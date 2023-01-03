ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blogging Big Blue

Comments / 0

Related
coinchapter.com

Should You Buy Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) After Its 70% Crash in 2022

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Elon Musk’s Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) ended 2022 as one of the worst-performing tech stocks. TSLA price dropped 70% from Jan 3’s high of $400 as Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and rash decisions returned to haunt Tesla share prices. Tesla had its worst...
CNET

Tesla Buyers Are Bailing Because of Elon Musk, the 'Worst Troll'

The last straw for Heather was Elon Musk's vitriolic attacks on Anthony Fauci, one of the world's most respected immunologists and the outgoing director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. For Logan, it was when Musk, days after taking over Twitter, ordered employees to stop paying bills to vendors for services they'd already rendered.
NASDAQ

Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Elon Musk Right About Tesla Stock?

CEO Elon Musk has some simple advice for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) employees sweating 2022's 65% setback for the company's stock price: Ignore it. At first blush, the suggestion seems a bit insensitive -- even teetering on being tone-deaf. Tesla shares make up a good bit of many employees' compensation packages. These workers are seeing their net worth wither away rather quickly, and dramatically. Non-Tesla-employee investors are seeing the same.
notebookcheck.net

BYD beats Tesla to become the world's largest EV maker as buyers flock to cheaper electric cars

Tesla just informed that it has increased its electric vehicle sales by 40% year-on-year, hitting the 1.31 million delivery milestone out of 1.37 million produced, in itself a 47% increase compared to 2021. This number, however, missed Elon Musk's own goal of at least a 50% EV sales increase. Tesla sold 405,278 cars this past quarter, as opposed to the 431,117 units that industry analysts expected, despite the generous year-end incentives it doled out for the December deliveries.
The Associated Press

Tesla closes up despite Musk selling $3.58B of its shares

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shares of Tesla rose slightly Thursday despite news that CEO Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of the electric vehicle maker’s stock this week. The stock closed at $157.67, up less than 1% but still close to its two-year lows. Tesla did fare better than the broader U.S. stock market, where concerns about rising interest rates led to a 2.5% drop in the S&P 500 index. Musk, the new owner of Twitter, sold the Tesla shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It wasn’t clear where the proceeds of the sales were being spent. Musk has sold nearly $23 billion worth of Tesla stock since April, with much of the money likely going to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Early last month, he sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings.
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

Tesla shares tumble after company misses delivery target

DETROIT -- Shares of Tesla tumbled more than 12% Tuesday on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets. The electric vehicle and solar panel maker's stock closed at $108.10, and it's down just under 70% since the start of last year. The stock hit its lowest point since August of 2020, and Tesla's market value, according to FactSet, slid to $341 billion, down from over $1 trillion as recently as April.
TEXAS STATE
torquenews.com

Tesla's Secret Strategy For Pricing Its Vehicles

Tesla has a secret and simple strategy in how it prices its vehicles. Here's what it is. Tesla has a secret pricing strategy for its vehicles. This strategy is very simple and may surprise you. One of the key metrics to look at when it comes to the price of vehicles is what is the average market price for a vehicle.
NASDAQ

Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?

Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy