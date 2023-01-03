Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Meg Paradise is opening a dry bar in Raleigh
Umbrella Dry Bar will feature zero-proof wine and beer, mocktails, a bottle shop, tasting bar, and event space.
Raleigh Parks holds job fair Jan. 5
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources department is hosting a job fair on Thursday, Jan. 5. The department has a variety of part-time positions in divisions including youth and teen programs and cultural outreach. Those ages 14 years and older are invited to attend the...
Local bakeries mix it up in the WRAL Voters' Choice Awards
RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announce Jan. 12, 2023. This is story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
cbs17
Lottery ticket bought in Raleigh turns into $2 million prize
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While Charlie Bucket was hoping for Willy Wonka’s golden ticket, a Fuquay-Varina man tried his luck on the Platinum ticket. Carmelo Canepa stopped by Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh and bought a $20 Platinum scratch-off. The NC Education Lottery says that ticket won him a $2 million prize.
cbs17
Raleigh police look to connect with community one step at a time with new ‘Walk with a Cop’ program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We are only three days into the new year and Raleigh police are continuing to make strides to make a difference in the city. Tuesday, patrol units who work in the southwest part of the city went to Pullen Park to make new connections with a new operation called “Walk with a Cop.”
cbs17
Raleigh motorcyclist death now a homicide investigation, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was thrown from a motorcycle in a wreck on New Year’s Day has died and Raleigh police say the investigation has now turned into a homicide. Friends and family told CBS 17 the man who died was 37-year-old Jonas Padilla. CBS...
cbs17
Granville County man wins $200,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Granville County man is $200,000 richer after buying a lucky scratch-off lottery ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery on Tuesday identified Willie Baker Jr. of Creedmoor as the latest big winner of its Lincoln game. He bought his $5 ticket from a Family Fare...
Racial slur, threat scribbled on table at Raleigh school under investigation
"The investigation is underway and we do have leads," the principal of a magnet high school in west Raleigh told parents in an announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
North Carolina deputies need help to ID these 2 women they say ripped off liquor store
The Granville County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance images of the women they say stole things from the ABC Store on Lyon Station Road in Creedmoor on Dec. 21.
The 9 biggest developments in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill in 2023
More cranes are coming to the Triangle's skylines in 2023, from our downtowns to our suburbs. Why it matters: The secret is out about our region — at least among developers taking advantage of the area's growing population and increasing economic might. We've rounded up some the biggest projects taking shape this year — from Raleigh's Warehouse District to Chatham County.Of note: This isn't an exhaustive list and construction timelines often change. American Tobacco Campus Phase II Description: Capitol Broadcasting is beginning its ambitious expansion of the American Tobacco Campus, demolishing the old University Ford property in downtown Durham to...
Large crowds typical outside North Carolina Subway before 5 injured in drive-by shooting
On Monday, 11 bullet holes remain in the glass doors, windows and in a wall of the building.
Police investigating motorcycle crash on New Year's Day as a homicide
RALEIGH, N.C. — Three days after a fatal motorcycle crash on New Year's Day, Raleigh police confirm they are investigating the death as a homicide. Police will not say how the man was killed. Family, friends, and neighbors all want to know what exactly happened here that led to his death.
travelnowsmart.com
Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina
When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
North Carolina man wins $2 million lottery prize after buying $20 scratch-off at gas station
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Carmelo Canepa, of Fuquay Varina, a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news relase. Canepa bought his Platinum ticket from the Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When Canepa arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize, he could choose to […]
wraltechwire.com
In Raleigh, a ‘sobering’ recession could mean ‘tremendous opportunity,’ says exec
RALEIGH – Looking ahead to 2023 is a sobering exercise, said Brian Leary, the chief operating officer at Highwoods Properties, who spoke to an audience at the Launch 2023 event in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday. “It is sobering,” said Leary, noting that the year ahead projects to be one...
cbs17
Victim ID’d in deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The victim in a deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting has been identified, according to police. Durham police said Denis Alen Sosa-Gamaz, 45, died after being taken to the hospital. This shooting happened in the 2700 block of Ashe Street just before 10 a.m. on Christmas...
Western Boulevard closed near I-440 in Raleigh due to water main break
RALEIGH, N.C. — Western Boulevard is closed near Interstate 440 on Wednesday afternoon due to a water main break, according to the Raleigh Watch Commander.
cbs17
Who stole this trailer in Fayetteville? Deputies looking for driver of this red Chevy truck
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities are looking for the person who stole a trailer in Fayetteville two weeks ago. Sheriff Ennis Wright on Tuesday released an image of the red or burgundy Chevrolet S-10 that authorities believe was driven by the person who stole the trailer Dec. 19.
Fayetteville shocks with metro growth
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville metro area is growing, and people are starting to notice. Fayetteville jumped in population in recent years, going from a metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, of 380,389 people in 2016 to 524,588 people. That's because the U.S. Office of Management and Budget considers Fayetteville's Metro to include Cumberland, Hoke and Harnett counties.
cbs17
Central NC welcomes 1st babies of 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many of us see New Year’s Day as a new start, and that’s especially true for those celebrating a brand new family member. Audra and Jake Ford weren’t expecting their daughter to arrive until next weekend, but little Juniper wasn’t waiting.
