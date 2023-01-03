Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Related
SFGate
Oklahoma City 120, Dallas 109
Percentages: FG .425, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Hardaway Jr. 4-10, Bertans 3-5, Bullock 3-6, Pinson 1-2, Dinwiddie 1-5, Hardy 1-5, Wood 1-5, Lawson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ntilikina). Turnovers: 12 (Wood 4, Dinwiddie 3, Hardy 2, Bullock, Ntilikina, Wright IV). Steals: 3...
SFGate
Minnesota 104, Houston 96
Percentages: FG .475, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Russell 4-7, Edwards 3-7, Prince 2-4, McDaniels 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Nowell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Edwards 2, Anderson, Gobert). Turnovers: 17 (Russell 4, Anderson 3, Edwards 3, Gobert 2, McDaniels 2, Nowell, Prince,...
SFGate
No. 2 Stanford 60, California 56
CALIFORNIA (10-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.000, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Martin 2-2, McIntosh 2-5, Tuitele 1-2, Curry 1-5, Langarita 1-3, Ortiz 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Langarita 1, Lutje Schipholt 1, Ortiz 1) Turnovers: 11 (Martin 3, Langarita 2, Onyiah 2, Curry 1,...
SFGate
No. 25 Creighton 68, Marquette 42
MARQUETTE (10-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 33.333, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (King 1-4, Hare 1-4, Marotta 0-2, La Chapell 0-1, Nkumu 0-1, Clark 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams 1) Turnovers: 12 (Marotta 5, King 2, La Chapell 2, Myles 1, Hare 1, Team...
SFGate
Alabama 88, Auburn 57
AUBURN (10-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 34.545, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Shaw 2-6, Wells 2-5, Scott-Grayson 1-4, McFadden 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Pratcher 2, Shaw 1) Turnovers: 15 (Wells 5, Johnson 3, Johnson 2, Scott-Grayson 2, Bostic 1, Richardson 1, Shaw 1) Steals:...
SFGate
No. 12 UCLA 61, Southern Cal 60
SOUTHERN CAL (11-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 40.909, FT .724. 3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Adika 1-2, Bigby 1-1, Williams 1-1, Marshall 0-1, Littleton 0-5, Miura 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Marshall 3, Adika 2) Turnovers: 17 (Marshall 5, Bigby 3, Miura 3, Team 2, Adika 1,...
Saylor Poffenbarger, Erynn Barnum Lead Hogs to Big Win
Dominate Missouri on road with inside, outside game, continuing hot start.
SFGate
Wisconsin 81, Minnesota 77
MINNESOTA (8-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 37.681, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Braun 2-10, Heyer 1-6, Borowicz 1-5) Blocked Shots: 5 (Hammond 2, Battle 1, Heyer 1, Micheaux 1) Turnovers: 19 (Borowicz 4, Heyer 4, Battle 3, Braun 3, Micheaux 2, Czinano 1, Gradwell...
Two Virginia Offensive Linemen Transfer to ACC Schools
Two more UVA football transfers are headed to ACC programs in 2023
Comments / 0