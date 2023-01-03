Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Family Forced to Leave School District After Racist Vandalism at Home of Recruited Football PlayerLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Dallas based restaurant chain agrees to hand out $2.35 million to customers. Are you eligible?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Two Dallas venues are now adding a 3% charge to fund employee benefitsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
History Uncovered: The Man Behind the Name - Bob JonesTrisha FayeTrophy Club, TX
Related
fox4news.com
2 dead after overnight crash on I-30 in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a crash on I-30 that left two people dead early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 2:30 a.m., when investigators said a motorcycle slammed into the back of a car that was stalled in the westbound lanes or the right shoulder of the interstate, near Alta Mere Drive.
fox4news.com
1 dead in overnight rollover crash on I-20 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - One person is dead and there were other injuries reported following a rollover crash on I-20 in Arlington early Sunday morning. Police said the wreck happened just after 2 a.m., when the 62-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 was weaving in and out of lanes, before sideswiping a Dodge Ram 1500 in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, near Collins Street.
fox4news.com
Police identify victims killed in Dallas apartment shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police have identified two of the three people killed in a shooting that also injured two others at a Far North Dallas apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m., at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments on Spring Valley Road, just west of the Central Expressway.
fox4news.com
3 dead, 2 injured in Far North Dallas shooting
DALLAS - Three people are dead, and two others are in the hospital after a shooting at a Far North Dallas apartment complex. Officers arrived at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments on Spring Valley Road just west of the Central Expressway around 4:40 a.m. Friday. They found five gunshot victims, including some in a car.
fox4news.com
Dallas ISD welcomes back students to schools damaged in 2019 tornado
The reopening is happening just in time for the then-displaced freshman at Thomas Jefferson High School. They are now seniors. This January opening will give them five months to enjoy this new state-of-the-art building before graduating.
fox4news.com
Man hit, killed by train in Kennedale
KENNEDALE, Texas - A man was hit and killed by a freight train in southeast Tarrant County. The sheriff’s office said it happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday. A northbound Union Pacific train struck the victim in Kennedale, southeast of Fort Worth. The man died at the hospital. No...
fox4news.com
Volunteer firefighter replaces American flag destroyed in house fire for North Texas homeowner
TERRELL, Texas - A volunteer firefighter and a Terrell homeowner found a special connection after a devastating house fire. Both are veterans who take pride in flying our nation’s flag. It’s still unclear how the fire started and what the family will do next, but they just know the...
fox4news.com
Man with machete fatally shot by officers, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - An investigation is underway into the officer-involved shooting death of a man who Fort Worth police said was armed with a machete. Police said a woman called 911 at 5:45 p.m. Saturday and said her adult son was possibly armed with a knife at her home in the 3500 block of Wedgworth Road S.
fox4news.com
Woman charged with DWI after crashing into back of Dallas Fire-Rescue truck
DALLAS - A woman is in critical condition and has been charged with DWI after crashing into the back of a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just after 2:30 a.m., in the southbound lanes of N. Stemmons Freeway, near Storey Lane. Firefighters were already on the...
fox4news.com
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside Dallas apartment
A shooting in far north Dallas left three people dead and two hospitalized. Police are still looking for a suspect.
fox4news.com
Suspected drunken driver crashes into Fort Worth home
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who hit two parked cars and then crashed into a home. Investigators said it all started with the driver speeding through a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Interstate 20 Thursday night. The home on Curtis Court was badly...
fox4news.com
North Texas rescue dog has 17 puppies
A stray dog that was on the run for months gave birth to 17 puppies over the holidays. A rescue group in Justin is now caring for the exhausted mom and her large, adorable litter.
fox4news.com
Parade held to celebrate South Oak Cliff football team's state title
DALLAS - The South Oak Cliff High School Football team finally got to celebrate making history, becoming the first Dallas ISD football team to win back-to-back UIL state championships. The Golden Bears defended their state title in December. Afterward, the parade was re-scheduled because of the arctic blast, but about...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth considers renaming community center for Atatiana Jefferson
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth City Council could rename a community center in honor of Atatiana Jefferson. The proposal is for Hillside Community Center on Maddox Avenue. It’s not far from the home where Jefferson was shot and killed in October of 2019 by then-Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean.
fox4news.com
Officer-involved shooting in Watauga leaves 1 dead
WATAUGA, Texas - Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Watauga shot and killed a man who they said pointed a gun at officers early Friday morning. This incident started at about 3:30 a.m., when police were called about a "suicidal person" at a home in the 7700 block of Virgie Court.
fox4news.com
Father accused of killing 9-year-old son in McKinney identified
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police have identified the 39-year-old man accused of stabbing his 9-year-old son to death Friday. Ponnazhakan Subramanian was arraigned on a capital murder warrant and given a $1 million bond Sunday afternoon. He remains hospitalized for treatment of self-inflicted wounds, according to police. Police said Subramanian...
fox4news.com
Allen High School star quarterback is target of a hate crime, leaves school
ALLEN, Texas - The home of an Allen High School star football player was recently vandalized with a racist slur. The school district says junior quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. and his younger brother are no longer enrolled in Allen ISD. Allen police are investigating the hate crime. On Dec. 28,...
fox4news.com
Neighbor recalls 'heartbreaking' scene in McKinney where police say father stabbed son to death
MCKINNEY, Texas - A McKinney father is facing a capital murder charge after his son was found dead with multiple stab wounds. It happened Friday afternoon in a neighborhood near Highway 380 and Custer Road. McKinney Police Department investigators are working to find out why a father reportedly stabbed his...
fox4news.com
Gun seized from staff member at Wylie High School
WYLIE, Texas - Wylie police said a school resource officers seized a firearm from a staff member at Wylie High School Thursday afternoon. A non-teaching staff member self-reported the incident. She told police that she forgot the gun was in her purse and it fell out while she was on campus, before later locking it up in her car.
fox4news.com
Aaron Dean's attorneys call for investigation into possible jury misconduct due to social media post
FORT WORTH, Texas - Aaron Dean’s attorneys are calling for an investigation into the jury panel during his trial and possible jury misconduct. The jury sentenced the former Fort Worth police officer to nearly 12 years in prison for the killing of Atatiana Jefferson in October 2019. The call...
Comments / 0