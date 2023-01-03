ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Man shot, killed in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 35-year-old East St. Louis man was shot and killed Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said. Officers responded to the 7400 block of State Street in East St. Louis around 9:45 a.m. and found the man with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead from his wounds.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2Now

78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. The shooting happened at a home on the 4900 block of Hooke Avenue around 8:30 a.m. The 78-year-old victim shared that unknown man was running through the west gateway, entering his backyard.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

4 Hands Brewing Co. to host annual stout sampling event

ST. LOUIS — Join the brewery from noon to 4pm on March 4 for a ticketed stout sampling event featuring over 25 of their stouts including Madagascar and Chocolate Milk Stout variants as well as delicious dark offerings from guest breweries in Columbia, Kansas City and St. Louis. For...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

