Elon Musk just cashed in another $3.6 billion of Tesla stock as he wrestles with mounting interest payments at Twitter and a looming recession
Elon Musk has sold about $3.6 billion of Tesla stock this week, SEC filings show. The Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO sold around 22 million shares in three days. Musk is dealing with mounting interest payments at Twitter, and a gloomy economic outlook. Elon Musk has cashed in another $3.6...
torquenews.com
Bad News For Tesla Investors As Elon Musk Is Considering Taking Out Tesla-Backed Margin Loan For Twitter
Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's stock price has gone down by 47% or by around $500 billion. However, there might be more bad news for Tesla investors as a new report suggests Musk is reconsidering taking out a Tesla-backed margin loan to ease Twitter's Debt burden.
Tesla’s ugly Q4 deliveries miss is the first hard proof that Elon Musk has a growing demand problem
Vehicle sales came in below even the lowest expectations on Wall Street, sending the stock tumbling 14% to lows unseen since August 2020.
Elon Musk blames Tesla's $600 billion plunge in market value this year on the Fed - as rising interest rates erode the appeal of stocks
Elon Musk has blamed the Federal Reserve for the sharp decline in Tesla stock this year. Rising interest rates have boosted the appeal of Treasuries relative to stocks, the Tesla CEO said. Tesla stock has been hit by fears that Musk's Twitter purchase is a costly distraction. Elon Musk has...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
electrek.co
Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
In a truly bizarre situation, media outlet Pingwest claims that Tesla has decided to replace Elon Musk as CEO with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, right after losing a lawsuit over fake news against Tesla. Pingwest is a Chinese tech publication with a decent-size following on social media and...
coinchapter.com
Should You Buy Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) After Its 70% Crash in 2022
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Elon Musk’s Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) ended 2022 as one of the worst-performing tech stocks. TSLA price dropped 70% from Jan 3’s high of $400 as Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and rash decisions returned to haunt Tesla share prices. Tesla had its worst...
Musk says the U.S. is headed for a ‘stormy’ recession—but Tesla will shrug off ‘stock market craziness’ and become the ‘most valuable company on Earth’
Tesla head Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin on September 03, 2020 near Gruenheide, Germany. A recession, stagflation, “a variant of another Great Depression”: The forecasts for the U.S. economy this...
Cathie Wood's Ark funds plow another $19 million into Tesla stock after Elon Musk's EV maker missed delivery targets
Cathie Wood's flagship fund ARKK continued to keep buying the dip in Tesla after the stock fell Tuesday thanks to missing its forecasts for vehicle deliveries.
Wall Street's biggest Tesla bull still sees the stock rebounding 122% from current levels - and doesn't blame Musk's Twitter dalliance for a brutal December sell-off
Tesla stock is down more than 65% in 2022, but longtime bull Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley isn't giving up. Despite recently trimming his price target, Jonas still sees 122% upside for Tesla shares. He thinks Tesla will extend its lead in the electric-vehicle space next year, and also benefit...
Tesla will not find its bottom and rally after a 69% sell-off until these 4 things happen, according to Wedbush
Tesla stock has a long road to recovery after it dropped 69% in 2022 in its worst year on record. There are four catalysts that could jumpstart a rally in Tesla stock, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. "Tesla still has potentially $5-$6 of earnings power in 2023 and should...
CNET
Tesla Buyers Are Bailing Because of Elon Musk, the 'Worst Troll'
The last straw for Heather was Elon Musk's vitriolic attacks on Anthony Fauci, one of the world's most respected immunologists and the outgoing director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. For Logan, it was when Musk, days after taking over Twitter, ordered employees to stop paying bills to vendors for services they'd already rendered.
NASDAQ
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Elon Musk Right About Tesla Stock?
CEO Elon Musk has some simple advice for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) employees sweating 2022's 65% setback for the company's stock price: Ignore it. At first blush, the suggestion seems a bit insensitive -- even teetering on being tone-deaf. Tesla shares make up a good bit of many employees' compensation packages. These workers are seeing their net worth wither away rather quickly, and dramatically. Non-Tesla-employee investors are seeing the same.
notebookcheck.net
BYD beats Tesla to become the world's largest EV maker as buyers flock to cheaper electric cars
Tesla just informed that it has increased its electric vehicle sales by 40% year-on-year, hitting the 1.31 million delivery milestone out of 1.37 million produced, in itself a 47% increase compared to 2021. This number, however, missed Elon Musk's own goal of at least a 50% EV sales increase. Tesla sold 405,278 cars this past quarter, as opposed to the 431,117 units that industry analysts expected, despite the generous year-end incentives it doled out for the December deliveries.
Tesla closes up despite Musk selling $3.58B of its shares
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shares of Tesla rose slightly Thursday despite news that CEO Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of the electric vehicle maker’s stock this week. The stock closed at $157.67, up less than 1% but still close to its two-year lows. Tesla did fare better than the broader U.S. stock market, where concerns about rising interest rates led to a 2.5% drop in the S&P 500 index. Musk, the new owner of Twitter, sold the Tesla shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It wasn’t clear where the proceeds of the sales were being spent. Musk has sold nearly $23 billion worth of Tesla stock since April, with much of the money likely going to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Early last month, he sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings.
ABC News
Tesla shares tumble after company misses delivery target
DETROIT -- Shares of Tesla tumbled more than 12% Tuesday on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets. The electric vehicle and solar panel maker's stock closed at $108.10, and it's down just under 70% since the start of last year. The stock hit its lowest point since August of 2020, and Tesla's market value, according to FactSet, slid to $341 billion, down from over $1 trillion as recently as April.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Secret Strategy For Pricing Its Vehicles
Tesla has a secret and simple strategy in how it prices its vehicles. Here's what it is. Tesla has a secret pricing strategy for its vehicles. This strategy is very simple and may surprise you. One of the key metrics to look at when it comes to the price of vehicles is what is the average market price for a vehicle.
NASDAQ
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
Before the Bell: Apple, Tesla, Salesforce, Gold; Volkswagen in Las Vegas
Markets closed lower Tuesday after opening with a gain. Wednesday's premarket session was also trading up. Will it last?
Tesla’s ‘Cinderella ride’ is over and demand is ‘starting to crack,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says. Here’s what could come next
“The Cinderella ride is over for Tesla, and Musk now needs to navigate the company through this Category 5 dark macro storm,” Tesla bull Dan Ives wrote in a Tuesday note.
