Effective: 2023-01-12 06:19:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Calloway; Trigg The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Calloway County in western Kentucky Southeastern Caldwell County in western Kentucky Trigg County in western Kentucky * Until 600 AM CST. * At 519 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Murray, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Land Between The Lakes Area around 535 AM CST. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Canton and Cadiz. This includes Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 55 and 70. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CALDWELL COUNTY, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO