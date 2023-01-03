ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WSLS

Teacher shot by 6-year-old in Newport News identified

Staff at James Madison University confirm the teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old student this week is an alumna of the university. The university posted a statement from President Jonathan Alger to social media accounts, identifying the teacher as Abby Zwerner. Jonathan R. Alger, President of James Madison...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

NN Dollar General damaged in fire, no injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – No one was injured but there is extensive damage to a Newport News Dollar General following a Sunday morning fire, a city fire official said. Newport News Fire Department Acting Assistant Chief Matthew Haraburda said the call came in for a commercial fire at 10:29 a.m. at the Dollar General at 15490 Warwick Blvd. It was elevated to a second-alarm fire nine minutes later.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police investigate homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating a homicide they said took place early Sunday morning near the 2900 block of Elm Avenue. Police said it took place around 3:38 a.m. They found a man with fatal gunshot wounds. Portsmouth Police said they would provide more information as...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

State Police: 2 dead in Suffolk plane crash

A small passenger plane crashed around 12:16 p.m., according to Virginia State Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue, and the plane was engulfed in fire after the crash in an area a quarter-mile off of Carolina Road. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-dead-in-suffolk-plane-crash/. State Police: 2 dead in Suffolk plane crash. A small passenger plane...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Fire damages home on Jackson Road in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered possible smoke inhalation in a residential structure fire in the 3400 block of Jackson Road in Suffolk Friday evening. Suffolk Fire & Rescue said Emergency Communications was contacted at 10:11 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 10:20 p.m., with Engine 2 finding light smoke showing from the front door of the home.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in Chesapeake

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

