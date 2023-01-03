ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Raleigh Parks holds job fair Jan. 5

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources department is hosting a job fair on Thursday, Jan. 5. The department has a variety of part-time positions in divisions including youth and teen programs and cultural outreach. Those ages 14 years and older are invited to attend the...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Local bakeries mix it up in the WRAL Voters' Choice Awards

RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announce Jan. 12, 2023. This is story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Lottery ticket bought in Raleigh turns into $2 million prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While Charlie Bucket was hoping for Willy Wonka’s golden ticket, a Fuquay-Varina man tried his luck on the Platinum ticket. Carmelo Canepa stopped by Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh and bought a $20 Platinum scratch-off. The NC Education Lottery says that ticket won him a $2 million prize.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

The 9 biggest developments in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill in 2023

More cranes are coming to the Triangle's skylines in 2023, from our downtowns to our suburbs. Why it matters: The secret is out about our region — at least among developers taking advantage of the area's growing population and increasing economic might. We've rounded up some the biggest projects taking shape this year — from Raleigh's Warehouse District to Chatham County.Of note: This isn't an exhaustive list and construction timelines often change. American Tobacco Campus Phase II Description: Capitol Broadcasting is beginning its ambitious expansion of the American Tobacco Campus, demolishing the old University Ford property in downtown Durham to...
RALEIGH, NC
travelnowsmart.com

Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina

When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Victim ID’d in deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The victim in a deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting has been identified, according to police. Durham police said Denis Alen Sosa-Gamaz, 45, died after being taken to the hospital. This shooting happened in the 2700 block of Ashe Street just before 10 a.m. on Christmas...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Fayetteville shocks with metro growth

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville metro area is growing, and people are starting to notice. Fayetteville jumped in population in recent years, going from a metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, of 380,389 people in 2016 to 524,588 people. That's because the U.S. Office of Management and Budget considers Fayetteville's Metro to include Cumberland, Hoke and Harnett counties.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Central NC welcomes 1st babies of 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many of us see New Year’s Day as a new start, and that’s especially true for those celebrating a brand new family member. Audra and Jake Ford weren’t expecting their daughter to arrive until next weekend, but little Juniper wasn’t waiting.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy