Lumberton, TX

12NewsNow

Four minors in custody after Saturday night chase involving stolen vehicle ends in fiery crash, police say

BEAUMONT, Texas — Four minors are in custody after a chase in Beaumont involving a stolen Hyundai ended in a crash and left the vehicle engulfed in flames. It happened Saturday, January 7, 2023 shortly after 11:30 p.m. Three boys and two girls were in a stolen Hyundai when Beaumont Police attempted to stop the vehicle, Chief Jimmy Singletary told 12News.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Dead animals dumped underneath an I-10 overpass just outside of Vidor

ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning Southeast Texans that the dumping of both living and dead animals is illegal. Anyone committing that crime faces jail time and a fine. This reminder follows a disturbing discovery underneath an I-10 underpass just outside of Vidor. A concerned...
VIDOR, TX
kjas.com

Driver injured in rollover crash

A Jasper man underwent hospital treatment following a Friday night rollover crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer said emergency crews responded to the accident at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West near County Road 173, approximately five miles west of Jasper. According to Standifer, 31-year-old Cedrick Smith...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Family of Cristi Ruso reminds public she’s still missing

It has been nearly fifteen months since anyone has seen or heard from Cristi Ruso, and family members are reminding the public that their loved one is still missing. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says Cristi, a resident of Buna, was last seen on October 21st, 2021 at a motel on Highway 96 between Evadale and Silsbee.
BUNA, TX
calcasieu.info

Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles

Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that three Lake Charles residents have been arrested and charged with possession of illegal substances, including marijuana, crystal meth, and cocaine, valued at approximately $20,000.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

BFD says space heater tipping over onto couch sparked duplex fire

BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Fire Department says a space hitter that tipped over onto a couch sparked a fire that damaged a duplex. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday at a duplex in the 4600 block of Hartel in south Beaumont near Lamar University. When...
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

1/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kenney Edwin Story, 63, homeless — criminal trespass; drug possession. Bond: $7,000. Terrance Don Glaspie, 53, 4101 5th Ave. Apt. 9302 — aggravated assault. Bond: $9,500. Dustin Joseph Johnathon Alexander, 32, 318 Louisiana Ave. Apt. 3 — possession...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Beaumont, TX

Beaumont in Jefferson County, Texas, is renowned for being one of the first places discovered for oil, paving the way for the 1900s oil boom. It is nestled in the southeastern portion of Texas. This city meanders on the shores of the Neches River, which ultimately leads to the Sabine...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Car burned near front doors of a business near Evadale

No details are known, but we do know that a car caught on fire and burned near the front doors of a business close to Evadale. The incident occurred at sunset on Tuesday evening at the Highway 96 Exxon Truck Stop on Highway 96 in Hardin County, just under a mile west of the Neches River. KJAS News will update this story if we learn more details.
EVADALE, TX
