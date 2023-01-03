Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
Utica stops Centerburg in snug affair
Utica surfed the tension to ride to a 55-50 win over Centerburg on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 22, Centerburg squared off with Granville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Knox Pages
Fredericktown delivers smashing punch to stump Delaware Christian
Fredericktown showed top form to dominate Delaware Christian during a 44-24 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2. Last season, Fredericktown and Delaware Christian faced off on January 3, 2022 at Fredericktown High School. For a full recap, click here.
Knox Pages
Colonel Crawford outlasts Northmor in topsy-turvy battle
No quarter was granted as Colonel Crawford blunted Northmor's plans 67-55 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Colonel Crawford and Northmor faced off on February 17, 2021 at Northmor High School. For more, click here.
Knox Pages
Carey hustles by Bucyrus
Carey knocked off Bucyrus 49-35 in Ohio boys basketball on January 3. Carey opened with a 12-9 advantage over Bucyrus through the first quarter.
Knox Pages
Highland snatches victory over Centerburg
Highland fans held their breath in an uneasy 46-43 victory over Centerburg in Ohio girls basketball on January 3. Last season, Centerburg and Highland squared off with January 23, 2021 at Highland High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Knox Pages
Debra Perrine
Debra J. Perrine, age 67, passed away in Newark, Ohio. She was born on July 1, 1955, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, the daughter of John and Dorothy (Wells) Wiggins. Memorial contributions in Debra’s name may be made to the charity of one’s choice. To plant a tree in...
Knox Pages
First baby of 2023 at Knox Community Hospital
MOUNT VERNON — Babies are born on a regular basis at the Ann Schnormeier Center for Birthing Care at Knox Community Hospital, but the first baby born in each new year is always an extra-special moment. Nathaniel R. Sullivan was born at 12:46 a.m. on January 1, to proud...
Knox Pages
OhioMeansJobs Knox County 1 of 3 counties selected to present at CCAO winter conference
MANSFIELD -- OhioMeansJobs Knox County, the Workforce Development Division of Knox County Department of Job & Family Services, was one of three counties selected to present at the County Commissioners Association of Ohio’s (CCAO) winter conference. Workforce Development Administrator, Brandy Booth, along with representatives from Fairfield and Seneca counties,...
Knox Pages
Brenner sworn into Ohio Senate
COLUMBUS — State Senator Andrew Brenner (R-Powell) was sworn into the Ohio Senate during opening day ceremonies today at the Ohio Statehouse. The ceremony marked the beginning of the 135th General Assembly. "I am honored to be re-elected to the Ohio Senate,” Brenner said. “I will be focusing on...
Knox Pages
Dolly M. Peck
Dolly M. Peck, age 86, of Centerburg passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville. Friend may call on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 4:00-6:00 PM at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home. A service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, beginning at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Larry Hiles officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Knox Pages
Danville Police law reports Dec. 23 to 31
DANVILLE -- These are the reports filed at the Danville Police Department courtesy of Chief Daniel J. Weckesser.
Knox Pages
Mansfield police probe shooting death of juvenile at Trimble Road hotel
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield police late Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting death at Quality Inn & Suites, 500 N. Trimble Road. Richland County Coroner Chief Investigator Bob Ball said the body of a male juvenile, whom he didn't identify, was found inside a hallway on the ground floor of the hotel near U.S. 30.
Knox Pages
Ontario man sought for alleged murder of Mansfield 16-year-old
MANSFIELD -- An arrest warrant for aggravated murder has been issued for an Ontario man sought in the killing of a Mansfield teenager on Tuesday.
Knox Pages
Knox County grand jury indicts 7
MOUNT VERNON — A Knox County grand jury handed down seven indictments on Tuesday, January 3. -- Brandon Wolfe, Utica, domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
