Lavishly Illustrated Book Features 80 Important Artists. (Palm Beach, FL – January __, 2023) Distinguished art historian and Palm Beach gallery owner Deborah C. Pollack is having her next book published on February 14: Florida Sculptors and Their Work 1880-2020 (Schiffer Publishing, 2023). The first study of its kind will feature over 80 important artists who have lived in the Sunshine State, including Augusta Savage, Duane Hanson, Richard Anuszkiewicz, John Chamberlain, and Robert Rauschenberg.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO