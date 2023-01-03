Read full article on original website
WSLS
Teacher shot by 6-year-old in Newport News identified
Staff at James Madison University confirm the teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old student this week is an alumna of the university. The university posted a statement from President Jonathan Alger to social media accounts, identifying the teacher as Abby Zwerner. Jonathan R. Alger, President of James Madison...
Serious injuries reported following crash on Laskin Rd. in Virginia Beach
According to police, the crash occurred on Laskin Road and Fremac Drive. Police say there are serious injuries as a result of the crash.
Community search for Codi Bigsby
Volunteers who have never met Codi say they won't give up and say they haven't stopped searching for him.
Chicho's at the Ocean front collects Christmas trees to help combat erosion
This year marks the 6th year of Chicho's hosting the drive to help combat erosion in the Outer Bank beaches and help repair the dunes.
Items stolen from Virginia stores resold through Hampton Roads business
Re-selling goods online stolen from Hampton Roads stores for nearly three years. It's what federal court documents detail with three people behind an operation based in Portsmouth.
Dog dies after car crashes into house in Chesapeake
A 20-year-old is facing charges following a car crash that resulted in a dog's death, according to Chesapeake Police
WAVY News 10
NN Dollar General damaged in fire, no injuries
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – No one was injured but there is extensive damage to a Newport News Dollar General following a Sunday morning fire, a city fire official said. Newport News Fire Department Acting Assistant Chief Matthew Haraburda said the call came in for a commercial fire at 10:29 a.m. at the Dollar General at 15490 Warwick Blvd. It was elevated to a second-alarm fire nine minutes later.
South Norfolk Jordan Bridge reopens after fire forced it to be closed
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The South Norfolk Jordan Bridge has finally completely reopened to traffic three weeks after a fire at the Wheelabrator trash-to-energy facility in Portsmouth adjacent to the bridge forced its closure. The bridge's general manager, Kevin Crum, called the 13News Now newsroom late Saturday afternoon to let...
Police ID 2 men killed in Suffolk plane crash that sparked 35-acre brush fire
The deadly plane crash caused a three-alarm brush fire that spread across 35 acres of open field and woods, firefighters said.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Police investigate homicide
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating a homicide they said took place early Sunday morning near the 2900 block of Elm Avenue. Police said it took place around 3:38 a.m. They found a man with fatal gunshot wounds. Portsmouth Police said they would provide more information as...
WAVY News 10
State Police: 2 dead in Suffolk plane crash
A small passenger plane crashed around 12:16 p.m., according to Virginia State Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue, and the plane was engulfed in fire after the crash in an area a quarter-mile off of Carolina Road. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-dead-in-suffolk-plane-crash/. State Police: 2 dead in Suffolk plane crash. A small passenger plane...
WAVY News 10
Fire damages home on Jackson Road in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered possible smoke inhalation in a residential structure fire in the 3400 block of Jackson Road in Suffolk Friday evening. Suffolk Fire & Rescue said Emergency Communications was contacted at 10:11 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 10:20 p.m., with Engine 2 finding light smoke showing from the front door of the home.
Police vehicle and van collide, leaving 3 injured: Chesapeake police
The crash occurred at the intersection of Great Bridge Boulevard and the Dominion Bridge ramp, police are currently investigating
WAVY News 10
Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A church security guard thwarted a catalytic converter theft attempt early Saturday morning at a Chesapeake church.
Homicide leaves one man with fatal gunshot wounds: Portsmouth Police
Police found a man with fatal gunshot wounds on the scene, authorities are calling the incident a homicide
Driver hospitalized after overnight crash in Suffolk
Police say one person was sent to a local hospital following an overnight crash in Suffolk.
Age of Newport News elementary school shooter presents rarity, legal hurdle
The boy shot and wounded the teacher in a first-grade classroom on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, according to authorities
Jordan Bridge reopens Saturday following fire
South Norfolk Jordan Bridge General Manager, Kevin Crum, confirmed with 10 On Your Side around 5:45 p.m. that the bridge is in the process of being fully reopened and that it should be fully open to drive on in the next few minutes.
Man severely injured in crash between Chesapeake Police vehicle and van
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One man was seriously injured, and a woman and Chesapeake Police officer were also hurt Saturday morning when the officer's vehicle collided with a van while responding to an emergency call. According to a spokesperson, this happened at around 10:30 a.m. The officer was on their...
Police investigating shooting in Elizabeth City, NC
According to police, officers responded to reports of a gunshot wound victim around 8:12 p.m. in the 1400 block of River Road.
