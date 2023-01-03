Read full article on original website
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Calloway, Trigg by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 06:19:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Calloway; Trigg The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Calloway County in western Kentucky Southeastern Caldwell County in western Kentucky Trigg County in western Kentucky * Until 600 AM CST. * At 519 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Murray, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Land Between The Lakes Area around 535 AM CST. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Canton and Cadiz. This includes Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 55 and 70. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Trigg by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 06:35:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Trigg THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN TRIGG COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 600 AM CST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for south central and western Kentucky.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stewart by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 05:21:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stewart The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Stewart County in Middle Tennessee * Until 600 AM CST. * At 521 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Murray, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Stewart County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Weakley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 05:21:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 06:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Henry; Weakley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Weakley and northwestern Henry Counties through 615 AM CST At 545 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Latham, or near Martin, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Latham, Palmersville, Puryear, Mill Creek, Brundige, Pisgah, Hyndsver, Jones Mill, Ruthville and Crossland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Daviess, Graves, Hopkins, Lyon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 06:35:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caldwell; Calloway; Christian; Daviess; Graves; Hopkins; Lyon; Marshall; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 15 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY CALDWELL CALLOWAY CHRISTIAN DAVIESS GRAVES HOPKINS LYON MARSHALL MCLEAN MUHLENBERG TODD TRIGG THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BENTON, CADIZ, CALHOUN, EDDYVILLE, ELKTON, GREENVILLE, HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MAYFIELD, MURRAY, OWENSBORO, AND PRINCETON.
