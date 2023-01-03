Dolly M. Peck, age 86, of Centerburg passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville. Friend may call on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 4:00-6:00 PM at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home. A service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, beginning at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Larry Hiles officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

CENTERBURG, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO