Four minors in custody after Saturday night chase involving stolen vehicle ends in fiery crash, police say
BEAUMONT, Texas — Four minors are in custody after a chase in Beaumont involving a stolen Hyundai ended in a crash and left the vehicle engulfed in flames. It happened Saturday, January 7, 2023 shortly after 11:30 p.m. Three boys and two girls were in a stolen Hyundai when Beaumont Police attempted to stop the vehicle, Chief Jimmy Singletary told 12News.
Port Neches Police Department celebrates the retirement of longtime K9 officer
PORT NECHES, Texas — The one and only K9 officer of the Port Neches Police Department is hanging up his harness. Officer Rico has been on the force for the past eight years. Sergeant Eric Heilman has been Rico's handler for seven of those years. Heilman says that It's...
Dead animals dumped underneath an I-10 overpass just outside of Vidor
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning Southeast Texans that the dumping of both living and dead animals is illegal. Anyone committing that crime faces jail time and a fine. This reminder follows a disturbing discovery underneath an I-10 underpass just outside of Vidor. A concerned...
Family pleads for public help in locating Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso
TEXAS — It's been more than a year since Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso was last seen on October 21, 2021. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says they continue to pursue any leads. Some of Ruso's clothes were found on County Rd 721 on Dec 17 of the same...
13-year-old in custody after threats were made to Vidor ISD via Snapchat Friday night, sheriff's office says
VIDOR, Texas — A 13-year-old is in custody after a threat was made to a Southeast Texas school district via social media. Officials with the Vidor Independent School District were made aware of a threatening post Friday night, according to a district release. The threats were via Snapchat. At...
Deputies seeking missing Orange County blind man in need of meds
ORANGE, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 55-year-old Orange County man, who is blind and in need of his medication. Scott Holladay, 55, was last seen by family at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. He was...
Two men arrested after truck crashes into ditch following chase involving Jasper County deputy
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Two men were arrested, one on an unrelated charge, after a chase in Jasper County ended in a crash. It happened Thursday, January 5, 2023. A deputy with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office was patrolling the area of County Road 451 and County Road 471 in Roganville around 8 p.m.
Driver injured in rollover crash
A Jasper man underwent hospital treatment following a Friday night rollover crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer said emergency crews responded to the accident at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West near County Road 173, approximately five miles west of Jasper. According to Standifer, 31-year-old Cedrick Smith...
Jugging in Splendora: Officials searching for man who stole 'large sum of cash' out of truck
SPLENDORA, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a man seen on video breaking into an SUV in Splendora and stealing what was only described as a "large sum of money." WHAT IS JUGGING? Houston man arrested for 'bank jugging,' authorities urging awareness about new crime trend. According to Splendora...
Family of Cristi Ruso reminds public she’s still missing
It has been nearly fifteen months since anyone has seen or heard from Cristi Ruso, and family members are reminding the public that their loved one is still missing. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says Cristi, a resident of Buna, was last seen on October 21st, 2021 at a motel on Highway 96 between Evadale and Silsbee.
Two dogs rescued from Tuesday fire that destroyed Orange County home, investigation underway
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a Tuesday morning fire destroyed a home in Orange County. Emergency crews responded to the 8500 block of Thomas Drive around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a house fire near Bridge City. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a house fully involved in flames.
Man riding bike injured after apparent hit-and-run in Port Arthur Thursday night
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man is being treated for his injuries after being hit while riding his bike in Port Arthur Thursday night. It happened before 8 p.m. on 39th Street near Memorial Boulevard in Port Arthur. Our 12News crew at the scene says it appears the driver...
Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles
Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that three Lake Charles residents have been arrested and charged with possession of illegal substances, including marijuana, crystal meth, and cocaine, valued at approximately $20,000.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Theft Suspects in Vinton
The Vinton Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying two suspects who were believed to be involved in recent thefts at local businesses. Anyone with information can submit it to the Vinton Police Department by following this link.
BFD says space heater tipping over onto couch sparked duplex fire
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Fire Department says a space hitter that tipped over onto a couch sparked a fire that damaged a duplex. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday at a duplex in the 4600 block of Hartel in south Beaumont near Lamar University. When...
Houston man in custody following Friday robbery at Chase Bank near Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 64-year-old Houston man is in custody and could face federal charges after a robbery at a bank in Beaumont Friday. It happened at the Chase Bank located in the 6000 block of Eastex Freeway near Parkdale Mall. Beaumont Police responded to a call regarding a bank robbery at 3:47 p.m.
1/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kenney Edwin Story, 63, homeless — criminal trespass; drug possession. Bond: $7,000. Terrance Don Glaspie, 53, 4101 5th Ave. Apt. 9302 — aggravated assault. Bond: $9,500. Dustin Joseph Johnathon Alexander, 32, 318 Louisiana Ave. Apt. 3 — possession...
Shooting at Jasper apartment complex involving a father, his son leaves one injured
JASPER, Texas — Jasper Police are investigating after a shooting that involved a father and his son left one person injured. It happened after 8 p.m. Friday at the Jasper Pioneer Crossing apartment complex, Lt. Garrett Foster confirmed to 12News. The victim of the shooting was later identified as Danny Hafford.
15 Free Things to Do in Beaumont, TX
Beaumont in Jefferson County, Texas, is renowned for being one of the first places discovered for oil, paving the way for the 1900s oil boom. It is nestled in the southeastern portion of Texas. This city meanders on the shores of the Neches River, which ultimately leads to the Sabine...
Car burned near front doors of a business near Evadale
No details are known, but we do know that a car caught on fire and burned near the front doors of a business close to Evadale. The incident occurred at sunset on Tuesday evening at the Highway 96 Exxon Truck Stop on Highway 96 in Hardin County, just under a mile west of the Neches River. KJAS News will update this story if we learn more details.
