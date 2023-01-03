Read full article on original website
WESH
DeSantis moves to put lawmakers in control of Disney's special district
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A notice published on Osceola County's website on Friday indicates Florida lawmakers will be taking control of Disney's special district. "Notice is hereby given of intent to seek legislation before the Florida Legislature...of an act relating to the Reedy Creek Improvement District, Orange and Osceola Counties; amending, reenacting, and repealing Chapter 67-764, Laws of Florida, and decree in chancery no. 66-1061 (May 13, 1966); removing and revising powers of the District," the statement reads. Read the full notice here.
WESH
DeSantis activates National Guard amid migrant surge in Florida Keys
Fla. — In response to what the state is calling an "alarming flow of migrants" heading into the Florida Keys, Gov. Ron DeSantis has deployed the Florida National Guard as well as other state law enforcement agencies to deal with the situation. According to the Associated Press, hundreds...
WESH
List of Floridians charged in Jan. 6 attack continues to grow
WASHINGTON — For nearly two years, the U.S. Justice Department has been corralling, on average, more than three dozen people a month and charging them in connection with the uprising and riot at the nation's Capitol, the most serious breach at the heart of our nation's democracy in more than 200 years.
WESH
Florida electric bills to increase this month
Expect your next electricity bill to be bigger this January. State regulators approved a request in December from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy to raise rates. The utility companies cited a combination of factors for the need, arguing natural gas prices are at their highest in more than 10 years.
