whatever they had on their back. Brittany and...
Dream Center of Southeast Texas opens women's recovery program
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Dream Center of Southeast Texas started a new program for women in recovery. The Supernatural Understanding for Conquering Chaos and Eradicating Self-Sabotage (S.U.C.C.E.S.S.) program is a three-phase recovery program. The S.U.C.C.E.S.S program includes a residential facility for up to 24 women who are recovering from...
Big Thicket National Preserve asking for help in removing exotic, non-native deer species
KOUNTZE, Texas — The Big Thicket National Preserve is asking for the Southeast Texas community's help in removing an exotic deer species. The national preserve is allowing hunters who already have a Big Sandy Creek Unit hunting permit to "dispatch" any Axis deer they find. This is due to an unexpected introduction of the exotic species, according to a Big Thicket National Preserve release.
L’Auberge Casino Resort announces partnership with restaurant owner, chef Aarón Sánchez
LAKE CHARLES, La. — L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles has announced a new partnership with chef, author and television personality Aarón Sánchez. Aarón Sánchez is the chef and owner of Johnny Sánchez Mexican restaurant in New Orleans. He will be bringing a second location to L’Auberge summer 2023, according to a press release from L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles.
'We will miss our customers': Owners of James & Jon BBQ will no longer operate food truck
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owners of James and Jon BBQ took to Facebook Friday announcing they will no longer operate their food truck. "Beaumont, we are sad to make the announcement that we will not be operating our food truck anymore," the owners said in a Facebook post. The...
