Russellville Fire Department reports issues with weather sirens
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Several weather sirens are out of commission in Russellville ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather threat.
According to a social media post from the Russellville Fire Department, multiple weather sirens aren’t working due to “technical problems.” Those include the sirens at:When do students in North Alabama go back to class after winter break?
• North Jackson Avenue and Icy Road
• Russellville High School
• Underwood Road and Joann Avenue
• Coffee Avenue and Madison Street
• West Lawrence Street and Edwards Drive
• Hamilton Street
News 19’s Weather Authority team is monitoring the potential for severe storms Tuesday. Read the full forecast here .Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 0