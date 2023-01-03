ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

2 dead after overnight crash on I-30 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a crash on I-30 that left two people dead early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 2:30 a.m., when investigators said a motorcycle slammed into the back of a car that was stalled in the westbound lanes or the right shoulder of the interstate, near Alta Mere Drive.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

1 dead in overnight rollover crash on I-20 in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - One person is dead and there were other injuries reported following a rollover crash on I-20 in Arlington early Sunday morning. Police said the wreck happened just after 2 a.m., when the 62-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 was weaving in and out of lanes, before sideswiping a Dodge Ram 1500 in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, near Collins Street.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Police identify victims killed in Dallas apartment shooting

DALLAS - Dallas police have identified two of the three people killed in a shooting that also injured two others at a Far North Dallas apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m., at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments on Spring Valley Road, just west of the Central Expressway.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

3 dead, 2 injured in Far North Dallas shooting

DALLAS - Three people are dead, and two others are in the hospital after a shooting at a Far North Dallas apartment complex. Officers arrived at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments on Spring Valley Road just west of the Central Expressway around 4:40 a.m. Friday. They found five gunshot victims, including some in a car.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man hit, killed by train in Kennedale

KENNEDALE, Texas - A man was hit and killed by a freight train in southeast Tarrant County. The sheriff’s office said it happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday. A northbound Union Pacific train struck the victim in Kennedale, southeast of Fort Worth. The man died at the hospital. No...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Man with machete fatally shot by officers, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas - An investigation is underway into the officer-involved shooting death of a man who Fort Worth police said was armed with a machete. Police said a woman called 911 at 5:45 p.m. Saturday and said her adult son was possibly armed with a knife at her home in the 3500 block of Wedgworth Road S.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Suspected drunken driver crashes into Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who hit two parked cars and then crashed into a home. Investigators said it all started with the driver speeding through a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Interstate 20 Thursday night. The home on Curtis Court was badly...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas rescue dog has 17 puppies

A stray dog that was on the run for months gave birth to 17 puppies over the holidays. A rescue group in Justin is now caring for the exhausted mom and her large, adorable litter.
JUSTIN, TX
fox4news.com

Parade held to celebrate South Oak Cliff football team's state title

DALLAS - The South Oak Cliff High School Football team finally got to celebrate making history, becoming the first Dallas ISD football team to win back-to-back UIL state championships. The Golden Bears defended their state title in December. Afterward, the parade was re-scheduled because of the arctic blast, but about...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth considers renaming community center for Atatiana Jefferson

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth City Council could rename a community center in honor of Atatiana Jefferson. The proposal is for Hillside Community Center on Maddox Avenue. It’s not far from the home where Jefferson was shot and killed in October of 2019 by then-Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Officer-involved shooting in Watauga leaves 1 dead

WATAUGA, Texas - Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Watauga shot and killed a man who they said pointed a gun at officers early Friday morning. This incident started at about 3:30 a.m., when police were called about a "suicidal person" at a home in the 7700 block of Virgie Court.
WATAUGA, TX
fox4news.com

Father accused of killing 9-year-old son in McKinney identified

MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police have identified the 39-year-old man accused of stabbing his 9-year-old son to death Friday. Ponnazhakan Subramanian was arraigned on a capital murder warrant and given a $1 million bond Sunday afternoon. He remains hospitalized for treatment of self-inflicted wounds, according to police. Police said Subramanian...
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

Gun seized from staff member at Wylie High School

WYLIE, Texas - Wylie police said a school resource officers seized a firearm from a staff member at Wylie High School Thursday afternoon. A non-teaching staff member self-reported the incident. She told police that she forgot the gun was in her purse and it fell out while she was on campus, before later locking it up in her car.
WYLIE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy