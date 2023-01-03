Read full article on original website
KSDK
Monument to honor Vashon family’s contributions to St. Louis
At least 10 members of the Vashon family have been laid to rest at Father Dickson Cemetery. A Vashon family memorial dedication is planned for August 2023.
KSDK
St. Louis County native tries to break world record
Jenny Decker wants to be the first person with a rare neurological disorder to solo sail around the world. She describes her journey so far.
KSDK
St. Louis native becomes victim to thieves upon moving back home
Someone stole everything they own right out of their U-Haul. This happened as soon as they arrived in the city.
Missouri is home of the smallest national park in the U.S.
The starting point of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, is home to the smallest national park in the United States.
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
Bertha Gifford was a serial murderer who killed people in Missouri in the early 1900s. She is thought to have poisoned at least 17 people, some of whom were children, over a number of years.
St. Louis crime wave: Businesses repeatedly broken into
FOX 2 has gained access to the growing trail of evidence investigators hope to piece together to rein in a St. Louis crime wave.
Man shot at bus stop Saturday afternoon shooting in St. Louis City
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in St. Louis City.
KSDK
Man found shot, unresponsive in Baden neighborhood Sunday
According to 5 On Your Side data, this is the second homicide of the year for the city. This story will be updated once more information is provided.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 35-year-old East St. Louis man was shot and killed Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said. Officers responded to the 7400 block of State Street in East St. Louis around 9:45 a.m. and found the man with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead from his wounds.
Break-in at south St. Louis City gas station early Thursday morning
Thieves broke into a gas station in south St. Louis City early Thursday morning.
78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. The shooting happened at a home on the 4900 block of Hooke Avenue around 8:30 a.m. The 78-year-old victim shared that unknown man was running through the west gateway, entering his backyard.
KSDK
4 Hands Brewing Co. to host annual stout sampling event
ST. LOUIS — Join the brewery from noon to 4pm on March 4 for a ticketed stout sampling event featuring over 25 of their stouts including Madagascar and Chocolate Milk Stout variants as well as delicious dark offerings from guest breweries in Columbia, Kansas City and St. Louis. For...
Carjackers sliding into vehicles at St. Louis area gas stations
On Monday at 7:13 p.m., Trish Mayfield was getting gas at her local station when she noticed something was wrong.
Police investigating burlesque lounge break-in early Thursday morning
Thieves were busy early Thursday morning, hitting more St. Louis businesses.
KSDK
Byers' Beat: A look at state's final plea to keep Lamar Johnson in prison
ST. LOUIS — In 1995, it took a St. Louis jury 1 and one-half hours to convict Lamar Johnson for the murder of Marcus Boyd. Now, Judge David Mason has begun his process of determining whether that verdict should stand, or if Johnson is an innocent man. This week,...
Questions remain after accused St. Louis carjacker walks free
A St. Louis alderman is looking to the city prosecutor’s office for answers after a woman he accused of carjacking him was released from jail.
Smash-and-grab at a Central West End business Thursday morning
Police were at the scene of another smash-and-grab at a Central West End business.
KMOV
U City business owner ordered to pay back $650K in bank, pandemic fraud
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A University City man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay back $650,000 that he was convicted of stealing through bank and pandemic-related fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said that Le Mell Harlston, 36,...
Fire at East St. Louis lounge early Thursday morning
Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge.
scctd.org
St. Clair County MetroLink Extension Shiloh-Scott to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Facilities – Single Track
St. Clair County Transit District will receive sealed bids until 2:00 P.M. on February 14, 2023, at: St. Clair County Transit District 27 North Illinois Street Belleville, Illinois 62220. All bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at that time. The sealed bids must be delivered to and received...
